THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, “Statewide, the Department of Health reported another 1,598 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its second-highest daily number since April. The state’s 14-day per-capita rate of new cases rose to 136 per 100,000 population, its highest level since May 1. Average daily hospitalizations climbed to 680 statewide, up 50% from the low point of 452 a little over two weeks ago. The 14-day count of COVID-19 deaths hit 272 Thursday, its highest since Aug 19.” Lancaster County set a new one-day record of 104 new cases Oct. 10; since then, the county has averaged 45 new cases per day. More than 218,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. In Pennsylvania, 8,457 people had died as of Friday. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Lancaster County had seen 437 deaths as of Friday morning. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on people of color.

The Oct. 4 LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section examined the anxiety many of us are experiencing more than seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and just weeks away from the presidential election.

Marc V. Felizzi, an associate professor in Millersville University’s School of Social Work, wrote what we all know to be true: “2020 has been a remarkable, scary, frustrating and anger-inducing year — simply put, a disaster.”

But, he noted, “We can own the time, or the time can own us. ... Acting for and with each other will help us weather the collective trauma of 2020, and emerge afterward more resilient and stronger as a community and a country.”

Diane Niesley, a licensed clinical social worker in Lancaster, explained that we “are wired to be in control, and in these times there is much that seems out of our control. Anxiety is our brain’s reaction to uncertainty, the unexpected, and things that might harm us.”

She urged readers to be kind, as feeling “overwhelmed and anxious is very common right now. Think of what you have already overcome.” And she wrote, “Be encouraged, as there are some things you can control.”

She is right, of course. There are indeed things we can control. And Felizzi was right to encourage us to act for, and with, one another.

What we must do

In our view, that means wearing masks when we’re in public spaces or around people from outside our own households — something that former Republican New Jersey governor Chris Christie said last week that he wished he had done when he attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event honoring Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Christie subsequently was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent seven days in a hospital intensive care unit.

“I was wrong to not wear a mask,” Christie said in a statement.

He said he hoped his experience illustrates to other Americans the importance of following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 measures. And he noted: “Having had this virus, I can also assure those who have not had it of a few things. It is something to take very seriously. The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly. No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others.”

He added: “Every public official, regardless of party or position, should advocate for every American to wear a mask in public, appropriately socially distance and to wash your hands frequently every day.”

We implore Lancaster County residents and public officials to heed Christie’s message.

Christie survived his bout with COVID-19, possibly because — like President Donald Trump — he received medications, including the Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody cocktail, not available to other Americans (a trial of that treatment was paused last week).

We can’t depend on having similar access. Our best bet, until a vaccine is approved and distributed, is to be careful — for ourselves, for our families and for one another.

The holidays ahead

In the view of the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, that may mean celebrating the coming holidays differently.

The CDC considers traditional trick-or-treating to be a high-risk activity, and suggests safer alternatives, such as a Halloween scavenger hunt “where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

We can’t imagine that “admiring Halloween decorations at a distance” is going to appeal to many children.

If you’re planning to take your children trick-or-treating, it will be safer to take just your own kids, rather than walking with other families. The CDC says “moderate-risk” trick-or-treating would mean that “individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance.”

Halloween, at least, can be enjoyed outside. But what of Thanksgiving and the holidays that follow?

“Given the fluid and dynamic nature of what’s going on right now in the spread and the uptick of infections, I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings, particularly when members of the family might be at a risk because of their age or their underlying condition,” Fauci told CBS News last week. “You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected.”

His advice was bolstered by the CDC’s release of updated holiday-related recommendations Wednesday. We encourage everyone to read the recommendations.

The CDC issued a paper earlier this month detailing an outbreak of COVID-19 among family members who attended an extended family gathering without wearing masks or socially distancing over the summer. The family members were from five households in four states. Twelve contracted COVID-19; the outbreak apparently began with a 13-year-old family member.

The CDC says that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone possibly exposed to the virus, or anyone waiting for COVID-19 test results, or anyone at elevated risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should “not host or participate in any in-person festivities” this fall and winter.

This, of course, was not news anyone wanted to hear.

Some hope

It’s understandable if you feel like you’ve already sacrificed enough — this has been, as Felizzi of Millersville University put it, a scary and frustrating year, and too many of us have lost loved ones or employment.

Nearly all of us have missed out on important family events like baptisms, funerals, anniversaries and birthdays. Many parents have had to juggle their own work with the schooling, at home, of their children. And essential workers have borne a particularly tough burden.

But there is some hope.

Infectious disease experts believe that the measures we’re taking to limit COVID-19’s spread also may help to keep influenza in check (you still should get a flu shot, though).

And Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary, said Wednesday she believes the commonwealth is better prepared to handle “the fall resurgence,” now underway, than it was to handle the pandemic in the spring.

She cited increased contact tracing as a part of that. And, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes reported last week, contact tracers here “are having greater success alerting people who may have been exposed and encouraging them to self-isolate for up to 14 days to stop further spread.”

They are “now reaching 61% of those contacts in Lancaster County, compared with 52% in mid-June and 48% in late May, when Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health launched a $42 million testing and tracing initiative,” Hawkes reported.

As social worker Niesley pointed out, it may help to remind ourselves that some things are in our control. That means planning now how we’re going to handle the holidays. Share your thoughts in letters to the editor. Someone’s good idea might help someone else.

As Niesley said, “This time will not go on forever.”

It might feel that way, but we promise you it won’t.