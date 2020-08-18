THE ISSUE

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk profiled Emma Green, 102, of Columbia, in the newspaper’s Sunday Living section. As he wrote, “Green has lived to see the end of World War I, the Great Depression, World War II ... the first man on the moon, the origin of hip-hop, the internet, 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic. She can even recall meeting a veteran of the Civil War when she was a young child. ... Green was one of two Black students to graduate from Columbia High School in 1936. Later in life she attended Millersville University and earned 18 credits and went on to become a teacher’s aide.” She was born just a month before the influenza pandemic of 1918 began.

Emma Green’s granddaughter calls her a gem, and we understand why.

“My grandma is kindness personified,” said Alysa Poindexter, vice president of the Lancaster chapter of the NAACP. “For over 100 years, she’s moved through life with this incredible dynamic of gentle grace and fierce persistence all led by her unwavering faith in God.”

“She’s persevered through so many challenges from racism to the heartache of outliving friends and family,” Poindexter said. “Most of these life experiences would leave many bitter and broken, but she truly overcame everything to become this little humble lady that everyone loves. ... My grandma is definitely one of my greatest inspirations. She’s really a precious gem of the entire town of Columbia, especially the Black community.”

Humble she may be, but Mrs. Green is clearly a pillar of quiet strength. And the former teacher’s aide has things to teach us. We want to amplify the lessons she delivered in her interview with Andrelczyk.

She said this of children: “If they make a mistake, you don’t condemn them; you try to show them how to grow with love.”

We want to embroider that onto pillows, paint that onto signs and shout it from the rooftops. There is discipline and there is condemnation. The former is healthy and productive and the latter leads only to pain and brokenness.

She said this of living a long life: “Don’t overindulge in anything. Don’t drink or don’t smoke. But if you do it, do it moderately. Don’t overdo it.”

We’re guessing she’d apply this to the use of social media and the screens that occupy so many of our waking hours these days. Duly noted, Mrs. Green.

She said this of the Black Lives Matter protests: “The demonstrations are fine, but I don’t think they should be violent. I don’t think the violence should be part of it. You can say whatever you want to say — in the right way. You accomplish more that way than with all this violence. It’s not the whole group. It only takes one or two violent people to do otherwise. I think we should all be given the same opportunities. I’ll be glad to see that happen.”

Note the future tense, and the implication that everyone isn’t yet given the same opportunities. Mrs. Green knows from a lifetime of experience that this is the case.

She talked of being turned away, because she’s Black, from an aluminum factory where she sought work. She talked of when Black people couldn’t get work in factories except as janitors. She talked of growing up in Columbia when there was a section of that river town that had to be avoided because the people there used the N-word and treated African Americans disrespectfully. She talked of having to travel to Philadelphia for dental and medical care, because no dentist here would treat Black people and only two doctors would.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She also talked of people in Columbia who brought family members “up from slavery.”

We sometimes trick ourselves into believing that the enslavement of Black people happened in the United States in a distant age — but it wasn’t that long ago, really. Not even two centuries have passed, so no wonder the wounds remain open. They will remain so until we squarely face the racial injustices that were rooted in slavery and continued in its wake.

Mrs. Green is absolutely right: Everyone should have the same opportunities.

She’s also right about something else.

Born one month before the influenza pandemic of 1918 began and now, 102 years later, living through the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs. Green had this to say about how we should be acting during this crisis: “I think people should wear a mask and stay separated. I haven’t been out other than to go to the doctor’s. That’s the only place I go. I think that’s what you should do.

“Even if you don’t have the virus you might go out and get the virus and bring it back. There’s so many people that don’t obey the rules. I think rules are made for everybody and everybody should obey rules for your own safety and for the safety of everybody.”

Amen, Mrs. Green. To all of that.

Pennsylvania has a universal mask mandate, which means we all must wear masks or other face coverings in stores, other businesses and any public spaces in which social distancing isn’t possible. There are exceptions for children under 2 and individuals with certain health conditions, but most of us are required to mask up in public. As Mrs. Green pointed out, such rules are put in place for the safety of us all, and everyone needs to obey them.

She also wisely said we need to be aware that we can bring the virus back into our homes — even if we’re asymptomatic — and so we ought to be careful about the places we go. A lifelong churchgoer, Mrs. Green is staying away from her beloved church services during the pandemic. We should be able to make sacrifices, too.

According to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis published Saturday, more than 1% of Lancaster County’s population has tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far — or 1,118 people per 100,000 of population, as of Thursday, when our total number of confirmed cases was 6,099. (The number rose to 6,228 Monday.)

The COVID-19 crisis isn’t over. If we’re to get through it, we need to draw on the wisdom of people like Mrs. Green and do what’s best for not just ourselves, but for all.

As her granddaughter said of her, Mrs. Green has “moved through life with this incredible dynamic of gentle grace and fierce persistence,” and has persevered through experiences that “would leave many bitter and broken.”

Kindness. Perseverance. Grace. We need these in great quantities now. We can learn from her example.