THE ISSUE

Gov. Tom Wolf will officially move Lancaster County into the “yellow” phase of the state’s reopening plan on June 5. The county has been under the strictest level of the governor’s stay-at-home order since March 27. In the May 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, staff writer Chad Umble wrote that Lancaster County “merchants abiding by Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order are becoming increasingly worried about their own fate, as well as the future of what had been a vibrant retail and restaurant scene.”

The great debates of this moment involve when Lancaster County should — and when it will — begin to reopen following the necessary extreme measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

For local businesses, reopening will be more than just flipping the sign on the door to “Open.”

Those merchants — and all of us — will be stepping into a world that must be reinvented before our eyes.

We are hopeful they can all succeed and return eventually to levels of profitability they enjoyed before this health crisis robbed us of precious lives and innumerable livelihoods. They are us. We are they. The fabric of the Lancaster County is interwoven with so many outstanding businesses, great and small.

We are hopeful that the Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, which have been entrusted with $33.4 million in federal relief funds by the county commissioners, can help local businesses navigate the challenges of reopening. This money will help pay for personal protective equipment and, in some cases, the retrofitting of physical spaces to promote safe operations.

Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker last week that the tentative goal is for businesses to be able to apply for grants by mid-June.

This relief money is welcome and needed. But it won’t solve every problem.

Again, this will be a reinvention, not merely a reopening.

In an article for The Atlantic magazine last week, Derek Thompson described the daunting challenges we will face in all aspects of indoor life moving forward. This is because, as one study from Japan notes, the risk of the COVID-19 infection spreading indoors is almost 19 times higher than in open-air settings.

Thompson thus calls what we are headed toward the “queasy period of reopening” because there will be “no semblance of normalcy until we learn how to be safe — and feel safe — inside.”

That means offices, schools, government buildings and courthouses. There will much to examine regarding those institutions in the weeks and months ahead.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But, of course, it also means businesses: Retail, restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms and so much more. These establishments must rethink — radically, in some cases — floor plans, waiting areas, stairways, ventilation and air flow, employee-customer interactions, cleaning measures — the list goes on.

The old ways often won’t work, and many in the business community know it.

“Downtown Lancaster as we knew it is not coming back,” Rob Ecklin, a major commercial property owner in downtown Lancaster, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Umble. “The question is how much of it can we keep, and how much of it will go away, and how long will it take to replace.”

But, in this grim environment, there is also room for innovation and new ideas. And while the old ways might not work, perhaps we will find that the old, old ways will.

It’s a small example, but we were heartened by the article LNP | LancasterOnline's Kevin Stairiker wrote last week about a trio of local businesses unveiling plans for drive-in movie events.

“Lancastrians of a certain age might recall the Sky-Vue, Comet and Columbia drive-in theaters,” Stairiker wrote. “For half a century, these drive-ins existed as a place to gather a community, albeit in separate vehicles. Now, in the current age of social distancing, some businesses are bringing them back.”

We applaud Penn Cinema, Spring House Brewery and Mount Hope Estate & Winery for their inspired efforts to make their events happen. With our spirits sapped, a big-screen movie could be just the ticket for putting smiles back on our faces for a couple hours. And it’s a hint of how life and capitalism will find a way.

“There are so many things that we can’t do right now because of the pandemic, and this is something that we never would have thought of before, or maybe even wouldn’t have been as practical,” Nikki Keasey, co-owner of Spring House Brewery, told Stairiker. “But now it makes sense and it’s something we can do safely.”

There’s that word — “safely” — again. We don’t yet know the full extent of what it entails. It may be a while before we do. So we must continue to let public health and scientific expertise guide us. And, even then, we must be prepared for adjustments along the way.

“Our understanding of this disease is dynamic,” Thompson wrote in The Atlantic article. “Today’s conventional wisdom could be tomorrow’s busted myth.”

That’s something we wish our leaders would keep in mind amid their partisan bickering over plans, timetables and health experts. We believe everyone has the best interests of Pennsylvanians at heart. And also that no one is going to be right all of the time.

Starting with those as the operative assumptions and working together at all levels of government are our best bets for getting through this.

If we must reinvent public life and the business realm for the better, is it too farfetched to think we could reinvent politics as usual, too?