THE ISSUE

“Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers are almost guaranteed to score their largest automatic pay raise in history later this year, an increase that will push their base salary above $100,000 for the first time,” Jaxon White and Christina Baker, interns with the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents Association, reported for The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication. “The raises, which are tied to inflation under state law, will come at a time when most consumers are struggling to balance their household budgets in the face of rising prices for food, electricity and other essential services. With inflation at 8.8% in southeastern Pennsylvania in June and expected to edge higher by the end of the summer, legislators are set to get at least an $8,300 salary boost — an increase that comes without any lawmaker being required to vote on it. ... The inflation data used to calculate this year’s raise won’t be finalized until December. The Caucus estimated the 2023 salary for lawmakers using the 8.8% inflation rate calculated for southeastern Pennsylvania in June.”

When The Caucus contacted every member of the Pennsylvania Legislature to ask if they would support bills to suspend or eliminate their pay raise this year, just 20 of 252 legislators in office agreed to talk; most failed to respond.

State Rep. Louis Schmitt, a Blair County Republican, replied: “I received your email. Now piss off.”

His vulgar response pithily sums up the message this automatic pay raise would send to hardworking Pennsylvanians struggling to pay their bills.

The state General Assembly is the largest full-time legislature in the United States. And, as The Caucus reported, “Pennsylvania’s legislators are already the third-highest-paid in the nation, behind only their peers in California and New York.”

If their productivity justified the price, that might be OK. But instead, we have a Legislature that has failed to adequately address the long-standing need for property tax reform, or the need to reform the way third-class cities such as Lancaster can raise revenue, or the scourge of inequitable school funding. It abounds with hard-core partisans who seem more interested in performative outrage than productive compromise.

We feel compelled to ask: In what other field does an employee award himself a pay raise?

Lawmakers’ generous salaries, as The Caucus explained, are in part a product of a 1995 deal struck with then-Gov. Tom Ridge in which the Legislature agreed to vote for key items in Ridge’s agenda in return for his signature on a law increasing their pay.

The deal raised salaries for judges and top state government executives, too, and it included an annual cost-of-living adjustment or COLA, linked to the inflation rate in the mid-Atlantic metropolitan area that includes Wilmington, Delaware, and Philadelphia.

As The Caucus noted, “Making the pay raises automatic allows lawmakers to dodge the political ramifications that come with taking votes on increasing legislative salaries.”

John Perzel, then the Republican state House majority leader, gave away the game when he told his colleagues that by enacting an automatic COLA, “We’ll never have to worry about this again.”

Assuming an 8.8% increase in the consumer price index, The Caucus reported, “rank-and-file legislators would earn $103,732 per year. All told, the Legislature could wind up with a 14.8% raise over just two years.” That far exceeds the usual 1% to 3% raises lawmakers generally got before inflation boosted their raises to 5% last year.

Rank-and-file lawmakers are not the only ones who stand to benefit from these automatic pay raises.

As The Caucus reported, Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House, as well as Republican state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, could see their salaries climb to more than $162,000 in 2023. Taxpayers may be on the hook for an additional $2 million next year — just for lawmakers’ pay raises.

The next governor, whether it’s Democrat Josh Shapiro or Republican Doug Mastriano, could expect to receive a $230,000 salary (nearly $20,000 more than the current gubernatorial salary). The upshot: “Pennsylvanians could pay an additional $500,000 to the governor and the other 55 top officials in his administration who are eligible for the pay raise,” The Caucus reported.

And the judicial branch, with at least 1,000 employees eligible for the COLA, “will see its salaries cost the taxpayers more than $13 million extra in 2023.”

Between the three branches, taxpayers likely will pay $16 million more on salaries in 2023 than in 2022.

Bills to eliminate or suspend the COLA have been introduced every year since 1996, including one by Mastriano, but “with the exception of 2020, none has made it to a vote in either the Pennsylvania House or Senate,” The Caucus noted. (In 2020, in a brief and uncharacteristic display of common sense, the Legislature as a whole declined to take a pay increase.)

State Rep. Frank Ryan, a Republican from Lebanon County who will retire before the new raise takes effect this year, introduced a bill that seeks to suspend the COLA for 2023 salaries, according to The Caucus.

Readers may recall that the 1995 pay raise deal wasn’t the only cash grab by state lawmakers (who also can get reimbursed for daily expenses without even having to file receipts because apparently they’re just that special). Lawmakers voted surreptitiously in July 2005 to boost their own pay even further; the backlash was so searing that they voted nearly unanimously four months later to repeal that pay raise. Which is not to say that those who survived the subsequent thrashing at the polls learned a lasting lesson.

As The Caucus noted, multiple lawmakers defended the COLA and the high salaries paid to them and their colleagues as key to enabling people who are not independently wealthy to run for state office.

We’re not buying it.

“The COLA is the very definition of the swamp,” Eric Epstein, a longtime government reform activist, told The Caucus. “Corruption and greed are part of Pennsylvania’s political DNA.”

That we buy.

According to The Caucus, the median household income in Pennsylvania is about $70,000 — “or roughly 67% of the potential 2023 salary for a back-bench legislator.”

In the past, some lawmakers have handed back their COLA raises or donated them to charity. But far too few have done so. If they’re not going to vote to cancel the coming pay increase, or to return the money, we hope they have the grace to feel embarrassed (though we’ve seen little evidence of such grace in the past).

They should consider what T. Fox Dunham, an author and cancer survivor from Lancaster, told The Caucus: “I want (lawmakers) to feel what it’s like to be me, to be my wife. To have medical expenses that I do, which basically drain half of my income.”

He continued: “And yet they’re going to give themselves another pay rate increase. It’s like, how disconnected can you be from your average voter?”

It’s a very good question.