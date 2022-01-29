THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Wednesday, “Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized firearms from a Leacock Township property earlier this month and an Amish farmer at the property acknowledged selling guns without a federal firearms license. No criminal charges have been filed so far in the matter, and ATF sources provided little information. LNP | LancasterOnline learned of the raid from a tip.”

As far as Lancaster County news stories go, this was a strange one.

A local Amish farmer is being investigated for selling guns.

“I’m not going to deny that I was selling some,” Reuben King said Tuesday.

As Nephin reported, the gun sales were not advertised and King does not know how they drew the ATF’s attention.

“ATF agents, as part of ongoing investigation, executed an enforcement operation at the Cattail Foundry and seized evidence” Jan. 12, bureau spokesperson Robert Cucinotta said Monday.

The foundry — an iron-casting business — is located on the King property. But it has nothing to do with the firearms sales, King told Nephin.

He said the guns taken by the ATF were part of his personal collection.

“King declined to say how many guns he had or sold, but that more than 600 — which is what a tipster told LNP — didn’t sound right,” Nephin noted.

Someone selling guns ought to know just how many guns he has or had sold, and to whom. Selling guns isn’t like selling eggs at a roadside farm stand. Or at least it shouldn’t be.

King was interviewed in his cow-filled barn as he swept the barn’s concrete floor. “This is my business: I’m a dairyman,” he told Nephin.

He said he primarily sold long guns to the Amish for hunting, though he acknowledged selling some to non-Amish people, too.

“I was not dealing in handguns, positively not,” he said.

As Nephin reported, “Federal laws require photo identification when purchasing a firearm from a licensed dealer. The Amish contend their religious beliefs prevent them from being photographed, so they cannot buy a firearm from a licensed dealer. However, private sellers don’t have to require the buyer to present photo identification.”

We mean no disrespect to the Amish faith and its beliefs and practices regarding photography. But we’ve long maintained that all firearms sales — including sales of long guns — ought to be handled by licensed dealers and be subject to background checks. (Pennsylvania law requires background checks on handgun sales, but not on private sales of long guns by unlicensed sellers.)

In our view, no matter who you are, you shouldn’t be allowed to buy a gun without a background check. And you shouldn’t be regularly selling firearms without a license.

A document on the ATF website explains clearly why the licensing of firearms dealers is essential: Licensed gun dealers “are critical partners in promoting public safety because — among other things — they help keep firearms out of the hands of prohibited persons by running background checks on potential firearms purchasers, (and) ensure that crime guns can be traced back to their first retail purchaser by keeping records of transactions.”

This isn’t government control. This is government service in the aim of keeping all of us safe — including law enforcement officers, who too often find themselves harmed by illegal guns.

King pointed out that the government can’t tell him how many guns a person may sell or over what time frame before a license is required.

This is true, Nephin reported. He cited the 15-page document posted to the bureau’s site and titled, “Do I need a license to buy and sell firearms?” It states that the federal Gun Control Act “requires that persons who are engaged in the business of dealing in firearms be licensed by the bureau.”

“Determining whether you are ‘engaged in the business’ of dealing in firearms requires looking at the specific facts and circumstances of your activities,” the document states, noting that no federal law sets a “bright-line” rule for when a federal firearms license is required.

The ATF document says that, as “a general rule,” a person “will need a license if you repetitively buy and sell firearms with the principal motive of making a profit.”

We’ll leave it to federal prosecutors to decide whether King’s activities fit that description. (The sentence for dealing in firearms without a license is up to five years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, or both.)

Whatever happens, we thank the ATF for working to keep our community safe.