THE ISSUE

When Lancaster County sold the county nursing home to a private company, Montgomery County-based Complete Healthcare Resources, in 2005, a contract included in the sale of the property stated that the owners of the home were to provide quarterly reports, meet with county commissioners and maintain a baseline level of care in perpetuity, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported in late July. But Lisi’s inspection of public records indicates that “county officials ultimately deserted those contractual obligations by failing to enforce them.” The 446-bed home, formerly Conestoga View, is now known as Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Complete Healthcare Resources sold the facility last spring to New Jersey-based Imperial Healthcare Group, which has a troubling track record.

In his excellent investigative article about the former Conestoga View, Lisi’s opening paragraphs tell the unfortunate story.

“When in 2005 Lancaster County sold Conestoga View, its government-run nursing home, top leaders responded to the intense public blowback by promising to hold the new private owners accountable for the care of the area’s poor, sick and elderly,” Lisi wrote. “That promise quickly faded.

“In the time since, evidence has mounted that inadequate staffing at the 446-bed home may compromise the safety and well-being of residents — the very thing former county officials once assured the public wouldn’t happen.”

Lisi inspected public records and conducted interviews to find that the county commissioners never enforced the contractual obligations of Conestoga View’s buyers to meet with them and provide quarterly reports. He found that Complete Healthcare Resources produced several public reports to show it was maintaining previous staffing levels and accepting poorer residents, but then attention to the issue evaporated.

Dr. Robert Shultz, who said he saw patients living in Conestoga View for some 25 years until his retirement last year, was opposed to the county’s sale of Conestoga View to Complete Healthcare Resources. He told Lisi that he wasn’t aware the sale agreement required the facility’s owner to maintain a baseline of care in perpetuity, no matter who owned the place.

“I don’t understand why nobody held their feet to the fire for years. I was not even aware they were supposed to give reports to the county commissioners,” Shultz said. “Why didn’t the county commissioners ask for the reports on what was happening?”

We’re asking those same questions. The best answer we could come up with was this: A county public health department could have followed up on the new owner’s contractual obligations. A county public health department could have worked to ensure that the facility maintained a baseline of care.

But no county public health department existed then. Or exists now.

‘Off the horizon’

County Solicitor Christina Hausner gave LNP | LancasterOnline what she said were all the quarterly performance reports from Complete Healthcare Resources on file. “There were just three — one each from 2005, 2006 and 2007. It's unclear if the promised meetings ever took place, either,” Lisi reported.

Lisi wrote that a 2006 story in the Lancaster New Era — a precursor to LNP | LancasterOnline — reported on a quarterly report from Complete Healthcare Resources that was produced more than two months late.

That report is no longer available in the county’s records. Hausner said it was unclear to her whether anyone at the county was even supposed to be keeping track of the reports.

“I’ve been here over five years, and I haven’t heard a blessed thing about Conestoga View,” Hausner said.

Republican Josh Parsons, chair of the commissioners, said he was “not aware of the county having any role in (the nursing home) since the sale many years ago before I was on the board.” (He was elected in 2015.)

The county’s failure to exercise oversight is exactly what those who opposed the sale of the county home had feared.

“Conestoga View will disappear off the horizon — until it becomes a real problem years from now,” former Lancaster city Mayor Arthur Morris predicted in 2007, two years after the county sold the nursing home.

He was right, of course. Infuriatingly, it seems that it was a changing cast of county commissioners who allowed the facility to disappear off the horizon by failing to exercise their oversight duties.

Parsons isn’t the only commissioner unaware that the county was supposed to keep an eye on the former Conestoga View. Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who was elected in 2019, and Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman, who first was elected in 2007, told Lisi that no one in county government ever mentioned the agreement to them either.

“Only two of the three commissioners in office in 2005 are alive today,” Lisi reported. “Republican Pete Shaub did not respond to a request for comment. Democrat Molly Henderson declined to answer any questions about the sale. Republican Dick Shellenberger died in 2019.”

It seems that all those promises to protect the elderly poor of the Lancaster County were empty ones, likely intended to placate public anger.

What we know

All what we know for sure is the following:

— When it was still Conestoga View, the facility had more COVID-19 deaths than any other long-term care facility in Lancaster County. Despite the heroic efforts of nurses who were caring for patients living three or four to a room, only five other such facilities in Pennsylvania have seen more COVID-19 deaths.

— A recent state inspection found the facility to be understaffed. Of the 14 days that state inspectors reviewed Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 13 did not meet staffing standards under state law.

— A new owner of the facility, Chaim “Charlie” Steg recently pleaded no contest to three counts of reckless endangerment stemming from the deaths of three residents at a Delaware County nursing home.

— The failure of county officials to maintain oversight of the former county home was a tragically missed opportunity.

As Lisi reported, if county officials had maintained the oversight powers laid out in the sales agreement with Complete Healthcare Resources, a contract law expert said the county may have been able to preserve some influence over the facility’s operations.

“When you try to attach a right to control property after you sell it, you have to be vigilant about protecting those rights, or you lose them,” Marie Reilly, a professor at Penn State Law who teaches contract law, told Lisi.

If there’s any cold comfort to be had regarding the commissioners’ lack of oversight, maybe it’s this: The sales agreement would have been difficult to enforce, Reilly said.

As Lisi reported, then-Lancaster County Chief Administrative Officer Don Elliott said at a 2006 commissioners meeting that the county could sue if Complete Healthcare Resources failed to meet the quality-of-care standards agreed to in the sale. But what damages could the county have claimed?

“Things like maintaining Medicaid beds, and treating ‘indigent’ people — I think it would really be pretty hard for the county to prove what its damages are,” Reilly said. “What’s the monetary value of that?”

These things are priceless to the facility’s majority of residents, who rely on Medicaid to pay for their housing. But Reilly is right, of course: Courts rarely deal with the priceless.

Of everything we read in Lisi’s article, we found this quote from Dr. Shultz — who, as a physician in private practice, visited the nursing home often when it was owned first by the county and then by Complete Healthcare — to be the saddest. Despite the hard work of the staff, Shultz said, “I personally think the care met the minimal standards the state agrees should be given to people in nursing homes, but I don’t think it was any kind of care I would want my mother, father, brother, or sister to receive.”

Those who believe that private enterprise delivers better results than government — that government shouldn’t even play an oversight role — should think long and hard about Shultz’s assessment. They should consider how a county health department could have helped to ensure that the former county home met more than minimal standards.

We should want this county’s aged poor to get the care our loved ones get. We should ask why they aren’t.