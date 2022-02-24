THE ISSUE

On Feb. 15, the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol sent a letter to state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, saying he’d been subpoenaed to provide documents by March 1 and testimony on March 10 regarding his involvement in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election. “In a climate in which right-wing media portray the charges against Jan. 6 insurrectionists as persecution rather than prosecution and the House committee investigating the attack as illegitimate, the subpoena could turn out to be an asset in Mastriano’s campaign for the GOP (gubernatorial) nomination,” reported Brad Bumsted and Mike Wereschagin of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, in last Friday’s edition.

The subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee is “only good news” for Mastriano, according to Alison Dagnes, a Shippensburg University political science professor who studies right-wing media.

And Tom Baldino, a former political science professor who is writing a book on Pennsylvania politics, told The Caucus that the subpoena is “a badge of honor,” perhaps “as good as it gets,” short of an endorsement from Trump himself.

We believe this to be both true and deeply discouraging.

As Wereschagin and Bumsted wrote, “Mastriano’s fealty to Trump catapulted him into front-runner status” in the jam-packed GOP gubernatorial primary. “He’s traveled to events around the state in the last year to stump for a partisan review of the 2020 election, endearing himself to the portion of the GOP base that incorrectly believes the election was stolen.”

They noted, however, that Mastriano “doesn’t have as much money as his better-connected or personally wealthy opponents.”

Dagnes believes this could change because of the subpoena. “He is going to fundraise like crazy off of this,” she told The Caucus.

She noted that to the voters who get their political news from Fox, Newsmax and OAN, Mastriano now has “street cred” that no other candidate in the race can match.

Again, discouraging but likely true.

We remember a time not so long ago when a connection to an attempt to overturn an American election would have been electoral poison. Especially to Lancaster County residents, whose religious faith traditionally has been accompanied by a high level of integrity, and whose patriotism demands loyalty to the Constitution.

Unfortunately, allegiance to the truth — and the Constitution — seems to have gone out of fashion. (Witness the forced resignation of Joe Mohler, former chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee, because he wrote an LNP | LancasterOnline column decrying the county GOP’s affiliation with an organization that spreads, as he correctly described it, “inflammatory and verifiably false information.”)

Over the next several months, in the run-up to the May 17 gubernatorial primary election, Lancaster County residents will be bombarded with advertisements for the candidates.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unchallenged in the Democratic primary. But the Republican gubernatorial primary is akin to an episode of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” — it’s crowded, messy and the mostly male candidates are eager to distinguish themselves from the others.

It’s likely to get ugly.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday, state Senate leader Jake Corman’s campaign alleges that Mastriano “has clearly and flagrantly ignored” campaign finance law and should be investigated. Mastriano previously denied such claims.

“The call for a probe comes a day after Mastriano filed an amended financial report showing he raised $1 million in 2021 — three times as much as he initially disclosed,” The Inquirer reported. “The new filing said Mastriano spent $215,000 last year, 15 times as much as he first reported. Mastriano filed the updated report hours after The Inquirer reported on his campaign’s omission of basic expenses.”

Like we said: ugly.

Registered Republican voters are going to have to sift through a deluge of information in the coming weeks. They will have their own set of qualifications they expect to see in the candidate who ultimately gets their vote. We just hope that one of those qualifications is a reverence for the legitimacy of free and fair elections.

As Wereschagin and Bumsted noted, “Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel first elected in 2019, rose to prominence by organizing a hearing in Gettysburg weeks after the 2020 election in which numerous false and misleading claims about the election (were) spread. Trump called into the hearing and later invited Mastriano to the Oval Office.”

Mastriano bused Trump supporters to the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. He walked to the Capitol after the rally, but said he and his wife left when the violence started.

More from Wereschagin and Bumsted: “The Trump campaign had been pressuring Republican legislators in key states to decertify Biden’s victory and vote to send Trump’s electors to Washington, D.C., rather than Biden’s, according to (the Jan. 6) committee.

“The plan rested on the widely derided legal theory that the U.S. Constitution allows state legislatures to overrule voters after a presidential election takes place.”

Mastriano introduced a resolution to do just that.

As a Nov. 30, 2020, interview with pro-Trump radio talk show host Eric Metaxas was about to get underway, Mastriano took a call from Trump, who wanted to know what was going on in Pennsylvania.

Metaxas listened to the call, Wereschagin and Bumsted reported. “This president really is the kind of a maniac who calls up state senators to find out ‘What’s going on? What can we do? How can I help? Who should I contact?’ And the president’s writing down the information,” Metaxas recounted to his audience, with evident admiration. “Albin (Metaxas’ producer) and I were just stunned listening in to this phone call. ... This ramped things up to another level.”

According to The Caucus reporting, Mastriano and Metaxas asked the radio audience to pressure Republican legislators to vote on Mastriano’s resolution and claim for the Pennsylvania General Assembly the sole authority to appoint presidential electors.

“I need 26 votes out of 50 (state Senators),” Mastriano told Metaxas. “Right now I’m at nine or 10 or so who cosponsored my legislation to take back our constitutional authority.”

The state Legislature could not choose different electors after the election already took place, constitutional scholars have said. A post-election power grab would not be constitutional.

We hope that whoever is on the gubernatorial ballot in November accepts this. As Thomas Jefferson wrote in an 1819 letter to John Adams, good government means “in all cases to follow truth as the only safe guide.”