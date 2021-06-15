THE ISSUE: On June 2, President Joe Biden announced a national month of action to get 70% of U.S. adults at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot by the Fourth of July. American companies and states have offered an array of incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which has caused the deaths of about 600,000 Americans.

Whatever works, we guess.

The ongoing efforts to encourage Americans to get vaccinated are laudable, but also a bit hard to understand.

The prospect of being protected from a lethal and capricious infectious disease was incentive enough for us.

And frankly, if it were up to us, we’d be inclined to deliver the vaccination version of that perennial parental plea: “There are children in parts of the world who would love that broccoli you’re refusing to eat” — or, in this case, “There are people across the globe who would love to have that vaccine we’re begging you to get.”

Because that’s true. Countries in Asia, Africa and South America have been lagging far behind the United States in providing sufficient access to COVID-19 vaccines. Bloomberg News reported Monday that elderly Venezuelans are waking up in the middle of the night so they can get in the early morning lines for a vaccination. Many wait for hours and still don’t get a shot.

Biden alluded to this reality June 2: “All over the world,” he said, “people are desperate to get a shot that every American can get at their neighborhood drug store at no cost, with no wait.”

Yet some of those Americans still require incentives.

As former Baltimore health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen told The Associated Press, “Incentives can work, and I think the White House’s focus on making vaccination the easy and convenient choice is important.”

But the emergency care physician also said this: “It’s the height of American exceptionalism that we are having to beg people to get a life-saving vaccine, when health care workers and vulnerable people around the world are dying because they can’t get access to it.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

We were hoping that appeals to American patriotism would have our fellow citizens lining up to get vaccinated. After all, if we’re to get past this pandemic, community protection — herd immunity through vaccination — is one likely way. And it’s the route to which we each can make a direct contribution.

We could hope the novel coronavirus just burns itself out, but so far it’s many of us who have burned out. The virus has proven to be maddeningly persistent, as has some Americans’ resistance to vaccination.

So now the Biden administration is trying beer.

The White House announced recently that Anheuser-Busch will give away free beer to all adults over the age of 21 in America when the administration reaches its 70% goal. President Biden has said he doesn’t drink alcohol, but he’s clearly willing to embrace any incentive that will get the country vaccinated.

Krispy Kreme, of course, has offered free donuts to the vaccinated. As Time magazine has reported, “West Virginia is offering $100 savings bonds to 16- to 35-year-olds who get vaccinated. Maryland will pay fully vaccinated state employees $100.” And breweries participating in New Jersey’s “Shot and a Beer” program gave out free drinks to legal adults who got vaccinated in May.

The Philadelphia Phillies offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Citizens Bank Park during their series against the Atlanta Braves earlier this month. Those who got vaccinated at the ballpark received two tickets to a future Phillies game, a concession credit for a hot dog and a soda, and a giveaway item.

And June 7, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced that city’s “Philly Vax Sweepstakes,” in which 36 vaccinated Philadelphians will win cash prizes up to $50,000, totaling nearly $400,000 in giveaways. According to the City of Philadelphia website, “in each of the three drawings on June 21, July 6, and July 19, six individuals will win $1,000; four will win $5,000; and two will win $50,000.”

“We’re incredibly proud of our extensive efforts to vaccinate our residents and that more than two-thirds of Philadelphia adults have received their first dose,” Kenney said. “The vaccine is critical to protecting us from COVID-19, getting back to the things we’ve missed, and safely reigniting our economy.”

This initiative — in which the city is partnering with the University of Pennsylvania — “offers an opportunity to reward Philadelphians who have already been vaccinated while also motivating those who haven’t yet,” Kenney said.

It seems to have worked elsewhere.

In Ohio, the “Vax-a-Million” lottery offers vaccinated adults a chance to win $1 million and children between the ages of 12 and 17 the chance to win a four-year scholarship to any Ohio state college (room and board included). Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has said the results have exceeded his “wildest dreams.”

According to Ohio officials, an analysis of vaccination data from the two weeks that followed the Vax-a-Million announcement showed a weekly average increase of 77%, or an average of 68,667 more shots per week, post-announcement, compared with pre-announcement.

So no wonder the White House has embraced incentives as a means of encouraging vaccination. Its website lists some of the corporate incentives being offered:

— CVS has launched a sweepstakes for vaccinated people to win free cruises, tickets to Super Bowl LVI and cash prizes.

— Door Dash is to give $2 million in gift cards to the National Association of Community Health Centers “to incentivize vaccinations.”

— Microsoft will give away thousands of Xboxes to Boys & Girls Clubs in hard-hit areas.

— United Airlines’ “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes will offer its Mileage Plus members a chance to win a year of free flights or a round trip for two in any class of service.

We’ve cited this analogy before, but we’re certain that Londoners didn’t need free beer or any other incentive to pull down their curtains and turn off their lights during the Blitz. They knew they had to do their part to keep their neighborhoods and city safe.

The passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 on 9/11 didn’t need to be asked to do what they could to thwart the hijackers from flying that plane to Washington, D.C., to attack the U.S. Capitol. They loved their country and gave their lives to its defense.

Americans being asked to get vaccinated aren’t being asked to sacrifice their lives — on the contrary, they’re being asked to protect themselves from a viral enemy so this nation can more quickly vanquish the pandemic.

That should be incentive enough.