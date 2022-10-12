THE ISSUE

A ruling last week from Pennsylvania’s open records office, “if upheld and applied statewide, stands to give election conspiracy theorists access to hundreds of thousands and possibly millions of filled out mail-in ballots and signed ballot return envelopes,” LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported last week. “The ruling comes as groups like Audit the Vote PA, which falsely claims former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, ramp up their plans to monitor the Nov. 8 midterm election.”

We are loath to argue against expanded access to documents granted by the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records.

We generally argue for greater access.

In this instance, however, we have some concerns.

The requester in this case is Mike Miller, an Ephrata Township resident who unsuccessfully challenged state Sen. Ryan Aument in the Republican primary in the 36th Senate District, which covers much of the northern half of Lancaster County.

As Walker noted, “Miller was supported by Audit the Vote PA in the primary. In the wake of his loss, the group encouraged its supporters to mount challenges in court to the outcome, hoping to force a hand recount of ballots cast at dozens of polling places across Lancaster County.”

“The courts rejected those efforts, and soon after Miller submitted his request for access to all of the county’s mail-in ballots and the envelopes accompanying them.”

As we’ve explained before, Audit the Vote PA is a circus act staged by an extremist group working to perpetuate the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump and to undermine voters’ trust in elections. The group’s ongoing efforts pose a real — and disgraceful — threat to democracy.

Before Miller ran against Aument, he was the lead volunteer and organizer of an Audit the Vote PA “canvass” — a complete sham — of Lancaster County voter addresses in 2021.

Miller lost the May primary by a huge margin and then demanded to see the mailed ballots and their accompanying envelopes. The county elections office — reasonably, we think — denied his request to view the ballots, but allowed him to view the envelopes with voters’ signatures redacted.

Miller appealed, prompting the Office of Open Records “to review the matter and ultimately rule that the requested ballots and envelopes are public under Act 77, the state law governing mail-in ballots,” Walker reported.

The county has been ordered to provide the ballots and unredacted envelopes within 30 days. It has until Nov. 4 to decide whether to appeal the ruling in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. The Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections in the commonwealth, is also determining its next steps, Walker reported.

If Miller was acting in good faith, we’d be OK with the Office of Open Records ruling. But he seems mostly intent on causing chaos, so we’re wary of him being allowed to see ballots and voter signatures.

Marian Schneider, senior voting rights policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, told Walker that she believes the Office of Open Records correctly interpreted the Right-to-Know Law in Miller’s case.

“Since 1968 there have been provisions in the election code allowing inspection of absentee ballots and envelopes, and that language was lifted directly into the mail-in ballot statute,” Schneider said. “The reason for that is it protects against fraud.”

But what happens when people checking for fraud are so determined to find it that they see it when none exists, and make claims unsupported by evidence?

This has been the pattern with Audit the Vote PA. In the group’s ludicrous “canvass” of Lancaster County, the canvassers didn’t insist on speaking to actual voters; they relied on anyone who answered the door — spouses, roommates, even children — when collecting their “data.” And if the respondents weren’t sure of their answers, the canvassers falsely portrayed some of their responses as definitive anyway. Residents who had moved away were deemed “phantom voters” by the canvassers. An LNP | LancasterOnline news analysis determined that the group’s findings were deeply flawed — not so much “aha!” as “uh, no.”

Schneider told Walker that she thinks the county was wise to try to redact the signatures, as they could be considered private information under Pennsylvania’s constitution, and we agree.

Groups like Audit the Vote PA likely will seize on any discrepancies in voters’ signatures. The reality is this: Signatures change over time, so it takes a trained eye and technology to verify voter signatures.

Schneider said that just because a person is granted the right to inspect ballots and return envelopes doesn’t mean that person will be allowed to remove copies from a county elections office. As Schneider also pointed out, signature matching requires training and should be conducted inside an elections office with elections staff monitoring the proceedings.

The good news is that it isn’t possible to match specific ballots to specific envelopes, because ballots contain no information linking them to a specific voter. As a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State explained to PolitiFact, counties separate the outer envelopes from the sealed secrecy envelope before the voted ballot is extracted to ensure the secrecy of the vote.

As Walker reported, the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records has seen election-related appeals skyrocket since 2020.

“Numerous requests have been made across the state for ‘cast vote records’ from the 2020 election (actual images of every ballot cast by mail or in person), as well as security footage from election offices and polling places, the memory cards of voting machines, and even election office floor plans,” Walker noted. “In many cases, those requests were initially denied by local agencies,” only to be appealed to the state open records office.

We’ve consistently and enthusiastically championed the right of citizens and news organizations to have access to public documents. But, as we wrote in an August editorial, “Mike Miller, and vexatious records-seekers like him who make burdensome requests driven by blatantly spurious intent, make the task of meeting legitimate records requests more difficult.”

Miller has placed additional pressure on a county elections office that’s already under stress because of the departures of some experienced staff members. If next month’s midterm election results are close, we expect to see still more records requests and still more pressure on the county elections office.

Voters who have requested mail-in ballots can help the county elections staff by filling out their ballots carefully and returning them promptly. None of the shenanigans being pulled by Miller and company should dissuade voters from casting their ballots, whether by mail or at their polling place.

The response to attacks on democracy should be more democracy in the form of greater turnout.