THE ISSUE

According to a Spotlight PA article published in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, key state Senate Republicans have renewed their pursuit of a “forensic audit” that would reexamine last year’s contests for signs of fraud, despite the fact that the election results “have long been certified, and several lawsuits filed against the commonwealth following the election failed to prove any wrongdoing.” Moreover, the state already audited the 2020 election twice. Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.

Apparently, there are no real problems to be addressed in Pennsylvania, so state lawmakers have had to create make-believe ones.

That’s the only explanation we can think of for why some Republican lawmakers still are trying to launch a so-called “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election.

That election was held 306 days ago. If the election was an infant born on Nov. 3, 2020, it would be crawling and eating solid foods by now.

Every member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from Lancaster County was reelected that very same day, by voters who used the same methods and equipment as those who voted for President Joe Biden. Strangely, they are not questioning the legitimacy of their own elections.

Instead, because a significant majority of Pennsylvanians voted for a Democrat rather than former President Donald Trump, some lawmakers want to undo the no-excuse mail-in voting reform overwhelmingly passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature in 2019.

That’s despite the fact that Lancaster County’s Republican commissioners praised the way the election was conducted here. Said Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, when the county certified the vote: “We do sign a certification basically saying that the votes are accurate and that there are no petitions for a recount in the county at this point.” County officials also debunked claims of “election anomalies” made by one group seeking an “audit.”

And it’s despite the fact that Trump’s own attorney general and former election cybersecurity chief said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that might have altered the election outcome in Pennsylvania or any other state.

Despite all this, Republican state lawmakers want to waste taxpayer money on a meaningless partisan exercise. When they could be addressing this state’s continuing crisis of opioid addiction. Or dealing with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Or relieving the burden of senior citizens saddled with property taxes they no longer can afford to pay. Or ensuring that the state’s unemployment compensation system is well and truly fixed. Or passing a bill to allow victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue those who abused them and those who enabled the abuse. Or addressing this commonwealth’s bloated system of government, starting with the General Assembly itself.

There is an endless list of real work that state lawmakers ought to do when they return from their lengthy paid summer vacation. Instead, they are doing real harm to our democracy by pretending that the election that didn’t go their way was rigged.

Newsflash: It wasn’t.

The ongoing circus

Republicans have not been able to find evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, so they took baseless claims of election irregularities and inconsistencies to the courts, which mostly rejected those claims. We thought that would have been the end of the nonsense, but apparently Republican lawmakers — especially those up for reelection next year and desperately afraid of being challenged in their primaries by candidates to their right — feel compelled to keep the circus going.

We experienced a glimmer of hope that some sense had returned to Harrisburg when state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, of Centre County, removed Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County, from his chairmanship of the legislative committee that was pursuing a “forensic audit.”

Mastriano, you may recall, is a QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist who attended and organized a bus trip to the Trump rally that preceded — and instigated — the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He’s expected to seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination next year.

He’s also the guy, as Spotlight PA reported, who “facilitated an anonymously funded audit in Fulton County, which occurred without the Pennsylvania Department of State’s knowledge.” That agency decertified that county’s voting machines because the county had broken chain of custody laws governing ballots and voting systems. Fulton County now is suing the state. All of this will cost taxpayers.

But apparently, Corman wasn’t penalizing Mastriano for seeking an unnecessary election "audit." Corman just didn’t like Mastriano’s methods and his “grandstanding.”

As the Centre Daily Times reported, Corman said in November that he had “no knowledge of any voter fraud.” And according to Spotlight PA, he told colleagues in June, “We don’t need to relitigate 2020.”

Up for reelection next year, Corman now is all in on an election audit. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Corman told pro-Trump radio personality Wendy Bell in August that he doesn’t “necessarily have faith in the results” of the 2020 presidential election, and he vowed to “get to the bottom” of things.

Corman also said this: “We need to get the voter rolls, we need to get the ballots — things of that nature — so we can match them up to see: who voted, where were they living, were they alive?”

And he shamelessly said he’s “heard stories” about dead people voting.

There is no evidence whatsoever that dead people voted for Biden. In a couple of Pennsylvania cases, however, Republican voters were charged with using the identities of their dead mothers in order to vote in the 2020 election. As we’ve noted before, the culprits were caught. The system worked.

Attack on democracy

Last week, as The Associated Press reported, 14 Republican state House members filed a new lawsuit in the state Commonwealth Court, challenging Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law, claiming that it violates the state constitution.

Among the 14: state Rep. Dave Zimmerman, a self-described conservative from East Earl Township.

To give you some idea of Zimmerman’s record as a public servant, we’ll note again that in 2018 he was the lone member of the Lancaster County state House delegation to vote against legislation aimed at curbing domestic abusers’ access to firearms; he was found by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission to have used his previous position as an East Earl Township supervisor to advance a land deal in which he and his brother had a financial stake; and he proposed legislation that would have legalized ownership of sugar gliders and hedgehogs as pets in Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit to which he lent his name claims that the commonwealth’s no-excuse voting law violates a state constitutional provision that requires lawmakers to provide a way for people to vote if they are unable to vote in person for specific reasons.

“Those reasons,” the AP reported, “include being out of town on business, illness, physical disability, election day duties or a religious observance. But the lawsuit contends that the 2019 law violates that by allowing people to vote by mail even if they do not meet one of those categories.”

As the AP pointed out, the state constitution “does not explicitly say that the Legislature cannot extend absentee voting to others.”

In a statement, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who likely will run for governor next year, said the lawsuit is “not only the height of hypocrisy, but it also has real consequences and damages public trust in our elections.”

Damaging public trust in our elections has been an aim of Trump loyalists all along. They want to bring to Pennsylvania the kind of ridiculous “audit” conducted in Arizona by a private company called Cyber Ninjas. As we’ve noted previously, that “audit” has been panned, even by some Arizona Republicans, as a botched and anti-democratic, partisan sham.

We can laugh at the ridiculousness of an election "audit" conducted by a company with a ludicrous name, but the peddling of the Big Lie — the baseless claim that the presidential election was stolen from Trump — is what led to the horrific insurrection Jan. 6.

Whether championed by an extremist like Mastriano or a mainstream politician like Corman, a so-called “forensic audit” of a free, fair and legitimate election would not just be a waste of time and money. It would be one more attack on our democracy.