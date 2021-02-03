THE ISSUE

“Pennsylvania’s top election official will resign after her agency made a mistake that will delay a statewide vote on whether survivors of decades-old sexual abuse should be able to sue the perpetrators and institutions that covered up the crimes,” Spotlight PA was the first to report Monday. “Secretary Kathy Boockvar, who oversaw a tense and difficult presidential election in the battleground state, will resign Feb. 5, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.” The nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer, whose partners include LNP Media Group, noted that the “resignation follows the discovery that the Department of State did not advertise, as required, a long-sought amendment to the state constitution that would open a two-year window for litigation by survivors of child sexual abuse who have aged out of the statute of limitations.”

Having editorialized repeatedly on behalf of the commonwealth’s child sexual abuse survivors, we were gutted by the news that justice — finally in reach after decades of anguished waiting — had been snatched away because of a mistake committed by Boockvar’s agency.

It was a terrible mistake with devastating consequences. And Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro rightly didn’t hold back.

“The Department of State’s failure to carry out its responsibilities in the constitutional amendment process is shameful,” he tweeted, “and all options must be on the table to fix this immediately.”

Among those options: passing legislation to provide child sexual abuse survivors with a window in which to seek justice as, Shapiro pointed out, other states have done.

In 2018, Shapiro unveiled the harrowing report of a grand jury investigation into the horrific sexual abuse of children by priests and others in six Roman Catholic dioceses, including the Diocese of Harrisburg, which encompasses Lancaster County. That grand jury report recommended a legal window in which abuse survivors who never had the opportunity to seek justice against their abusers — or justice against those who enabled and concealed their abuse — could file claims in civil court.

In many cases, the civil statute of limitations had expired for abuse survivors before they even knew such a statute existed.

Repeated attempts to pass legislation providing a two-year litigation window failed. But then a proposed constitutional amendment establishing such a window was approved in the state Legislature’s 2019-20 session. Proposed changes to the state constitution must be approved by the Legislature in two consecutive sessions. And then they go on the ballot for voters to decide.

The proposed amendment was approved a second time in January and was “expected to soon pass the Senate,” Spotlight PA explained. “The goal was to place the question on the spring primary ballot.”

But it needed to be advertised both times it was approved, and, as Spotlight PA detailed, “Agency officials discovered last week that the Department of State, which oversees elections, did not advertise the proposed ballot question when it was approved in the 2019-20 session. That means the process has to begin anew.”

And “Pennsylvanians won’t be able to vote on such a change until spring 2023 at the earliest,” Spotlight PA noted.

State Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Democrat from Berks County who was raped at age 13 by a priest, and has led legislative efforts seeking recourse for fellow survivors, told PennLive, “I’m devastated. I’m just stunned.”

No wonder.

GOP weighs in

Gov. Wolf said Boockvar’s resignation “has nothing to do with the administration of the 2020 election, which was fair and accurate. The delay caused by this human error will be heartbreaking for thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault, advocates and legislators, and I join the Department of State in apologizing to you. I share your anger and frustration that this happened, and I stand with you in your fight for justice.”

Wolf’s attempt to keep the focus on the matter at hand — the delay in possible relief for abuse victims — did not stop some Republican state lawmakers from taking the opportunity to savage Boockvar.

“I have been saying for a long time that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar’s ineptness has been detrimental to Pennsylvania. This is just one in a series of disasters throughout her tenure,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said in a statement. “This time, Secretary Boockvar has failed the survivors of child sex abuse and disregarded the will of the people. At best, this was incompetence. At worst, this was malfeasance.”

House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove of York County slammed “the continued leadership failure within the Pennsylvania Department of State,” and cited four alleged failures of Boockvar’s department. Three of the four had to do with the November election.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, of Centre and Mifflin counties, said in a statement that the Republican House Caucus had, for “the last 12 months ... raised serious concerns about this administration’s ability to competently manage the basic functions of state government.”

Their “worst fears were realized,” they noted, “by the revelation that incompetency in the Department of State may stand in the way of victims being able to seek justice.”

The reality

A few observations seem necessary here.

First, as we’ve stated, the mistake by the Department of State was indeed appalling. Our first thoughts were for the child sexual abuse survivors who have shared their pain in columns published on these pages. We’ve been rooting for them to finally have their days in court, and we’ve written some 10 editorials since 2018 imploring lawmakers to act on their behalf. Our appeals largely went unheeded.

“What a disgrace — a deeply disappointing, utter disgrace,” we wrote in October 2018. “Even as victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Roman Catholic priests lined up in the corridors of the Capitol to remind lawmakers of the horrific harm that had been done to them as children, leaders of the esteemed upper chamber were conspiring to protect the very institution that had enabled and shielded their abusers.”

The reality is that Corman’s predecessor as Senate pro tempore, Joe Scarnati, blocked justice for child sexual abuse survivors for years. And he had plenty of help from his GOP colleagues who, as we wrote in January 2019, “dithered, argued and ultimately ran out the clock” on one bill aimed at helping abuse survivors.

So forgive our cynicism about the reaction of Republican leaders in the General Assembly to the mistake made by Boockvar’s department.

We found Sen. Doug Mastriano’s reaction particularly galling. “Competence is vital for cabinet positions,” the Franklin County Republican tweeted Monday. “I voted ‘no’ when State Dept Secretary Kathy Boockvar was confirmed in 2019. ... Unfortunately, incompetence was prevalent during her tenure.”

Boockvar readily accepted responsibility for her department’s error. “I’ve always believed that accountability and leadership must be a cornerstone of public service,” she said in a statement.

By contrast, Mastriano — who organized buses to transport pro-Donald Trump protesters to the rally that led to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has faced no consequences for ginning up anger about the November election. Instead, he was named vice chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee and was appointed to the Senate Education Committee.

Boockvar is right: Accountability is essential in leadership. It should be the standard on both sides of the aisle.

Moreover, the instinct of lawmakers who truly see themselves as public servants should be to fix a problem — not to try to score political points when a problem is revealed. Republicans as well as Democrats are victims of child sexual assault. Justice for survivors should not be politicized.