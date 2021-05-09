THE ISSUE

Lancaster County elections officials are preparing for the May 18 municipal primary election, which will be held in the wake of a sharply contentious presidential election and under the shadow of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. More than 25,000 Lancaster County residents have applied for no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballots so far; applications for mail-in ballots must be received by the Lancaster County Board of Elections and Registration Commission by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates seeking to run in November for municipal positions such as school director, township commissioner or township supervisor. But all registered voters can weigh in on three proposed amendments to the state constitution and one statewide referendum.

State lawmakers should have spent less time in recent months rehashing the presidential election — which Joe Biden won decisively — and more time working to make the lives of elections officials and workers easier.

They could have done so by giving counties more time to precanvass mailed ballots — that is, to inspect, open and count them, but not record or publish the results. County officials here and across the state have been pressing for this change, to no avail.

“It would be a tremendous help,” Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino told LNP | LancasterOnline recently. “We wouldn’t have to staff up as much, wouldn’t have to hurry as much. … We’ll be ready, we’ll do it like we did (last year) and get the results out.”

The May 18 primary could have served as a test for precanvassing. Turnout will be lower than in the presidential election, and the primary won’t have the crucial role of electing a president to lead the nation, or a U.S. senator to help keep that president in check.

So the May 18 primary could have served as an opportunity to establish precanvassing workflow and perform any necessary troubleshooting.

“Precanvassing,” we wrote in March, “would also serve to bolster trust in Pennsylvania elections, at a time when their legitimacy is falsely and dangerously under attack.”

They remain under attack.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is expected to lose her position as U.S. House Republican Conference chair as soon as this week for having committed the mortal sin of refusing to accept former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie claiming that the November election was stolen from him. Defending the truth shouldn’t be deemed a punishable offense.

If you’re tempted to despair about the state of democracy in the United States, we’d remind you that participating in elections at every level — including municipal primary elections — is an excellent way of strengthening our democracy.

Please pay particular attention to candidates in the local races who have espoused conspiracy theories such as the Big Lie or disinformation about the pandemic. As New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote in a column we published Friday, many of us have been lulled into thinking that Trump’s Big Lie “would surely fade away and everything would return to normal. It hasn’t. We are not OK. America’s democracy is still in real danger.”

It is up to each and every one of us to shore up our democracy. Voting for candidates who tell the verified truth is one way to do that.

To that end, there are a few things you ought to know:

— As LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week, 2,700 Lancaster County voters who requested mail-in ballots for the May 18 primary election received a ballot packet that incorrectly informed them that they do not need to add postage to the return envelope.

You do indeed need to add a stamp — unless you want to place your completed mail ballot in the drop box located in the Chestnut Street entrance to the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster.

This newspaper reported that the vendor that “prints, stuffs and sends mail-in ballots to Lancaster County voters handles the same work for many Pennsylvania counties, including Delaware County, where primary election voters do not need to add postage to their return envelopes.”

Christa Miller, who took over as Lancaster County’s chief elections official in March, said, “We are extremely sorry. This is not something that we wanted to happen.”

U.S. Postal Service employees are directed to deliver ballots that lack stamps, Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a spokesperson for the Postal Service, told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email.

Miller said she contacted a regional Postal Service associate to alert the organization about the issue.

We’re glad she did this. But voters: Don’t take any chances. Put a stamp on your ballot envelope or drop it off at the county government building.

And given that postal delays still seem to be plaguing us, do this soon after receiving and completing your ballot.

— As last Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column reported, the 8 p.m. deadline on May 18 for returning a mail-in ballot to the county elections office is firm. Postmarks will not suffice.

This is a significant change from November, when the state Supreme Court upheld the Pennsylvania Department of State’s decision that ballots received up to three days after the election, but postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, should be counted.

So, again, please get your completed mail-in ballot to the county elections office as early as possible.

— The Lancaster County Board of Elections issued a news release Friday revealing that a vendor error resulted in some voters in Mount Joy and Marietta receiving incorrect return envelopes and/or mail ballots. The vendor, Michigan Election Resources, is the same one that made the postage information mistake.

One such error is bad. Two such errors are terrible.

Voters in the 17552 and 17547 zip codes are asked to check their return envelopes to ensure that their names are on those envelopes.

If you received incorrect materials, call the elections office at 717-299-8293 or visit that office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (it will be open until 8 p.m. May 13, 14, 17 and 18).

And if you’re thinking that it shouldn’t be this difficult to ensure you can vote, we agree.

— We are also concerned that the voter registration information of an unendorsed Republican supervisor candidate in East Cocalico Township was posted improperly on Facebook by the now-former chairperson of the Cocalico Area Republican Committee.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported, the information was posted as an image and was obtained from an employee in the county elections office. It included the unendorsed candidate’s signature, Walker noted, “which the elections office normally does not give out.”

That committee replaced the chairperson who posted the information, invoking the old “time for a change” explanation.

“Most of the information revealed in the Facebook post is publicly available through the state’s Right-to-Know Law,” Walker reported. And the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office concluded that no crime had been committed.

But it still was a breach of proper practice. And we’d like to know what Miller and other county officials plan to do to more effectively prevent future such improprieties.

Please look for the LNP | LancasterOnline Voters Guide in our Wednesday, May 12, print edition and on LancasterOnline.com.