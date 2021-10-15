THE ISSUE: The Pennsylvania Dutch Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which covers Lancaster and Lebanon counties, “would pay $1.05 million into a trust to help compensate tens of thousands of Scouts nationwide who were sexually abused, including 86 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties in past decades, a recent court filing shows,” Tim Mekeel reported in an article for the Oct. 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. That proposed cash payment “would be a minuscule part of the trust’s total funding — approximately $2 billion — that would go to 82,000 former Scouts across the country who say they were molested.” It remains to be seen if the proposed financial terms are approved by the survivors of abuse, creditors and the court.

The horrific magnitude of the child sexual abuse claims against the Boys Scouts of America across the United States is difficult to comprehend.

The alleged incidents in tens of thousands of abuse claims span the second half of the 20th century. Children found themselves victims of an organization that was founded on the idea of fostering leadership and personal growth in their lives.

So many of those lives — 82,000 — were shattered.

“It’s humiliating, kids don’t tell, they carry the secret into adulthood, their coping strategy is not to tell anyone,” Tim Kosnoff, an attorney working on behalf of the victims, told The Washington Post in 2019. “Many of these men have indicated that they have suffered and struggled their entire lives with this burden.”

There is no real way to compensate for the anguish caused by sexual abuse.

Financial settlements through the courts, some decades after the fact, have been a path toward some measure of closure for victims in these kinds of awful cases. And, if not closure, then at least the settlements can help to provide victims with the resources to seek therapy for the trauma they’ve suffered.

While fully acknowledging that enduring trauma, we also recognize that Boy Scouts of America and the Pennsylvania Dutch Council of the Boy Scouts of America are doing the right thing by attempting to move forward on a settlement in federal bankruptcy court with those who say they were molested.

Bob Pontz, a Lancaster bankruptcy attorney and member of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council’s executive board, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mekeel that the goals of the settlement are to achieve “a positive ending, which is somehow resolving ... a terrible wrong that has happened over the years, in a way that allows a very important organization for our young people to continue.”

We believe the Scouting movement has great value, and we would be sorry to see it hindered to the point of being unable to continue as an organization. But the primary emphasis here must be on the victims, and ensuring that the organization does not further harm children. And we wouldn’t call any settlement that is eventually reached “a positive ending.”

Mekeel reported that last month’s bankruptcy filing provided details that had not previously been known about abuse claims involving the Pennsylvania Dutch Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

“Of the 86 local victims, 78 say all their abuse occurred while a Scout in the Pennsylvania Dutch Council,” Mekeel wrote. “The remainder say they were abused both during their time as a Scout in the local council and during their time when they were a Scout in at least one other council.” The majority of the claims involve those who were in Scouting during the 1960s and 1970s.

Pontz and Matt Adams, the Pennsylvania Dutch Council’s CEO and executive director, told Mekeel that protocols put in place in recent decades have made Scouts safer from potential abuse. The protocols include criminal background checks and thorough training of adult volunteers.

“The steps include always having two adult leaders present — never just one — when there are interactions with a Scout or Scouts,” Mekeel reported.

“Many other youth-serving organizations have modeled their youth-protection guidelines off of what the Boy Scouts have established because they’ve been so successful,” Adams told LNP | LancasterOnline.

That institutional reform has been necessary. But we’ve heard the same “model guidelines” claim made by the Roman Catholic Church. And not all are convinced that the Boy Scouts of America is doing all it can, even now, to protect Scouts.

This week, Michael Johnson, the former youth protection director for the Boy Scouts of America, said in a speech at the National Press Club that the organization "is not safe for kids. It is safer, but it is not safe for kids,” The Associated Press reported.

As one example, “Johnson said more than half of reported sexual abuse incidents in the Boy Scouts were perpetrated by other youth, which he blamed on lack of adult supervision and the large age range at many events,” the AP wrote.

Note Johnson’s former title with the Boy Scouts of America. We should heed the alarm he’s sounding. Boy Scouts of America must address Johnson’s concerns and understand that the work of making its meetings and activities safe for children is never done. And it must be committed and transparent about the further safety protocols it institutes. Those additional measures clearly are imperative.

Meanwhile, the Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan cleared its latest hurdle Sept. 30 when U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the disclosure statement it had prepared, Mekeel reported. That document explains the reorganization and proposed settlement to those who will vote on whether to approve it — including the survivors.

“The statement and balloting materials are being sent to the parties who are eligible to vote on the plan, a group that includes abuse victims and other creditors. The voting deadline is Dec. 14,” Mekeel reported. If those groups vote to accept the plan, Silverstein will be asked to do the same at a Jan. 24 hearing.

Under the proposed settlement, survivors could receive between $3,500 and $2.7 million apiece, depending on the nature of their abuse claims and whether additional evaluation of the claim is undertaken.

The approximately 82,000 survivors will have an opportunity in the coming weeks to cast their vote on the proposed settlement. This is a chance for their voices to be heard by the judge, a chance for what they say to matter. That is what many survivors of child sexual abuse have often said is more important than any monetary compensation.

All survivors deserve for their voices to be heard.