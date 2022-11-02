THE ISSUE

“Democrat John Fetterman’s and Republican Mehmet Oz’s campaigns have spent nearly $90 million combined vying for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans and The Caucus’s Brad Bumsted reported in Sunday’s edition. “It’s an amount exceeding the annual budget of a mid-size city like Harrisburg or Lancaster. That spending, though, is less than one-third of the $280 million-plus spent on the two candidates. The rest — nearly $200 million — was spent by independent groups operating under the loose campaign finance rules ushered in by a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling handed down a little over a decade ago.” In 2010, in a 5-4 decision in the case of Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, the nation’s highest court ruled that corporations, nonprofits, labor unions and other groups have a First Amendment right to spend unlimited amounts on federal contests.

One week from now, those annoyingly wall-to-wall political TV commercials will give way to holiday-themed ads. Your mailbox no longer will be crammed with glossy political flyers and propaganda casting doubt on the integrity of the vote.

But getting from now to then may seem like it takes an eternity.

Thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision that opened the floodgates to super PAC election spending, we as citizens have our work cut out for us, sifting through rivers of misinformation, disinformation and misleading advertising.

As a letter to the editor writer put it last month, voters “should just ignore all the ads and do some research on gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano and U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz to see what they actually had to say on the topics you are interested in. ... All these ads are doing is trying to confuse you into thinking that their statements are true.”

That letter writer had a point.

To help you make an informed choice, LNP | LancasterOnline published a voter guide Oct. 19 (lanc.news/Voters2022).

But it’s not just the misleading TV commercials with which voters must contend. Conspiracy theories abound in these final days before the vital midterm elections.

Such theories have been around forever, of course, but now they are slickly packaged to look more convincing and often are dangerously amplified by high-profile personalities and politicians. We cannot allow ourselves to be fooled.

Reliable sources

As always, rely only on sources you trust — like this local newspaper. What you’re reading now is an editorial, which is by definition an opinion piece. You will find news — objectively reported and written — on the front and other pages of LNP | LancasterOnline.

Both news and opinion content is fact-checked rigorously, because this newspaper has a responsibility to print only accurate information. We correct mistakes when we make them. Beware any source that never admits its errors.

Use fact-checking websites like PolitiFact.com or FactCheck.org to check stories before sharing them.

Reading and sharing memes — jokey viral posts — on Facebook and Instagram does not make us informed.

Don’t share breaking news until the basic elements of a news story have been confirmed. Remember that early reports are often incomplete or inaccurate, and these early reports can become fodder for misinformation.

Take for instance the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early Friday morning in San Francisco.

A local Fox affiliate reported that the assailant was found in his underwear. This was incorrect, but nevertheless was seized upon by right-wing internet trolls and perpetrators of disinformation to paint a maliciously inaccurate picture of the attack.

According to an FBI affidavit, the alleged assailant, armed with “zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer,” intended to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and potentially break her kneecaps. (She was in Washington, D.C., when the attack took place.) Social media posts of the alleged assailant were filled with far-right, antisemitic and racist views. Nevertheless, this attack on an octogenarian has been transformed into a vicious, partisan internet meme.

Other disinformation campaigns may not be as disgustingly tasteless, but they are just as dangerous. And being aware of them is the first step in countering them.

Sowing seeds of doubt

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported Monday, groups such as Audit the Vote PA “are preparing their volunteers to engage in ‘election integrity’ activities at the polls and afterward.”

Spurred by the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, Audit the Vote PA and other sketchy organizations already have flooded “local election officials with records requests seeking documents from the 2020 election,” this newspaper reported.

Audit the Vote PA co-founder Toni Shuppe solicited donations from her social media followers to establish a “legal fund” to bankroll election-related lawsuits. “We’re gearing up for November,” she wrote.

Either brazenly lying or in deep denial, she continued, “They stole 2020 and got away with it, so why not try to steal 2022 also.”

Shuppe has written a five-point “Plan for Victory in November” designed to “stop the steal of 2022.” As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, her “plan seems to rest on baseless conspiracy theories, demonstrably false information, and fundamental misunderstandings about how elections work in Pennsylvania.”

Unfortunately, Shuppe is not working alone. According to media reports, Trump and his allies already are discussing challenging the midterm results. They may exploit the current uncertainty about whether undated ballots should be counted; the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that undated or incorrectly dated ballots should be segregated by counties and not counted. (Please carefully sign and date the voter declaration on the outer envelope if you vote by mail.)

The LNP | LancasterOnline article Monday outlined other strategies Audit the Vote PA and other extremist groups may deploy to cloud the picture over the midterm election results:

— They may press for hand recounts, as Audit the Vote PA did when its preferred candidate lost by 20 points in the GOP state Senate primary to incumbent Ryan Aument.

— They may vote in person at the last minute. According to The New York Times, Audit the Vote PA has led an effort to encourage voters to line up at polling places just before they close. That newspaper said this last-minute voting plan appears to have been inspired by “a conspiracy theory that voting machines are rigged to add bogus Democratic votes throughout the day, and that a last-minute fusillade of votes would thwart that scheme.”

Shuppe asserted that this strategy was intended to overwhelm “hackers” she believes are monitoring in real time how many ballots are being fed into tabulation machines. This is ridiculous.

Shuppe has repeatedly claimed that ballot tabulation machines are vectors of fraud. But, as an LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist has pointed out, the ballot scanners “located at polling places are not connected to the internet, nor are the tabulation machines used to scan mail-in ballots at the county elections office. Hackers cannot monitor live tabulation. Tabulated results are uploaded to the county and state websites via separate computers.”

— Election denial groups such as Audit the Vote PA also have encouraged their followers to become poll watchers and to report any issues. We expect them to be looking for problems where none exist, seeking opportunities to disrupt the voting process.

— They also may ask to examine all mail-in ballots after the election.

These strategies, clearly aimed at causing mayhem and raising doubt about election integrity, would place an unnecessary burden on the staff of Lancaster County’s elections office, and on Election Day workers.

The outside spending on campaign ads, the conniving of election deniers, the work it takes to be an informed voter — all of this may discourage you from voting, but please don’t let it. The strength of our democracy depends on all of us voting. We cannot allow antidemocratic forces to keep us from casting our ballots.