THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Thursday, “Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health paused elective surgeries because of rising hospitalizations.” So, too, did WellSpan Health at three of its hospitals, though not at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. UPMC Lititz did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline queries.

Lancaster General Hospital was caring for 95 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to the hospital’s data. Seventy-five of those inpatients were unvaccinated.

Eighteen were in intensive care; of those 18, all but one were unvaccinated.

Fifteen patients were on ventilators; again, all but one were unvaccinated.

Can you imagine how exhausted critical care nurses are now, in the 21st month of this pandemic?

For months, they’ve been suiting up in heavy protective equipment; turning critically ill COVID-19 patients on their stomachs to get more oxygen; holding the hands of patients nearing death; crying in hospital stairwells and in their cars because sometimes, the suffering is just too much to handle. Then going home to their families, unable to speak of the unspeakable, worrying they might bring the virus home along with their grief, fearing they might infect their youngest children who cannot yet be inoculated against COVID-19.

It is inhumane what we’re asking of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other hospital workers — to carry a burden that some of us could relieve by getting vaccinated but have chosen not to because of “freedom” and “personal choice.”

In a column he wrote for LNP | LancasterOnline last month, Dr. Leon Kraybill, a Lancaster geriatrician and certified medical director who works in post-acute and long-term care, made yet another pitch for vaccination.

As Kraybill pointed out, “Our country was developed in part on the principle of independence, making our own choices, and not allowing a king to dictate our lives.”

However, he wrote, we “are no longer wilderness pioneers living 10 miles apart. We live in communities, neighborhoods and towns only feet apart from each other. Our lives are connected, and our actions impact others.”

He continued: “My wish to play loud music limits my neighbor’s wish to sit quietly in the yard. My intent to dump sewage in my yard may directly threaten my neighbor’s health. My choice to drive after drinking may result in someone else’s death. My plan to store toxic chemicals may poison the local creek.

“I may want to do all these things, or see them as important in my belief system, or not agree with my neighbor’s opinion — but I am only one person in a large community of people who have equally strong perspectives. If each person acts only on their individual preferences, the result is general chaos and community harm.”

And we’ve seen that community harm in the form of mutations to the novel coronavirus. When people refuse to get vaccinated, they are giving the virus more opportunities to spread. And the more it spreads, the more it evolves and mutates.

One result has been the highly transmissible delta variant, which continues to wreak havoc across the United States, filling up hospitals in 39 states, according to Bloomberg.

“Omicron is a spark that’s on the horizon. Delta variant is the fire that’s here today,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, told The Associated Press.

As for the omicron variant, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that there were five identified cases of that newly discovered variant in her state. It’s also been detected in several other states.

It’s too soon to know whether the omicron variant will be as transmissible as delta.

In a transcript of a conversation between Dr. Josh Sharfstein and Andrew Pekosz, a professor in molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health, Pekosz said the omicron variant is causing concern because of the “large number of mutations in this variant — many more than we would expect from the normal evolution of this virus. ... On paper, this sequence of the virus looked very concerning.”

But, again, that’s on paper.

According to the World Health Organization, “Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron.” In other words, people “who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron,” but again, “information is limited.”

Pekosz said it’s going to require “good testing, sequencing and contact tracing” to determine whether omicron is a dud, like other variants turned out to be, or a quick-spreading danger, like the alpha and delta variants.

No matter what, the measures already known to us — vaccination, masking, social distancing — will help to keep us safe.

As Kraybill wrote last month, “We now know that COVID-19 spreads mostly from person to person through the nose and mouth, even when minimally sick. We can significantly decrease the risk of infection by keeping distance from infected people and covering the main transmission pathways (the nose and mouth). We can safely prevent or diminish the consequences of COVID-19 infection by giving a vaccination that activates the body’s amazing immune system.”

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States have been shown to be safe and effective — and they are free.

More than 464 million doses have been administered in the United States. Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

Please, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, or if your children ages 5 and older haven’t been vaccinated yet, make an appointment to remedy this.

Adults: If it’s been at least six months since your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or at least two months after your Johnson & Johnson single dose, get a booster.

And please, as you enjoy this holiday season, mask up when you’re in crowds or inside public spaces.

Lancaster County residents now are having to delay elective surgeries because COVID-19 hospitalization rates are rising here again. That’s not the fault of the hospitals — that’s on the unvaccinated driving up those hospitalization numbers.

Nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other health care workers have been in this COVID-19 fight for too long. They are emotionally and physically drained. If some of them are angry, we don’t blame them.

We’ve been asking them to shoulder too heavy a load.

Please, step up and do your part in the battle against COVID-19.