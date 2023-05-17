THE ISSUE

The Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column examined the restaurant inspection reports published by this newspaper online Fridays and in print Sundays. “Officially, they’re called ‘retail food inspection reports’ because they cover any place selling food to the public, not just restaurants. Think gas stations, schools, pharmacies,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported. “In Pennsylvania, eating and drinking establishments must be inspected once a year and inspections are unannounced. If violations are found, inspectors return to check if they’ve been corrected. Inspectors also respond to complaints from the public.” The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture handles most retail food inspections across the state, but Lancaster city conducts its own restaurant inspections.

Barbara Shultz, of Manheim Township, asked the Watchdog why businesses with repeat violations are allowed to remain open. Her question: Shouldn’t they have to close while cleaning up their act?

It’s a good question, not least because some of the restaurant inspection reports are stomach-turning.

Employee failed to wash hands before preparing food. Raw meat was stored above cooked foods. Employees were not wearing “proper hair restraints,” such as hairnets or beard covers. Prep surfaces were covered with grease and food debris. Fly strips hung over food supplies. Among the worst notes: a live cockroach was spotted in a food prep area; pink slime was visible on kitchen equipment; or mold was seen on “unidentifiable” or “adulterated” food.

Then there are the often-repeated versions of this note: “The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the food code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection.”

It seems to us that everyone preparing and serving food should have a basic grasp of food safety procedures, even if state law requires only that one employee per licensed facility must have an approved food employee certification.

This also strikes us as odd: Sometimes, despite a litany of violations — even repeat violations — a restaurant passes inspection anyway. So why even bother to inspect these businesses?

“The goal is largely education. The goal is not to punish people. The goal is to serve food safely and to help their business be successful,” said Shannon Powers, the press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

We appreciate this. Running a business that sells food and drinks is difficult. We have a lot of sympathy for retail food managers who work hard to meticulously adhere to food safety regulations.

But we’re talking about the public’s health and well-being.

Business owners may complain about onerous regulations, but food safety requirements are essential.

Nephin explained that inspectors assess businesses on the basis of two categories: foodborne illness risk factors and retail practices. Foodborne illness risk factors include employee hygiene, the storage and cooking temperatures of foods and whether food comes from an approved source. Retail practices include the proper usage of gloves, for instance, or adequate ventilation and lighting.

Powers told Nephin that some issues can lead to an immediate shutdown until corrected: no hot water, for instance, or a kitchen roof leak or a gap allowing vermin to enter.

She noted that the “presence of vermin is one of the most frequent reasons a restaurant is shut down.”

So that’s something. Vermin are verboten.

In 2018, we endorsed an LNP | LancasterOnline reader’s suggestion that restaurants’ inspection report cards be posted in their front windows.

Some people think this would be unfair because, as even the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website points out, inspections are a “snapshot” of the day and time of the inspection.

Then again, if raw hamburgers at one restaurant were “slimy to the touch/spoiled/moldy” on even one day, or rodent feces were spotted in another restaurant’s walk-in cooler, or a restaurant’s kitchen had a build-up of grease and food debris, those are snapshots that potential customers should be able to see readily.

The state Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of retail food inspection reports, but it may falter if you don’t search a restaurant’s precise name. LNP | LancasterOnline provides a real public service by publishing these reports in a clear and easy-to-read format.

Rest assured that food trucks also are subject to inspection. But the chicken barbecue stands that pop up around Lancaster County in the warm weather only are subject to inspection if they operate four or more days in a calendar year. You might want to ask before you order.

We’re big fans of dining out and Lancaster County offers scores of excellent options. We’d just like to see a bit more accountability for regular offenders, given the need to protect people from foodborne illnesses.

Sometimes, we shouldn’t be shy about calling a greasy spoon what it really is: a health hazard.