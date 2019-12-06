THE ISSUE
Lancaster city’s draft budget for 2020 calls for hikes in water, sewer and trash fees that would increase a typical ratepayer’s costs by about $204 per year, LNP’s Tim Stuhldreher reported Nov. 27. Specifically, the average city water bill would rise $17.67 per quarter. But Director of Administrative Services Patrick Hopkins noted that customers have some ability to mitigate utility hikes. “By reducing quarterly water consumption from 12,000 gallons to 10,000 gallons, a household could cut its bill by about $28, offsetting 60% of the proposed water and sewer increases,” Stuhldreher reported.
We sympathize with city residents who face ever-increasing costs for simply living in Lancaster. Property taxes remain steady in the city’s draft budget, but the projected hike of more than $200 per year in utility bills for the average ratepayer will be tough for some, especially those on fixed incomes.
We agree with Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace that the city needs additional revenue tools from state lawmakers. The ongoing issue, Stuhldreher notes, is “the structural mismatch between the costs of the services that Pennsylvania’s small cities are mandated to provide and the revenue options at their disposal.”
Reform is needed, and we hope it’s an issue that gets more than lip service from Harrisburg in 2020.
“This is literally the story of many cities across the country,” Sorace said in a meeting late last month with the LNP Editorial Board. “Cities are struggling to pay the bills.”
In the meantime, however, local officials are not indifferent to the plight of residents who must foot more of the tab for services. Hopkins and Sorace took time to stress that being smart around the home with regard to water usage can save significant money. These points were highlighted in the proposed city budget:
— A water-efficient toilet can save up to 4,000 gallons of water a year.
— A leaky faucet dripping at a rate of one drip per second can waste more than 3,000 gallons per year.
— A shower leaking at 10 drips per minute wastes more than 500 gallons per year.
— Ten percent of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day. (A little math shows that is, at minimum, more than 32,000 gallons per year. Per home!)
Clean water might seem like an infinite resource, but it’s not. And no resource should be wasted or misused.
We think it’s great that Lancaster city officials are stressing ways for residents to save money by stopping water waste.
But this is hardly just a city issue.
Everyone who pays for water can benefit financially by doing a thorough check of the house for leaks, drips or plumbing equipment that needs to be replaced. And by considering better habits that can dramatically reduce water consumption. (Leaving the faucet on while you brush your teeth, anyone? Or while you’re shaving?)
In the spirit of the city’s push to educate people on this important topic, here are some more tips we came across, many from the Environmental Protection Agency:
— Use the water meter as a leak detection tool. Turn off the water inside and outside and then check the meter. Return a half-hour later and read the meter. If the number on the meter has changed, there is a leak somewhere.
— Check for toilet leaks by adding food coloring to the tank. If the toilet is leaking, color will appear in the bowl within 15 minutes. (Make sure to flush as soon as the test is done, since food coloring can stain the tank.)
— When cooking, peel and clean vegetables in a large bowl of water instead of under running water.
— Only run dishwashers and washing machines when they’re full.
— Keep a pitcher of drinking water in the refrigerator instead of letting the faucet run until the water is cool.
— Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator overnight rather than using a running tap of hot water.
— When purchasing new appliances, consider those that have Energy Star certification, which is a mark awarded by the EPA and Department of Energy for meeting certain efficiency standards.
— Instill good habits in children, so they don’t grow up leaving the water on while brushing their teeth or wasting water in other ways.
— And once the spring and summer roll around, look for ways to decrease the amount of water used when watering lawns and gardens, and when washing the car. Consider using a rain barrel for garden watering.
According to the EPA, less than 1% of all the water on Earth can be used by people. The rest is salt water or frozen water. So it behooves both our wallets and the environment to be more conscious of our water usage.
What tips do you have for reducing water usage or preventing water waste around your home? Share them with readers in a letter to LNP, and we can work together to save this precious resource — and keep more money in our bank accounts.