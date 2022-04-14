THE ISSUE

This is Holy Week, a crucial week on the Christian calendar, and today is Holy Thursday, or Maundy Thursday. They will be followed Sunday by Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, after he died by crucifixion to redeem the sins of humankind. At sundown Friday, the important Jewish holiday of Passover will begin; Passover — or Pesach — is a sacred weeklong festival commemorating the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. And Muslims in Lancaster County now are in the midst of the Ramadan fast. Ramadan, which lasts for a month and will culminate this year with the Eid al-Fitr on May 2, recalls the time when God revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims try to read the entire sacred text during the month; they also fast and refrain from “frivolous activities” during daylight hours. Additionally, the South Asian Association of Lancaster celebrated Holi, the ancient Hindu Festival of Colors welcoming spring, last Saturday.

We feel fortunate to reside in Lancaster County, where religious diversity is embraced. While we must remain vigilant to the reality that such diversity isn’t welcomed by everyone, today we gladly note the confluence of Holy Week, Passover and Ramadan.

Whether you receive greetings of “blessed Holy Week,” “Chag Sameach” or “Ramadan Mubarak,” we hope this period is meaningful and peaceful.

We hope this, though we know all too well that Ukrainians living in Lancaster County are bereft of peace at this time. Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, each day bringing news of fresh atrocities and sorrows. We are inspired by the courageous resistance of the Ukrainian people, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We’re praying for him and his people.

While we continue to keep a wary eye on the spread of the BA.2 subvariant of omicron — now the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. — we’re grateful at least that this isn’t the Holy Week or Passover of two years ago (Ramadan came after Holy Week and Passover in spring 2020).

At that time, schools, many businesses and places of worship were closed as we grappled with the start of this terrible pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 987,000 people in the United States — 1,654 of them in Lancaster County, as of Tuesday. Places of worship were not subject to Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order, but most switched to online services out of concern for their congregations.

Jewish families, friends and congregations could not meet for Seders, the dinners guided by Hebrew Scripture.

There were no Maundy Thursday — or Holy Thursday — services, where feet are washed to recall Christ’s humility at his final supper with his disciples. Stations of the Cross, a somber devotion reflecting on each stage of Christ’s suffering, crucifixion and burial, had to be canceled.

As we wrote in 2020, all this was “unimaginable for many people of faith whose parents and grandparents kept going to religious services through wars and crises — personal and political — of all kinds. The place they worshiped was, in fact, their anchor in an uncertain world.”

Tonight, however, churches will hold Holy Thursday services. Stations of the Cross will be held on Good Friday. And Sunday, churches likely will be filled (though we hope that if they’re crowded, people will consider masking up).

And Friday and Saturday evenings, the first two nights of Passover, Jewish families and friends once again will gather for Seders.

Attending religious gatherings may not be possible for parents of children under 5 who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, or for immunocompromised people for whom the protection of vaccination may be uneven.

At some point, we hope, Americans will remember that some people are being left behind in the rush toward the pandemic’s exit.

And even those gathering this week may be feeling some anxiety. No wonder.

This is an anxiety-inducing time in the world.

In Lancaster County, however, we know that refugees from war-ravaged countries are being resettled here to begin new lives.

Jews, Muslims and Christians of every denomination — as well as Hindus, Buddhists, people of other faiths and none at all — reside peacefully alongside one another in neighborhoods where their children play and go to school together.

And while COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County are rising again, the situation is not nearly as dire as it was two years ago, before there were safe and effective vaccines to prevent serious illness.

So, again, blessed Holy Week, Chag Sameach or Ramadan Mubarak — whichever applies. As the signs that abound on Lancaster County lawns read, “We’re glad you’re our neighbor.”