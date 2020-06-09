THE ISSUE

Protests continue this week — two weeks after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes reported, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey met with young protesters in Lancaster on Monday, kneeling with them and extending a clenched fist for nearly nine minutes in downtown Lancaster’s Art Park. Casey also “spent about 50 minutes taking questions from about 30 young people,” Hawkes reported. A dozen or so attorneys with the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office, including Chief Public Defender Chris Tallarico, joined a Black Lives Matter march Monday that included stops at Lancaster County Prison.

Last week, Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons took to Twitter twice to chide Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for breaking his own COVID-19 order by taking part in a Black Lives Matter march in Harrisburg.

In a news conference Friday, Wolf acknowledged that taking part in the march was “a real gamble” and “wasn’t consistent” with his own guidelines on reopening the commonwealth.

“I acknowledge that, but I was trying to support a cause — the eradication of racism — that is very, very important,” Wolf said.

Parsons wasn’t buying it. “In other words,” the commissioner tweeted, “the Governor said: I violated my own (executive) order, but when I do it, I call it ‘inconsistent.’ When I think any regular citizen might be doing it, I call it cowardly and illegal.”

(A fact-check: Wolf called elected officials “cowardly” for departing from state guidelines, not ordinary citizens. But that’s not the point here.)

Parsons was right about the governor’s failure to adhere to his own guidelines. But Parsons only briefly alluded to the citizens’ protests in one of his tweets about Wolf’s decision to march.

Why was the primary focus of the chairman of the county commissioners on the governor, instead of on the protests taking place in full view of the Lancaster County Government Center, where Parsons’ office is?

The commissioners oversee the county prison, where African Americans and Hispanics represent a disproportionately large segment of inmates compared to the county’s demographic makeup.

So it would be helpful if Parsons and his fellow commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Craig Lehman engaged more substantively on the issues of racial injustice and police brutality.

We are mystified about why the first elected official — other than Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace and City Council members — to engage with the protesters here was the state’s U.S. senator from Scranton. Not Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who has an office downtown. And not the county commissioners.

Even county public defenders marched Monday — and, as county employees, they did so at some risk.

If only certain local elected officials had their courage.

That said, Parsons raised a question we’ve seen expressed elsewhere: Isn’t it a contradiction to support crowded Black Lives Matter protests when we remain under significant restrictions because of COVID-19?

The reality is this: The pandemic has ravaged communities of color. But so, too, has systemic racism. This has been confirmed by research and professional medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The American Medical Association recently issued a statement from its board chair, Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, and president, Dr. Patrice Harris, about the public health implications of systemic racism.

They wrote that “physical or verbal violence between law enforcement officers and the public, particularly among Black and Brown communities where these incidents are more prevalent and pervasive, is a critical determinant of health.”

They wrote that distrust of law enforcement erodes trust in other government entities, including “our critically important public health infrastructure. The disparate racial impact of police violence against Black and Brown people and their communities is insidiously viral-like in its frequency, and also deeply demoralizing.”

At a virtual meeting Sunday, the American Medical Association’s Board of Trustees pledged to confront systemic racism and police brutality, noting, “The AMA recognizes that racism in its systemic, structural, institutional, and interpersonal forms is an urgent threat to public health, the advancement of health equity, and a barrier to excellence in the delivery of medical care.”

George Floyd reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but it wasn’t COVID-19 that killed him: It was a white police officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as he called out for his late mother and pleaded for his life.

Floyd’s killing made it clear that justice so long denied couldn’t wait a day longer. So young people of color, and their allies, made the difficult choice to join others in protest — to put their lives on the line for justice.

As Joshua Hunter, a black man and director of the Boys & Girls Club Southeast Lancaster Clubhouse, wrote in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, “We are dying. We are accused of offenses we didn’t commit. We are seen as a threat.”

Many made concessions to the pandemic by donning masks, but unfortunately not all did. There has been alarmingly little social distancing. And the use of pepper spray and tear gas — chemical agents that induce coughing — by law enforcement hasn’t helped. (Pepper spray has been used by Lancaster city police.)

Instead of chiding the governor for joining a protest, we’d like to see Commissioner Parsons fully acknowledge the issues the Lancaster protesters are trying to amplify and reach out to them about the need to pay heed to their health as they fight to bring about change.

Cities such as New York, Seattle and San Francisco have expanded free testing so protesters can make sure they’re healthy.

Are Lancaster County officials ensuring that testing will be available to protesters here who worry they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus?

Can the county commissioners say, definitively, that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health — with whom they’ve contracted to deliver COVID-19 testing — could handle an influx of people seeking tests?

Those are matters we’d like Parsons and his fellow commissioners to address.

In the meantime, we urge protesters to take care. Wear masks. Isolate yourself from older family members if you can. If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, loss of smell and taste, shortness of breath — contact a medical provider and get tested.

There are two major battles before us. We can’t lose sight of either.