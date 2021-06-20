THE ISSUE: President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the establishment of Juneteenth — June 19 — as a federal holiday. The measure’s passage came as there was “sudden and broad bipartisan agreement (in Congress) to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States after years of debate and inaction,” The Washington Post reported. Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday to be established by Congress since 1983, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created for the third Monday of every January. The first federal observance of Juneteenth took place Friday, because June 19 fell on a Saturday this year.

The swift establishment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday came as something of a surprise. Who knew Congress could move so quickly?

But the importance of having a federally observed day each year to mark the final emancipation of enslaved people after the Civil War should not come as a surprise to anyone.

On the cover of last week’s Perspective section, we summarized the history of how Juneteenth came about:

In 1862, in the Emancipation Proclamation, President Abraham Lincoln declared millions of enslaved people in the United States to be free. However, because word traveled slowly back then, and because many slave owners refused to obey the proclamation, Black people in deep Southern states, including Texas, continued to be held as slaves even after the Civil War ended in April 1865.

Ten weeks later, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with 2,000 troops to occupy the state on behalf of the federal government and to enforce the conditions of the Confederacy’s surrender, which included the end to slavery.

And on June 19, 1865, Gen. Granger read aloud a declaration announcing the total abolition of slavery in Texas. “General Order No. 3” stated: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

And so Juneteenth — which has also been known as Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day and Jubilee Day — spread joyously outward from that historic reading of General Order No. 3.

While it has Texas-centric roots, Juneteenth has long been a national day of celebration. The Washington Post noted that “as Black Texans moved across the country, they brought their day of jubilation with them.”

Juneteenth events in Lancaster County this year have included art exhibits; movie showings; the NAACP of Lancaster’s annual Juneteenth Celebration and Vigil at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; music and dance performances; and the fourth annual Juneteenth Family Fest. The anniversary has long been important within the Black community here.

Last week, for what is believed to be the first time in Lancaster County history, an official proclamation was issued for the observance of Juneteenth, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported.

The proclamation begins: “Lancaster County is a welcoming community where we strive to honor the historical experiences of all Lancastrians, including African Americans who for too long have been denied the founding promise of America — that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness — and we continue the important work for equality today.”

Additionally, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman said this month that he’d like to see Juneteenth added to the county’s official list of holidays. We second that proposal.

Pennsylvania government, meanwhile, was slightly ahead of Congress in recognizing Juneteenth. “Last year, following the protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Gov. Tom Wolf declared Juneteenth a holiday for state employees,” Walker reported.

(As a historical aside, we should note that Pennsylvania’s history in dealing with slavery is complicated. In 1780, the state Legislature became the first in the colonies to pass an abolition law. But, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in 2019, “Lawmakers never actually put forth provisions emancipating those already in bondage. ... Enslaved people born even the day before passage (of the abolition law) could still be kept in bondage for life. The last enslaved Pennsylvanians wouldn’t be freed until 1847.”)

Quest for equality

But the establishment of a federal Juneteenth holiday is far from the only measure those seeking racial equality and racial justice in America want from Congress.

When he signed the law Thursday, President Biden said: “Folks, the promise of equality is not going to be fulfilled until ... it becomes real in our schools and in our main streets and in our neighborhoods. It’s not going to be fulfilled as long as our sacred right to vote remains under attack. ... We can’t rest until the promise of equality is fulfilled for every one of us.”

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson was even more firm an op-ed published in Friday’s LNP | LancasterOnline: “Observing a new holiday is not the reckoning with systemic racism that so many Americans demanded following the murder of George Floyd. ... If Republicans want to convince us they are sincere in their stirring words about the importance of Juneteenth, let’s see them sign on to the voting-rights legislation that passed the House and now is being considered in the Senate.”

Robinson is referring to HR 1, the “For the People Act,” which contains numerous elements that are critical to the protection of voting rights and our democracy.

Still, we believe the establishment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday marks, as Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday, “a day of celebration” and a “day of pride.”

We are reminded of the passionate case for a Juneteenth national holiday made by Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El in an op-ed last June: “There is no holiday more American than Juneteenth. ... As a raucous call comes nationwide to finish many of the incomplete liberations in American history, including the freedom from bondage that Juneteenth celebrates, now is the time to celebrate it as a national holiday.”

It took a year longer than Smith-Wade-El hoped, but the time for this celebration has finally arrived.