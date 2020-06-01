THE ISSUE

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed a short-term, $25.8 billion state budget Friday that had moved quickly through the Republican-controlled Legislature. “The budget package carries full-year money for many public school budget lines, as well as for state-supported universities, debt service and school pension obligations,” The Associated Press reported last week. “But it funds much of the rest of the state’s operating budget lines, including billions for social services, only through Nov. 30, the last day of the two-year legislative session.” Now, as Pennsylvania faces revenue shortfalls related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are likely to rise into the billions, some Republicans in Congress have suggested an extreme remedy: bankruptcy.

We were encouraged to see the governor and the General Assembly move quickly on what we’ll call Part 1 of the 2020-21 budget.

We never look forward to the June budget battle in Harrisburg. An acrimonious fight would have been especially unthinkable in 2020, as we enter June needing to focus on the ongoing crisis and the gradual reopening of the state’s economy in a safe fashion.

We hope, cautiously, that this short-term agreement bodes well for bipartisan and commonsense collaboration on a fuller 2020-21 budget that understandably might not be finalized until around Thanksgiving.

Perhaps the Republicans and Democrats in Harrisburg — as they seek to do what’s best for the people of Pennsylvania — can even find themselves united in opposition to the awful idea of state bankruptcy being floated in Washington, D.C.

In the coming weeks, Congress may consider another round of COVID-19 emergency spending, with a focus on bolstering state and local governments that have been decimated by the pandemic, Mike Wereschagin reported for an article in the May 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. But Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell balked at a recent $3 trillion proposal from House Democrats that would include $850 billion for state and local governments.

McConnell called it a “blue-state bailout.”

Then he went further.

McConnell “proposed something most would’ve considered unthinkable just a few months ago: allowing states to declare bankruptcy,” Wereschagin reported.

We were disappointed that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, also said that he’s “open to the idea” of allowing bankruptcies.

Toomey is concerned that the additional federal borrowing that would be required to assist state and local governments risks “higher interest rates and inflation,” his communications director, Steven Kelly, told Wereschagin.

Toomey raised no such objections to the tax cuts passed by his party in 2017 (and, indeed, wrongly predicted they would help shrink federal budget deficits).

We’re sure some of the provisions in the congressional Democrats’ $3 trillion relief bill can go on the chopping board. Any spending must be carefully considered.

But state bankruptcy cannot be the answer. And it should not be encouraged by responsible federal lawmakers.

Congress will need to weigh carefully the plight of all states as it ponders its next steps in helping Americans recover from this pandemic, which has taken so many lives and livelihoods.

It should consider soberly that the National Governors Association said $850 billion is the amount of aid that local governments need to avert financial calamities.

A state bankruptcy would be an unfathomable financial calamity that should be averted at all costs.

“The notion that states cannot go bankrupt is the fundamental assumption underpinning the public bond market,” Wereschagin reported, based on an interview with state Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Lebanon. “Trillions of dollars in investments ride on the idea that states cannot run out of money because they can just raise taxes.”

Then, too, there are the enormous state pension obligations, which could be wiped from the books in a bankruptcy.

We’ve criticized the Legislature’s lamentable mishandling of pensions over the decades. But pensions are contractual, and those who have earned them depend upon them.

As Pennsylvania debates its full 2020-21 budget later this year, and as Congress considers how to help America get back on its feet, we hope fairness, common sense and what’s best for the recovery of all Americans are at the forefront of conversation.