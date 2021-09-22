THE ISSUE

The school board of Central York School District in York County touched off a firestorm by passing a ban on resources that teachers could use in their classrooms. The banned teaching materials overwhelmingly related to people of color. They included articles on anti-racist work in schools, race and trauma in the classroom, racism as a public health crisis, and the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators’ statement on racism. Also, “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism,” a CNN/Sesame Street town hall for kids and families; “Our Favorite African Adrinkra Symbols: A Coloring Book,” by Abena Walker; the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” based on the writings of James Baldwin; a PBS documentary series about African American history; and a spreadsheet of books, many of them written or illustrated by people of color. As The York Dispatch reported, the school board reversed the ban Monday night.

Three cheers to everyone who opposed the Central York school board’s teaching materials ban.

— First and foremost to the students who overcame the usual adolescent aversion to early hours to gather for morning protests outside Central York High School.

— The concerned citizens and parents who supported the students’ campaign for educational materials that reflect their district’s diversity.

— The 1964 Central York graduate, Don Dehoff, who, according to The York Dispatch, mailed back his diploma, so angered was he about an “all-white school board banning articles of people of color.”

— Aaron’s Books in Lititz, which pledged before the ban was rescinded to provide a free copy of one of the books on the banned list to anyone living, working or teaching in the Central York district.

— And Robert F. Lambert, president of York County Libraries, who wrote an op-ed, published in York’s two newspapers, excoriating the Central York school board’s “unfortunate, misguided, and ill-fated” decision.

“Learning about human rights and learning about other peoples, cultures and perspectives are not political indoctrination,” Lambert wrote. “They are the lifeblood of our pluralism and our democratic republic. They are the oxygen for further questions and lifelong learning. They are the launching pad for a dynamic 21st century of diverse collaborations and problem-solving.”

He is absolutely right.

If we are to understand one another in our increasingly diverse country, we need to know about one another. Such knowledge often comes from books and other materials that challenge our ways of thinking and expand our views of the world. Employers expect students to graduate with that kind of knowledge now; they want students to be able to work with people who come from diverse backgrounds.

Teaching students the unvarnished history about our country is, as Lambert so eloquently stated, not political indoctrination. It’s simply teaching.

And we worry that the manufactured outrage about critical race theory — an academic theory that’s been around for decades — has made some people fearful of any teaching about racism, slavery, Jim Crow and civil rights.

Some aspects of U.S. history can be uncomfortable, but that doesn’t mean students should be sheltered from them. And age-appropriate picture books about, say, Rosa Parks, can be the perfect introduction to difficult subjects.

While we’re heartened that the Central York board admitted its mistake and reversed it, it seems likely this happened only because the public criticism was intense and coming from sources as disparate as CNN’s Don Lemon and Fox’s Brian Kilmeade. (“They both said banning books is wrong. You’re bringing the country together,” Nathan Grove, a 2000 Central York graduate, dryly told the school board, according to the York Daily Record.)

In initially banning materials that acknowledge the existence of racism, the Central York school board telegraphed to students that certain realities must, and would, be ignored.

“It is evident to me that diversity and the voices of color in this district do not matter,” Edha Gupta, a senior who organized a series of morning protests, told the school board, according to The York Dispatch. “I don’t feel welcome here — not anymore.”

Why would she feel welcome in a school district that banned “The Story of Ruby Bridges,” by Robert Coles, and “Malala: My Story of Standing Up for Girls’ Rights” by Malala Yousafzai? These are literally books about the fight of girls for equity in education.

Also on the banned list: “I Am Rosa Parks,” by Brad Meltzer, and “I Am Enough” by Grace Byers, a picture book described by its publisher as a “lyrical ode to loving who you are, respecting others, and being kind to one another.” Canceling a book about Rosa Parks? A book about self-assurance and kindness? It’s inexplicable.

As The York Dispatch reported, the list of resources was created by Central York School District’s diversity education committee. District spokeswoman Julie Randall Romig said in a written statement that the “committee members were sharing resources with one another that could be helpful in educating themselves and in supporting our diverse student population at different times.”

Which is exactly what teachers ought to do.

Pleas in Manheim Township

Last year, in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis, more than 500 past and future Manheim Township graduates, from 1967 to 2024, signed a letter to that majority-white school district to advocate for a less racially biased curriculum. The signatories also urged school district officials to begin mandatory faculty anti-racism training, host assemblies to address racism and hire more teachers of color.

“We were not given the tools to actively seek resources to have difficult conversations to move towards becoming antiracist,” wrote 2017 graduate Grace Torrance, who authored the letter.

Sarah Svetec, who graduated from Manheim Township High School in 2016, took her plea directly to the school board. In a virtual meeting, Svetec implored the board to incorporate more anti-racism initiatives in and out of classrooms. “Racial biases do exist,” Svetec said. “They can be addressed at school, a place where they can be unlearned.”

Indeed they can. But only if we want them to be unlearned and have the courage to work toward that end.

Manheim Central Superintendent Peter J. Aiken has been hired to lead Central York School District; he will start his new job later this fall. He must be as relieved as anyone that the controversial resources ban has been reversed. But he will have to deal with the fallout of the board’s earlier mistake in instituting the ban in the first place. We wish him luck.

And we hope that other school boards, including those in Lancaster County, learn the lessons of the Central York debacle. Among those lessons is this: Attempting to whitewash education in today’s diverse world is foolish and counterproductive. It signals fear. It signals a lack of trust in teachers. And it suggests that there is only one way to view the world and that’s through the lens of whiteness, when the aim of education should be to widen students’ knowledge, not narrow it.