THE ISSUE

Thursday is Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving became a national holiday in 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln designated the final Thursday in November for “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a law making the fourth Thursday in November the federal holiday. A national day of thanksgiving had been championed in the 19th century by Sarah Josepha Buell Hale, who was editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book, an influential women’s magazine before the Civil War.

Most of us know by now that the story of the first Thanksgiving taught to us in elementary school — of buckled-hat-wearing Pilgrims feasting merrily with local Native Americans in Plymouth Colony, Massachusetts — isn’t quite right.

There are both minor — Pilgrims’ hats weren’t adorned with buckles, for instance — and major flaws in that elementary school story.

For one thing, the matter of just which harvest feast was the first Thanksgiving is a matter of debate; the Jamestown settlement in the Colony of Virginia and the city of St. Augustine in Florida are among the contenders vying for that distinction.

More significantly, while it’s true that Wampanoag Indians attended the Plymouth harvest feast in autumn 1621, scholars don’t agree on how they came to be there, but believe they had strategic reasons.

As Dennis B. Downey, Millersville University professor emeritus of history, wrote in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, “In truth, the Wampanoag viewed the intruders with a measure of suspicion and distrust. It is improbable that they willingly embraced these strangers in their midst who had encroached on their land and culture.”

And as retired social studies teacher Jeffrey L. Hudson wrote, “The Native Americans did not involve themselves with the Pilgrims just to be props in future pageants. The Wampanoag valued their trading status with the new colony.”

Of course, the benefits this initial relationship brought eventually would be eclipsed by the graver consequences of European settlement in North America.

Hudson noted that some Americans have proposed making Thanksgiving an occasion of mourning because of the many atrocities inflicted on Native Americans by the U.S. government.

We believe those atrocities cannot be justified and must not be minimized in public education or in public discourse.

But Hudson also wrote of his time living and working on the Navajo Nation when he was younger and noticing that many of his Navajo neighbors celebrated the holiday. He cited the Navajo Nation Council’s November 2021 message, which stated, in part: “Let us come together safely as family and friends during Thanksgiving to share appreciation for the many blessings given to us. Use this time to enjoy some turkey and mutton, cheer on your football team, and gather in fellowship with your relatives.”

Native Americans, like other Americans, are not a monolith. While thankfulness is a core part of Native American culture, some American Indians celebrate Thanksgiving, while others do not.

As Dennis W. Zotigh, a descendant of Kiowa war chiefs Sitting Bear and No Retreat, and a cultural specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., wrote in Smithsonian magazine, the “cultural misunderstandings and stereotypical images” instilled in elementary schoolchildren about Native Americans “perpetuate historical inaccuracy.”

So we ought to cease perpetuating those images. We can celebrate Thanksgiving without them.

One thing for which we’re grateful is that colleges and other institutions, including Millersville University, now are issuing statements acknowledging that they were built on Indigenous land.

The Millersville statement notes: “We would like to recognize the Native peoples of the lower Susquehanna River basin, those known and those unknown to us, who have stewarded the land, upon which Millersville University sits, for thousands of years. We acknowledge that the land on which we gather, study, and work is the ancestral land of the Conestogas, Susquehannocks, Shawnee, and others. One group, the Shenks Ferry people, had a village adjacent to the campus. We pay our respects to the traditional occupants and caretakers of this land.”

As with all things in life, Thanksgiving is complicated. But its essential purpose — thankfulness — is not.

Generosity and gratitude

In Lancaster County, thankfulness is expressed often in prayer but also in outward acts of generosity. Last Friday’s ExtraGive is a prime example, raising more than $10.1 million with the help of 24,667 donors.

It’s true that ExtraGive did not approach its record-breaking $15.8 million total of last year. Perhaps that had to do with inflation, and the fact that people are paying more for groceries and other necessities this year. Perhaps that had to do with the Lancaster County Community Foundation’s incremental — but nevertheless important — steps in encouraging our community to be more welcoming and inclusive. (We have seen the tragic consequences when communities do not work toward equity and inclusiveness.)

Whatever the headwinds ExtraGive faced, we’re grateful to the 24,667 donors who contributed to the 452 participating nonprofits serving this county. So many people — and animals — will benefit from your generosity.

In his column in Sunday’s Perspective section, Downey wrote of the personal challenges he has faced this year: He is recovering from a stroke he suffered last winter, and he lost both his beloved mother and brother unexpectedly in the past four months.

“In an odd way,” he wrote, “as this Thanksgiving approaches, I feel remarkably grateful. Grateful for life, for love and for the moments of joy that soften the edges of sadness and loss.”

He wrote that his relationships with his wife, children, siblings and friends “sustain and fulfill me.”

He concluded with this: “Amid the mayhem and mischief of a nation and a people frequently at odds, this Thanksgiving I will strive to follow the words of an aging songster: ‘Count all your blessings and remember your dreams.’ Sage advice, or perhaps simply a benediction to joy and well-being.” (That “aging songster” is Jimmy Buffett, a surprising citation for Downey, who’s more likely to quote Irish poets in his writing.)

This Thanksgiving, we hope that you, too, are sustained and fulfilled by your relationships with your loved ones. We hope that, if you have experienced sadness and loss, you also find, as Downey wrote, “moments of joy that soften the edges.”

This Thanksgiving — no matter how you celebrate it — we hope you have blessings to count.

And we thank you for reading this newspaper. Happy Thanksgiving.