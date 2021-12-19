THE ISSUE

The U.S. House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has interviewed some 300 witnesses as it quietly goes about the work of digging for the truth of what happened on that day. It has referred two unaccommodating witnesses — Steve Bannon, who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump, and Mark Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff — for contempt charges. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers continue to advance a so-called “audit” of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

There’s a 1995 Christmas movie, titled “While You Were Sleeping,” about a Chicago Transit Authority token collector who is in love with a commuter she saves from an oncoming train after he’s thrown onto the tracks. After he goes into coma, she is mistaken for his fiancee. Bittersweet comedy ensues.

In the reality we’re living now, our democracy has been thrown onto the tracks. We’re sleeping through the fallout of the crime. The Jan. 6 committee is trying to save our republic from danger and from bitter partisans who disdain the objective truth.

We’re just weeks away from the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump supporters sought to stop the counting of the 2020 electoral votes and to do bodily harm to Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Last week, we learned from the Jan. 6 committee that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, forwarded a text to Trump chief of staff Meadows, suggesting that on Jan. 6, as the electoral votes were being certified, “Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all the electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”

The legitimate votes of 115,847 Lancaster County residents who cast their ballots for Joe Biden might have been nullified had Pence agreed to such a plan.

Evidence that a member of Congress would forward an idea to thwart our democracy was shocking. But was the texted proposal so different from what U.S. Reps. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County and Scott Perry of York County did when they objected to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden?

They did so in the early hours of Jan. 7, advancing the agenda of the insurrectionists who had stormed the Capitol just hours before.

And they confirmed their disregard for our democracy by joining other Republicans in voting against an independent commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6. Last week, they voted against holding Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for cutting off cooperation with the Jan. 6 select committee.

Clearly, they don’t want the answers that U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who co-chairs the Jan. 6 committee, rightly says are imperative to save our republic.

As Cheney said in July, as the Jan. 6 committee opened its hearings, “If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system. We will face the threat of more violence in the months to come, and another Jan. 6 every four years.”

Several Lancaster County residents have been criminally charged for taking part in that insurrection. But Smucker and Perry seem unaffected by their own contemptible actions.

And what worries us now is how unworried other Lancaster County residents seem to be about the tenuous state of our democracy.

Meanwhile, Republican efforts to perpetuate the Big Lie — that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump — and to ensure future Republican victories continue apace.

Alarmingly, those efforts are succeeding: A recent Public Religion Research Institute survey found that 68% of Republicans either “completely agree” or “mostly agree” that the election was stolen from Trump.

Fox in henhouse

In November, Mount Joy Township voters cast ballots for Stephen Lindemuth as a judge of elections — which brings to mind the cliche about the fox guarding the henhouse.

Lindemuth took part in the rally in Washington, D.C., that preceded the insurrection. He was all in on the Big Lie and stopping “the steal.”

Sadly, Lindemuth practically waltzed into the judge of elections position. As The New York Times noted in an article that was published in last Sunday’s LNP, “Until this year, races for administrative positions such as judge of elections were noncompetitive to the point of being more or less volunteer opportunities. Candidates ran unopposed, or sometimes not at all: The seat that Lindemuth ran for had been technically unoccupied before his election, filled by appointment by the County Board of Elections.”

“There’s a lot of apathy here,” Lisa Sargen Heilner, a former Republican committeewoman in Mount Joy Township, told The New York Times.

Heilner resigned her post shortly after local Republicans endorsed Stephen Lindemuth and his wife Danielle for the Elizabethtown Area School District board. “I just kind of wanted to disassociate myself from them,” Heilner said.

We understand why, though it pains us that leadership positions are being vacated by people who understand the peril posed by the likes of Lindemuth. And we fear Heilner was right when she said there’s “a lot of apathy here.”

If we’re apathetic about efforts to put Trump loyalists in positions where they’ll hold some sway over electoral processes, if we’re apathetic about what happened Jan. 6, we’re in trouble.

There should have been a stampede among county Democrats to oppose Lindemuth for judge of elections in November. But The New York Times reported that the Lancaster County Democratic Committee had a hard time finding a willing candidate. Local academic Michael Corradino stepped up to the plate but lost to Lindemuth.

On the matter of election integrity, The Associated Press last week reported the results of its extensive “review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states (including Pennsylvania) disputed by former President Donald Trump.”

It found fewer than 475 cases — “a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.” The AP noted that its review “also showed no collusion intended to rig the voting.”

The AP found that “suspected fraud is both generally detected and exceptionally rare.”

It noted that its findings “build on a mountain of other evidence that the election wasn’t rigged, including verification of the results by Republican governors.”

That truth previously had been confirmed by numerous courts and Republican election officials, as well as by Trump’s own former election cybersecurity chief and his attorney general.

Nevertheless, in Harrisburg, state Republican lawmakers are intent on launching an “audit” of the 2020 election.

That so-called ‘audit’

To that end, a Republican-controlled state Senate committee subpoenaed the Pennsylvania Department of State for the personal information of every commonwealth voter registered as of Nov. 1, 2020.

They seek not only voters’ names, birth dates and addresses, which are public. They also want their driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, which cannot be released publicly under Pennsylvania law.

State Senate Democrats and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for governor, are seeking to block the subpoena. A Commonwealth Court five-judge panel heard arguments in the case Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday: The state House of Representatives advanced a package of proposed constitutional amendments, including one that would require voters to present valid identification prior to voting, regardless of voting method. Another would require the state Legislature to pass a law to “provide for the auditing of elections, including processes and outcomes by the state’s auditor general” — even though election audits already are required by state law.

State House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Drumore Township, said in a statement that lawmakers have “heard calls to protect and increase election integrity.”

Those calls are the result of a Republican strategy to gin up distrust in our elections.

Federal and state leaders have “sowed distrust about the election by perpetuating lies about election fraud and election irregularities for which there is no evidence,” Eliza Sweren-Becker, counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice, told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this year. “They are now saying, ‘We’re hearing from our constituents that they want us to address the problems.’ There’s this false circular logic; by spreading ‘the Big Lie’ about the election, now they’re pointing to the concern that they created.”

Last month, state Republican lawmakers signed a contract with a company called Envoy Sage to lead their “audit” of the 2020 election.

The AP described Envoy Sage as a small firm with “no experience in elections,” and noted that it was hired “on a no-bid contract without issuing a public request for proposals.”

State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, chose the firm. As The AP noted, Dush “advocated for overturning Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, at one point saying ‘there was no election. There was a scam.’ ”

Our concerns for American democracy are not partisan. As Cheney, a dyed-in-the-wool true conservative, asked last July: “Will we adhere to the rule of law? Will we respect the rulings of our courts? Will we preserve the peaceful transition of power? Or will we be so blinded by partisanship that we throw away the miracle of America?”

Cheney said every elected official, every American, should ask those questions. She is right.