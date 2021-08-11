THE ISSUE

“A group falsely claiming that the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania was riven with fraud is preparing to go door to door in Lancaster County so its members can conduct their own audit of last November’s results,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported Friday. “Mike Miller, an Ephrata-area financial adviser with an office in Manheim Township, leads the Audit the Vote PA Lancaster effort. He refused to answer questions when reached by LNP | LancasterOnline (on July 30), but a July 29 post he made on the Free PA of Lancaster County’s Facebook page invited others to “help with (a) doorknocking effort.” The Lancaster group’s effort “comes at a time when its parent organization, Audit the Vote PA, is pressuring state lawmakers to embrace an audit effort pushed by state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Franklin County Republican who’s expected to run for governor next year,” Walker reported.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us were accustomed to knocks on the door from people hawking storm windows, delivering religious tracts or soliciting donations.

Now, a group spreading the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election is gearing up to knock on local doors. And it’s using a one-page document filled with false and misleading claims — debunked by Lancaster County officials, as Walker reports today — to drum up support online.

Please don’t buy what Audit the Vote PA is selling. Because it’s dangerous nonsense.

Consider this post by Mike Miller of Audit the Vote PA Lancaster on the Free PA of Lancaster County Facebook page: “How are you going to ‘Free PA’ if you don’t stand up to people who steal your vote?”

Three things strike us about this particular post.

1. Free PA is a group of so-called “patriots” who have opposed the so-called “tyranny” of mask-wearing and other COVID-19 mitigation measures, and in so doing, only have aided the spread of the novel coronavirus and the highly infectious delta variant. (It’s also the group whose July “town hall-style” meeting featured U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who hasn’t held an in-person town hall of his own since 2014.)

2. It’s ludicrous to suggest that Pennsylvania is not free.

3. No one’s vote was stolen.

No evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found that might have altered the election outcome in Pennsylvania or any other state. This has been confirmed by defeated President Donald Trump’s former election cybersecurity chief, former Attorney General William Barr and numerous Republican elections officials.

Groups such as Free PA and Audit the Vote PA — far from promoting liberty — have locked their supporters in an alternate reality where they’re asked to believe and perpetuate falsehoods about COVID-19, vaccination and the 2020 presidential election.

They are trying to subvert democracy, and their efforts would be laughable if they weren’t so perilous.

Not a real audit

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported, “A door-to-door canvassing effort in Lancaster by Miller may be looking to see if people listed in public records as having voted in the 2020 election actually live at the addresses listed on their registration forms. They also may be trying to verify whether people listed as voting by mail in the election can confirm they requested and submitted their ballots.”

The 2020 election already has been thoroughly audited. This amateur effort would be nothing like a legitimate audit.

A document shared by Miller claims that “voter registration rolls were somehow manipulated to give Democrats an edge in the county,” Walker reported. “But no evidence has ever emerged that there was any fraudulent voting in Lancaster County in 2020, and no law enforcement or county official has said otherwise. A handful of fraud cases have been reported in other parts of Pennsylvania and, in more than one case, involved Trump voters submitting ballots for dead relatives.”

Just how Miller and Audit the Vote PA Lancaster plan to audit the 2020 election, Walker reported, “is described with few details. On a channel managed by Miller on the Telegram messaging app, (Miller) wrote: ‘There are volunteer teams door-knocking specific homes in Lancaster County regarding election integrity ... asking about 8 specific questions, recording their response, and submitting the surveys. Teams ... are assigned specific addresses.’ ”

As of late last week, the Telegram channel had 49 members, Walker reported. Prospective volunteers are asked by Miller to sign a nondisclosure agreement before more details are shared.

Two things: The Telegram app has been favored by political extremists because it allows for encrypted messages. And nondisclosure agreements generally are used to keep secrets, not to bring light to the truth. A legitimate audit would be fully transparent about its methods.

Walker reported that, given Miller’s affiliation with the statewide Audit the Vote group, it’s possible that the door-to-door effort in Lancaster could mirror what occurred in late July in York County. According to the York Daily Record, individuals identifying themselves as members of an “election integrity committee” knocked on the doors of residents and asked them whom they voted for.

“York County government certainly would not be going out there and knocking on doors asking people how they voted, so it’s not anything driven by us,” Julie Wheeler, that county’s president commissioner, told the York Daily Record.

She referred the matter to law enforcement.

In an email to that newspaper, Chad Baker, chairman of the Democratic Party of York County, said, “This is 100% voter intimidation and attempts to suppress voters in the future.”

There is indeed something particularly invasive about someone coming to your home, knocking on your door and asking you for personal information like your voting choices.

If someone knocks on your door claiming to be part of an “election integrity committee,” and asks you how you voted last November, we suggest you say this: “It’s none of your business.” Because it’s not.

We also suggest you ask how your address was selected.

Or, if you prefer, just politely decline to answer any questions and close your door.

Sinister effort

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who heads the county’s board of elections, told Walker that Miller’s group was not affiliated with county government and he had not had contact with its members.

In an email, D’Agostino suggested that the group’s plans to knock on Lancaster County doors are just another example of citizens exercising their constitutional rights to free speech and assembly. This is true, but it doesn’t acknowledge the sinister nature of the effort.

While we were disappointed that D’Agostino, according to Walker’s reporting last week, “sidestepped the question of whether or not he believes fraud occurred in the 2020 election that he oversaw,” we appreciate that county officials have debunked some of Audit the Vote PA’s claims about so-called “election anomalies” in Lancaster County.

This is very helpful.

The aim of Audit the Vote PA — and state Sen. Doug Mastriano — is not to resolve any real election-related issues, but to wreak havoc. To sow doubt. To undermine democracy.

This is what the commissioners in ruby-red Tioga County have discovered.

As The Associated Press reported Tuesday, that Republican-majority county board in rural northern Pennsylvania accused Mastriano of creating “unnecessary chaos” in pressing for a detailed review of how that county collected and counted votes in November.

Mastriano is a conspiracy theorist who organized a bus trip to the Trump rally on Jan. 6 that preceded, and instigated, the violent Capitol insurrection.

The Tioga County commissioners all read portions of a statement at a board meeting urging Mastriano to reverse his demand that Tioga and two other counties turn over election records and equipment to the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee he chairs, the AP reported.

The statement said Mastriano “began his one-man quest with a false accusation” that not agreeing to his demand would indicate the county has something to hide.

“The people of this county have nothing to hide, and Mr. Mastriano knows it,” the statement said.

The Tioga County commissioners said it was “time for Sen. Mastriano to withdraw his demands and to let responsible Republicans get back to work on subjects such as recovering from COVID-19, addressing the opioid crisis and the ‘help wanted’ issue.”

We think that’s a plea all Republicans dallying with election subversion ought to heed. The 2020 presidential election is over. Americans chose President Joe Biden over former President Trump in a free and fair election. Now it’s long past time to tackle real and necessary work.