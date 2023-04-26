THE ISSUE

“Climate change and environmental protection were top of mind Saturday in downtown Lancaster, where Earth Day was observed at the inaugural Lancaster County Climate Summit,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chris Reber reported. “More than 60 speakers at six downtown Lancaster venues discussed ways county residents can help reduce carbon emissions, as well as other ongoing efforts. The goal of the summit, intended to become an annual event, was to show how local action can be part of a successful effort to address a global problem like climate change, according to David Bushnell, a retired United Church of Christ pastor, chairman of the event’s planning team and a community outreach member for RegenAll, the nonprofit that organized the summit.”

We believe Generation Z is going to save the planet.

But the members of Gen Z — young people born after 1996 — cannot redress, on their own, the damage done by previous generations. So we were heartened by the multigenerational nature of the Lancaster County Climate Summit.

Consider this plea from Warwick High School 10th grader Grace Rothenberger, published in the Feb. 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline on Generation Z(eal), the page dedicated to the opinion writing of Lancaster County students: “More people must step up and join the effort. It may not seem as if there is much you can do, but even the small things matter. There is always a way to help to improve our climate situation.”

Indeed.

And what was most helpful about the Lancaster County Climate Summit was its emphasis on practical solutions to a global issue that often seems overwhelming.

The opening keynote speaker was Eric Sauder, the founder of RegenAll, a Lancaster County nonprofit that seeks to “create scalable models for meaningful climate action across rural and urban communities,” according to its website. (Sauder works professionally to support regenerative farming practices.)

Lancaster County, Sauder noted, has been undergoing a decadeslong warming trend. He explained that RegenAll collected data on transportation, energy and industry to track the county’s greenhouse gas emissions — and put them at roughly 10.5 million metric tons per year. Over one-third of the emissions come from households through their use of transportation, heating and cooling and energy sources, Sauder said. RegenAll aims to help guide households through upgrades to help reduce those emissions. He said county residents are willing to make changes, and he hopes to connect them with the tools to do that.

As RegenAll’s website explains, this means taking steps that include: replacing old windows with energy-efficient ones; insulating your home; making use of clean energy rebates available to homeowners; converting your home’s electricity usage to renewable energy through your utility company; and installing solar panels.

And that’s just some of what RegenAll recommends for improving your home’s energy efficiency. Its website (regenall.org) offers a litany of other practical — and very doable — ways to help limit greenhouse gas emissions. Many of these will not only help to save the planet but will save you money in the long run.

Not everyone can afford to make the initial investments in, say, electric vehicles. Not everyone has the green space on which to plant a tree to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. But we all can use public transportation more; avoid single-use plastics; buy secondhand clothes and consumer goods when possible; buy refurbished phones (or keep using our existing ones) instead of needlessly upgrading to the latest model; and urge elected officials to enact programs and policies emphasizing sustainability and carbon emission reduction.

On the communal scale, consider the work being done by Landis Communities in Manheim Township.

As community design specialist Linford Good told summit participants, the retirement community is working toward a goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 10% per year for the next five years, so it’s been increasing the amount of electricity it obtains from sustainable sources.

He said new buildings are being designed for greater energy efficiency and to optimize density to help preserve open space.

The summit also highlighted the work of Millersville University professor Nadine Garner and the more than 100 student members of the university’s Sustainability Club.

Between 2012 and 2020, Garner said, the club collected 9 million pounds of plastic for the recycling company TerraCycle.

The club also maintains a community garden and a food forest garden, designed to resemble a natural ecosystem.

“Students are not jaded; they really want to make a difference. They just need to know how they can belong to something greater than themselves,” Garner told LNP | LancasterOnline.

We all can make a difference.

Last month’s report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated plainly that our Earth will likely pass a dangerous temperature threshold within the next decade, leading to intensifying and deadly climate-related disasters, including heat waves, food and water shortages and infectious disease spread. The window of opportunity to secure a livable and “sustainable future for all” is “rapidly closing,” the climate panel said.

But it’s not closed yet.

Just because Lancaster County so far has been shielded from the worst effects of climate change — extended droughts, out-of-control wildfires, extreme heat waves and life-threatening storms — doesn’t mean it will be forever.

For this reason and for many others, the Lancaster County Climate Summit must become, as its organizers hope, an annual event. And, to the extent each of us can, we all must embrace Gen Z’s mission to stem climate change.