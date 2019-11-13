THE ISSUE
Franklin & Marshall College students have held several protests, including a Friday rally, against recent racist incidents on campus. At Friday’s home basketball game against York College, more than 300 students staged a sit-in that kept the game from being played, LNP’s Chad Umble and Alex Geli reported. As Geli explained in a separate article last week, “Minority students at Franklin & Marshall College are outraged after photos of four students wearing ‘racist’ costumes circulated on social media. ... The costumes, which the college called ‘culturally insensitive and racist’ in an email to students (last) week, appropriated from Asian, Hispanic and African cultures.” In late September, a slur targeting Asians was scrawled on a dormitory room door. And last year, a poster that stereotyped and demeaned Asians was put on the college’s “protest tree.”
We’ve read the comments about these F&M news stories: the “snowflake” jibes, the “safe spaces” jokes and the analyses of what constitutes “real” racism and what doesn’t.
And we’d ask those doing the commenting to imagine being a minority student on a mostly white campus, living away from home for perhaps the first time.
Imagine perhaps your child — technically an adult, but still with lots of growing up to do — facing not only the academic rigors of college but messages that seem to say: You’re different than we are, and we have the right to make fun of the culture you come from — your parents, your grandparents, you.
You may think the Halloween costumes donned by F&M athletes — costumes that mocked Asians, Africans and Hispanics — were just good-natured fun, because you were not the butt of the joke. Tell us, what is funny about a young man posing for a photo with his hands pulling at his eyes so they’re slanted? The gesture is childish and mean, not amusing.
Unless things have changed drastically since we were in college, athletes on campus hold a lot more sway than other individual students, and especially minorities. It would be nice if those athletes punched up, rather than down.
We find it depressing that the instinct of many is to downplay the racism, to suggest that the targets of the insults simply can’t take a joke.
In an email to students, F&M Dean Margaret Hazlett, Provost Cam Wesson and President Barbara Altmann implored students to “be better.”
We appreciate this email, which declared there “is no place at F&M for racist actions and cultural appropriation. We must be better than this. Each of us has to step outside our comfort zone and engage with people who are different than ourselves.”
And we’re glad the following initiatives are in the works: a campus climate survey that closes Friday; hiring a director of diversity, equity and inclusion in the coming months; and creating a bias response reporting system that will go live in the spring 2020 semester.
F&M has done a fine job in recent years of identifying and recruiting minority students who weren’t part of the traditional F&M student profile. But recruitment and enrollment are only the first steps. What is needed is infrastructure — such as the space for multicultural clubs and increased diversity in the counseling department that student leaders are seeking — to help ensure that everyone on campus feels part of it.
In an op-ed published in October in LNP, President Altmann noted that no community “is immune to the injustices of the world” — which is certainly true. She also wrote that the college “is absolutely committed to ensuring that all of our students feel safe and welcome.”
We believe this is also true. Now the college must convince its students.
The student-athletes who mugged for the cameras in their oh-so-hilarious costumes clearly felt they could get away with such antics.
“The offending students have expressed remorse for their actions and are in the process of identifying opportunities to teach others from their mistakes so there is broader cultural understanding and sensitivity,” the email from F&M’s administrators stated.
It seems to us those students are going to need some instruction themselves before they have any wisdom to impart. What they should have learned from their parents now, sadly, must be taught to them by F&M educators and other students.
Basketball player Justin Kupa, who attended the Friday rally and apologized on his team’s behalf, called the actions of his teammates “stupid” and “ignorant” (the offending athletes were said to include at least one soccer player). “They need to see who they affected and what they caused,” Kupa said, smartly and bravely.
F&M student leaders told LNP’s Geli that they want the college to establish a strict policy that outlines ramifications for racially insensitive behavior.
“I just think they need to finally act on their words,” said Taina Perez, co-president of the campus Mi Gente Latina group, of the college’s administrators.
Students told Geli they’re starting to feel unsafe on campus.
That is horrible.
And before anyone attacks these students as snowflakes, remember that these are young adults who are being made to feel unwelcome — and worse, unsafe — on the campus where they live.
We can guarantee they’ve already faced, and endured, more insults than the rest of us ever could imagine; such insults are part of the experience of being nonwhite. They shouldn’t have to put up with more insults in the place that’s supposed to be home while they earn their degrees.
Deride, if you want, the signs they carry that read: “My culture is not a costume.”
But try, if you can, to imagine someone taking your family’s culture and stereotyping it, mocking it, cheapening it. It cannot feel good.
It is certainly not right.