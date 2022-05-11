THE ISSUE

Audit the Vote PA, a right-wing group canvassing Pennsylvania in search of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, claims to have uncovered dozens of “anomalies” in Lancaster County, LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported Sunday. “The group’s founder has cited (the alleged anomalies) as evidence the 2020 results should be decertified and is wielding them to try to move the political needle. The group is using these efforts to mobilize poll workers, gain concessions and support from state lawmakers, and run for office themselves.”

LNP | LancasterOnline essentially audited the work of Audit the Vote PA and found it to be suspect.

This editorial board believes it’s not just suspect, but deceptive.

As Walker reported, the “analysis of Audit the Vote’s canvassing operation conducted by LNP | LancasterOnline over the last two months found the group’s work was rife with errors and speculation and that its methodology was deeply flawed, mistakes that undermine its conclusion and make its findings unreliable.”

Walker noted that it’s clear that the work of the canvassers “was sloppy and incomplete at best and misleading at worst.”

How sloppy, incomplete and misleading?

Drawing from Walker’s reporting, let us count the ways.

— Audit the Vote PA first announced the findings of its Lancaster County canvassing efforts in a February news release, claiming it found “egregious discrepancies” with 37% of the 256 households its volunteers had surveyed. But its data showed that only 231 homes had been surveyed.

Audit the Vote’s CEO, Toni L. Shuppe of Beaver County, said the mistake was due to the group consolidating multiple surveys taken at the same home.

Talk about an egregious discrepancy. Nevertheless, some people will accept the group’s findings as gospel and, tragically, truth will suffer another blow.

— In some instances, the respondents were not actual voters. The canvassers relied on “anyone who answered the door — spouses, parents, tenants, roommates, even children” when collecting their “data.”

— And if the respondents weren’t sure of their answers? That apparently wasn’t deemed a problem. The canvassers shamelessly portrayed some of their responses as definitive anyway.

— As Walker also reported, “Most surveys did not record if the person interviewed lived there during the 2020 election.”

Walker related the mystery of the Loose Caboose voter (which reads like the title of a Nancy Drew book).

“A resident of Loose Caboose Campground site No. 3 cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election,” Walker reported. “Lancaster County voting records show that.

“But when Audit the Vote PA volunteers arrived at the 26-acre campground near Gap the following September, they encountered a woman living at site No. 3 who told them, no, she hadn’t voted.”

So they made a record of a “phantom voter,” even though the previous resident had moved to Delaware two months after the November 2020 election, according to property records. And the woman who told the canvassers she had not voted in that election? She hadn’t even been here for it; she had moved here later from Kentucky.

There was no phantom voter — just a relocated one. And, as Walker reported, “This error occurred in at least three other locations.”

“Not verifying that the person that they spoke to was the person at that address in 2020 during the time of the election is a major concern,” Berwood Yost, director of the Floyd Institute for Public Policy in the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College, told Walker.

— Shuppe acknowledged to LNP | LancasterOnline that some of the group’s data was flawed and the numbers it released are not accurate. Nevertheless, she still clings to the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was plagued by fraud.

“No matter how many errors we might have made, and they are small as you’ve discovered, the results from the 2020 election cannot be trusted,” Shuppe wrote in an email.

Why can't the election results be trusted? Because Audit the Vote PA says so. (Important notes: The election results are trustworthy. And the errors discovered by LNP | LancasterOnline weren’t “small.” Saying the mistakes were “small” doesn’t make them so, but it does reveal a pattern of flagrant dishonesty.)

Some more of the sloppy, incomplete and misleading findings, as detailed by Walker, follow.

— At one Ronks home, a canvasser wrote that the man who answered questions “seemed distracted” because he was hosting a funeral in the home for a grandchild. That he was distracted by sorrow is understandable.

What’s not understandable is that, as Walker reported, the canvasser recorded that only one resident voted in the November 2020 election "and claimed there were three ‘phantom voters.’ ”

Tracked down by an LNP| LancasterOnline reporter, the grandfather confirmed he had been interviewed by an Audit the Vote canvasser. “He and his wife told this news organization they both voted in the 2020 presidential election, as did their two children — details supported by county voting records,” Walker noted.

Once again, the number of phantom voters at that address: Zero.

— Similarly at a Lititz home, a 16-year-old answered Audit the Vote’s survey on behalf of his parents, the group’s records show. “The boy said his parents had voted in 2020, but he was ‘not sure’ about his siblings,” Walker noted. “Despite the boy’s uncertainty, the canvasser wrote only two voted and the home had one ‘phantom voter.’ ”

Because, apparently, making stuff up was Audit the Vote PA’s modus operandi.

In Landisville, for instance, canvassers noted that a resident did not answer the door. But they still alleged “phantom voters” and “phantom registrations” at the household.

Noted Walker: “In all, LNP | LancasterOnline identified 11 of the households in which Audit the Vote alleged it found anomalies. Those reports were checked, and many of the group’s claims don’t hold up.”

— At a Quarryville home, Audit the Vote recorded a “phantom registration” because the home’s residents told the canvasser there were only two people registered to vote living there, even though the voter list showed three for the 2020 election. The third registered voter had moved to Indiana in 2021.

— In Leola, canvassers noted that they thought they spoke with the wrong person, but they recorded that person’s answers anyway. Because, why not?

If the stakes weren’t so high for our democracy, this kind of ineptitude might be laughable. But it’s certainly not laughable to professional researchers and it’s not laughable to us, either. Especially as the ineptitude seemed to be rooted in an intentional disregard for accuracy.

— At a nursing home in Denver, Walker reported, “canvassers compared the answers of one resident to the voting records of all 18 residents and unsurprisingly found they did not match, resulting in ‘phantom registrations’ and ‘phantom voters.’ ”

But wait. There’s more.

— As Walker reported, Audit the Vote didn’t even try to survey a representative sample of Lancaster County. They mostly canvassed Republican strongholds won by Donald Trump by wide margins — in other words, households more likely to have embraced the Big Lie.

Shuppe told LNP | LancasterOnline that she “can’t confidently say that I have substantial court evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 election.” But that’s not stopping her group from circulating a petition to decertify that election. And it didn’t stop GOP gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who leads most polls, from signing it.

This is what worries us, and should worry everyone concerned about American democracy: Audit the Vote PA’s data may be dodgy, but Shuppe is clear about the group’s aims. “Our pivot right now is to focus on getting poll watchers and poll workers when it comes to the upcoming primary,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline. “Getting people involved locally to fill those extra positions, judge of elections, inspector of elections.”

Audit the Vote PA is working tirelessly and brazenly in service to an egregious, dangerous and antidemocratic lie. And it’s clearly not going to let facts get in its way.