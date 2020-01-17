Actions have consequences. President Donald Trump might be partially responsible for the downing of the civilian Ukrainian jetliner in Iran, killing 176 people.
If Trump’s motivation to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was not based on a true, imminent threat to American lives, as he proclaims, but instead was a way for Trump to divert attention from his political issues, then the killing of Soleimani should have been avoided. Then Iran’s actions that brought down the plane would never have happened.
Yes, Iran is responsible, but Trump may share in this responsibility as well.
George Mavros
East Hempfield Township