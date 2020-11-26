THE ISSUE

Today is Thanksgiving. It’s been nearly 400 years — 399 to be precise — since the first American Thanksgiving was held. That first celebration was a three-day harvest feast in October 1621 involving the Pilgrims and members of the Native American Wampanoag tribe in New England. Thanksgiving became a federal holiday in 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln designated the final Thursday in November for “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” On Nov. 26, 1863, in Lancaster, places of business were closed, churches held special services, “promenaders” gathered in the streets, and Mayor George Sanderson issued a proclamation asking citizens to “observe the day in accordance with the recommendations of the Chief Magistrate of the Nation, and to abstain as far as possible, from all worldly or secular employment.”

All these years later, we’re being asked again to abstain, as far as possible, not from “worldly or secular employment” but from gathering with friends and family members from outside our households because of the current COVID-19 surge.

This likely means Thanksgiving will be vastly different today.

Thanksgiving generally is associated with bounty — fruits and vegetables spilling from a horn of plenty. With families crowded around tables groaning with the weight of a turkey and side dishes made from favorite recipes. With noisy conversation and little ones wearing construction-paper Pilgrim hats and grandparents saying grace.

This year, however, because of COVID-19, Thanksgiving is necessarily going to be smaller.

But it remains a day devoted to expressing gratitude. So we hope you have at least one thing for which to be thankful today, at least one blessing (though we certainly hope you have more than one).

Family. Health. A loving partner or spouse or friend. A safe place in which to live. A beloved pet. Food on the table.

One of our favorite traditions in this newspaper is publishing thank-you letters on holidays. What would a Thanksgiving paper be without thank-you letters (and yes, all those Black Friday ads)?

We hope you take a few minutes to read these thank-you letters. They will remind you, if you need to be reminded, about the essential goodness of people, especially those who reside in Lancaster County, where helping neighbors and strangers is second nature.

One of those letters is from Samuel Bressi, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation. Bressi writes to thank our amazing community for its generosity in donating a total of $13,439,850 for the 522 community benefit organizations that participated in last Friday’s Extraordinary Give.

To be honest, we worried that the pandemic might mean a shortfall in donations this year.

We needn’t have worried. Lancaster County always comes through.

So we add our thanks to Bressi’s for everyone’s generosity.

We are thankful, too, for the police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders working today.

We are thankful for the scientists working to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

And we are thankful for hospital health care workers, especially those caring for COVID-19 patients. That is grueling work, requiring, as we’ve noted before, a painstaking adherence to infection-control measures. It is emotionally, physically and mentally draining to deal month after month with a capricious and vicious virus that spares some and devastates others.

Last spring, health care workers were lavished with praise and donations of free food. In large cities, they were applauded daily — literally applauded, as they arrived for and departed from their long hospital shifts. But then COVID-19 fatigue set in and we started to take these health care heroes for granted.

We must not. They deserve our deep and abiding gratitude for risking their lives to care for others.

In a 2015 homily delivered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, Pope Francis observed that “joy springs from a grateful heart,” and continued, “Perhaps we need to ask ourselves: Are we good at counting our blessings?”

It has been difficult to muster gratitude, to count one’s blessings, this year as too many of us have lost time with extended family members, long-sought opportunities, financial security, and, worst of all, loved ones to COVID-19. And now the pandemic rages once again, and we’re supposed to be thankful on this strange Thanksgiving Day.

So we return to our hope that you will find at least one thing for which to be grateful today.

We will be thankful for those of you who read this newspaper.

Happy Thanksgiving.