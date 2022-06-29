THE ISSUE

In a column published in LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday, Lancaster County Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin defended two bills they have proposed against claims from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and other critics that their legislation would discriminate and harm LGBTQ students and school staff, and would ban books. Pennsylvania Senate Bill 1278, the Empowering Families in Education Act, would prohibit classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for prekindergarten through fifth grade students. A related bill, Senate Bill 1277, would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculum and materials and notify parents. “We are simply standing up for parents and children by allowing parents to opt their own kids out of having access to certain sexually explicit materials,” they wrote, “while at the same time ensuring suitable alternatives are available for children to explore different worldviews and broaden their educational horizons.”

We’d like to live in a world in which parents are fully accepting of children who question their own gender identity or sexual orientation. A world in which teachers and school counselors don’t have to provide LGBTQ kids with potentially lifesaving support because other adults won’t.

A world in which LGBTQ people aren’t subjected to threats of violence and attacks on their humanity, dignity and very right to exist. A world in which pride flags aren’t stolen from outside Lancaster homes, anti-LGBTQ slurs aren’t scrawled on local sidewalks, and participants in the Lititz Pride Festival aren’t harassed by Christian nationalist protesters.

But sadly that world does not exist.

And while the legislation proposed by state Sens. Aument and Martin is sure to please their political base, it likely will make the real lives of some children much more difficult.

The senators seem unwilling to acknowledge the possible consequences of the legislation — Senate Bills 1277 and 1278 — they’re proposing.

In the present climate, it’s not surprising that legislation that could negatively impact LGBTQ students is eliciting concerns. Some of those concerns may be coming from the left side of the political aisle, but they aren’t coming from left field.

Rafael Álvarez Febo, executive director of the Pennsylvania LGBTQ Affairs Commission, asserted in a statement that legislation such as Senate Bill 1278 “will cause LGBTQ teachers to have to conceal their identities and strip any resources available for LGBTQ youth out of schools. Even more alarming, these bills have emboldened far-right hate groups to mobilize to commit violence against LGBTQ people.”

Aument and Martin took particular umbrage to that last assertion, perhaps unaware that according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, which maps political violence, anti-LGBTQ mobilization — “including demonstrations, political violence, and offline propaganda activity” — increased by over four times from 2020 to 2021,” and data “indicate that 2022 is on track to be worse than last year.”

Incidents of political violence targeting the LGBTQ community this year “have already exceeded the total number of attacks reported last year.”

This stems, at least in part, to the moral panic around LGBTQ individuals — a nationwide panic fed by legislation such as Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act (labeled “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents) and what the data project report described as the mainstreaming of “increasingly inflammatory rhetoric.”

Seeking to distinguish Bill 1278 from the Florida law, Aument and Martin wrote in their column that their legislation still would “allow organic classroom discussion, preserve counseling services for students who have questions about sensitive topics and ensure that anti-bullying curriculum remains in place to ensure all kids can learn in an environment that is safe and welcoming.”

In an ideal world, perhaps.

But realistically, what teachers are going to allow such classroom discussions in 2022, when educators are being targeted by school boards, parents and lawmakers? Aument and Martin aren’t proposing their legislation in a vacuum; similar parental control bills are being introduced across the country. They must know such legislation has a chilling effect in the classroom.

Aument and Martin also assume that Pennsylvania students can take “questions about sensitive topics” to their school counselors.

But according to a February report from the Pennsylvania School Counselors Association, ours is the only state that does not require comprehensive school counseling programs or mandated school counseling positions in schools. State House Bill 1825 would help to correct that, but it has been languishing in the House Education Committee since September.

According to that February report, the American School Counselor Association recommends assigning no more than 250 students to each school counselor — a target met by fewer than 20% of Pennsylvania public school buildings.

Then there’s Senate Bill 1277. Among its opponents is the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association.

In a statement on its website, the association notes that it “supports and advocates for parental involvement” in students’ reading journeys and “their use of school libraries.”

And we do, too. All parents should pay attention to what their children are reading and learning at school, as well as to debates around curricula.

But as the librarians association points out, there are “multiple existing policies and procedures in place allowing for the review and reconsideration of instructional material, including materials available through a school library.”

The association believes Senate Bill 1277 is not only redundant, but lacks critical guidance on how to define “sexually explicit.”

The association also points out that certified school librarians work to “carefully select school library resources” based on school board-approved policies “to meet the academic and literacy needs of students as well as support the procedures for parents to request reconsideration of materials.”

Some schools lack certified librarians — a real problem in Pennsylvania education that Aument and Martin could address legislatively.

Senate Bill 1277, however, will “diminish local control of public school boards,” the librarians association states, “burden local schools with procedures that are unnecessary and costly, and create an atmosphere that will inhibit students’ intellectual freedom and First Amendment rights.”

We agree with the librarians.

Parents already are able to take their concerns directly to school administrators and boards. We’ve seen this happen in recent months in districts including Warwick and Elizabethtown Area.

Aument and Martin hold considerable sway in Harrisburg. We implore them to use their power to improve the lives of all of Pennsylvania’s students — instead of making some students’ lives harder. They may not know it, or intend it, but that’s going to be the real-world impact of the legislation they propose.