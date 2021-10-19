THE ISSUE

Six shots were fired at Park City Center on Sunday afternoon, police said, resulting in multiple people injured. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, police said an “initial shooting stemmed from an altercation between two males who knew each other and at least one of them — a 16-year-old boy — had a gun. They and other people then struggled for the gun and the 16-year-old fired at least two shots, striking at least one of the people involved.” An unnamed bystander, “who had been in a store nearby, heard the shots, came over and “ ‘then engaged the subjects fighting over the gun and fired shots, striking one of the suspects.’ ” Police said the 16-year-old was the initial shooter and would be charged; he was taken to a hospital for treatment, Nephin reported. “Two males involved in the initial altercation were also shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said. A fourth person, a female passing by with her family, was shot in the arm, police said; her injury also is not life-threatening.” The Lancaster County District Attorney's office is investigating the bystander’s actions. The unnamed bystander had a legal gun, but Park City Center prohibits weapons.

There are certain calculations that are made when a shooting takes place in a public space in the United States.

There is a threshold that must be met in order for a local story to become a national story. It usually depends on how many people are killed (the minimum needed to garner widespread attention keeps rising all the time), or whether there are any unusual circumstances (the age of the victims, for instance).

Sadly, there is nothing unusual about a shooting at a mall. (Google “mall shootings” — you’ll see what we mean.) Likewise Sunday afternoon shootings. Sundays used to be reserved for church services and family gatherings, but in this busy world, it’s become for many just another day to run errands, to grocery-shop, to go to the mall — where a shooting may take place, because gun violence is possible anywhere in 2021 America.

When a shooting occurs, it’s not just the police who search for evidence of a motive. We all peruse these news articles for some detail that will assure us that we were never really in danger, that this doesn’t really concern us, that this was a private altercation that just got out of control, that gun violence is another community’s problem. As if bullets fired in a chaotic situation always find their intended targets. As if a shooting doesn’t alter our perception of safety, no matter the circumstances.

We don’t yet have enough information about what transpired Sunday at Park City Center to assess the actions of the bystander who intervened. But consider the following statistics. Guns rarely make us safer.

— According to the Harvard Injury Control Research Center website, “Case-control studies, ecological time-series and cross-sectional studies indicate that in homes, cities, states and regions in the U.S., where there are more guns, both men and women are at a higher risk for homicide, particularly firearm homicide.” And “people in states with many guns have elevated rates of homicide, particularly firearm homicide.”

— According to a 2014 Annals of Internal Medicine meta-analysis reported by Hopkins Bloomberg Public Health, “having access to a gun triples a person’s risk of suicide and nearly doubles the risk of being a homicide victim.”

— As PBS NewsHour has reported, a 2017 National Bureau of Economic Research Study “revealed that right-to-carry laws increase, rather than decrease, violent crime.”

— And as the website of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Center for Violence Prevention states, people who “die from accidental shooting were more than three times as likely to live in a home with a firearm.”

We’ve made no secret of our belief that our commonwealth and our nation need stronger gun safety regulations. We believe this because we want people to stay alive — which is the same reason we argue for mask-wearing and COVID-19 vaccination — and the research clearly shows that firearms are health hazards. (We know that many Lancaster County residents hunt. If you’re among them, we just urge that you keep your hunting guns locked and unloaded, safely stored away from children and anyone else who might use them, accidentally or purposefully, in dangerous ways. And we thank you if you already do this.)

There are more guns in circulation in the United States than there are people — more than 393 million guns, approximately 120.5 guns for every 100 people, as the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia website notes.

So perhaps it shouldn’t surprise us when a shooting occurs at a movie theater or a grocery store or a college campus or in a neighborhood or home. Guns are everywhere.

And we’re supposed to live with this fact, as if it’s normal. We’re supposed to be OK with the fact that only some mass shootings make the national news in the United States, and then only occupy our attention for a few days.

And we’re supposed to accept the fact that our kids have been drilled in how to respond to an armed intruder in their schools — run, hide, fight — so when they hear gunshots, they know how to react. A 24-year-old sales associate at a Park City jewelry store told LNP | LancasterOnline that when the shooting occurred, “Your brain kind of shuts down in that instance and you just think ‘Am I going to fight or am I going to run?’ ” But she knew what to do: She quickly ushered customers behind the store’s counters and told them to lie down. She later directed them to a back room. We greatly admire her composure and courage, but we’re also deeply sorry that she had been prepared for just this kind of situation because she lives in a country where gun violence is not surprising.

How long will we be asked to accept that this is just the way things are, to accept gun violence as a fact of American life?

It seems clear that we’re supposed to accept the reality that nowhere is safe, not even schools and places of worship. Or the mall on a Sunday afternoon in Lancaster County.