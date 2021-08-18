THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported over the weekend, “A Stevens man who serves as an official in East Cocalico Township has been charged after he was seen on video entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the FBI.” Edward McAlanis, chairman of the East Cocalico Township Recreation Board, was charged July 14 with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to charging documents. The East Cocalico Township Board of Supervisors will meet in executive session this evening, where McAlanis’ legal troubles likely will be considered, Township Manager Mike Hession told LNP | LancasterOnline. The board would announce any formal action at its meeting Thursday. Appointed to a four-year term, McAlanis joined the volunteer rec board in January 2020 and was appointed its chairman earlier this year.

Most of today’s Opinion section is devoted to the crucial issue of how best to protect Lancaster County students from the delta variant this school year. We are grateful for the contributions of the two local pediatricians whose columns we publish today, and we will have more to say on that issue on another day.

This evening, however, the East Cocalico supervisors are slated to discuss the arrest of Edward McAlanis, chairman of that township’s recreation board, for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. McAlanis was arrested July 20 at his home and released the same day on $10,000 bail.

Given the deluge of news about Haiti, COVID-19’s rebound and the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan amid the U.S. military’s withdrawal, it would be easy to overlook the fact that seven months ago, the U.S. Capitol was besieged by violent insurrectionists seeking to reverse the results of a free and fair American presidential election. And some people want us to move on from Jan. 6.

But as the author William Faulkner famously wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” We continue to be divided by the events of Jan. 6. Indeed, ours is a wounded nation that cannot agree on how to define the day’s events.

The truth is that what happened that harrowing day cannot be dismissed as a “normal tourist visit” or an ordinary political protest: The insurrectionists were baying for the blood of Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And more than 140 U.S. Capitol Police and Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police were injured, many of them grievously, as they valiantly fought to defend the Capitol.

Here in Lancaster County, we need to remember that the insurrectionists weren’t just faceless strangers.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Yabor reported, McAlanis is at least the third person from Lancaster County to be charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection, newspaper records show. Michael J. Lopatic Sr., 57, of Manheim Township, was arrested in Lancaster on Feb. 3, while Samuel Lazar, 35, of Ephrata, was arrested in Ephrata on July 26. (A fourth man, Zachary Jordan Alam, 29, of Centreville, Virginia, was arrested at an East Cocalico Township motel Jan. 30.)

Unlike Lopatic and Lazar, McAlanis isn’t accused of committing violence against the police who bravely defended the U.S. Capitol. But he was charged with violent entry, and that’s bad enough.

We believe in due process, as granted by the Fifth Amendment, as well as in the presumption of innocence.

But the FBI says it has surveillance video of McAlanis inside the Capitol Rotunda. And the FBI also said that, according to a family friend of McAlanis, he had told family and friends he had broken into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and shared photos of himself inside the building. One photo shows him standing in front of a statue of President Abraham Lincoln.

So it seems he was proud of his adventures in allegedly seeking to subvert democracy.

This is appalling, particularly as McAlanis announced on Facebook in May that he would run for the vacant Smoketown judge of elections position as a write-in candidate.

We’d worry about an alleged insurrectionist chairing a township recreation board. That role may not seem like a weighty one, but recreation board members still make recommendations on matters involving taxpayer dollars and township resources. According to the minutes from their June meeting, the members of the East Cocalico Township rec board discussed a township swimming pool and township park facilities, including a basketball court and a skate park. These are not small taxpayer investments.

But an accused insurrectionist — someone who allegedly sought to deprive millions of Pennsylvanians of their legitimately cast votes — as a judge of elections? That is too ludicrous to even entertain.

Fortunately, McAlanis will not appear on the ballot this fall, Lancaster County’s elections office confirmed to LNP | LancasterOnline.

He would have needed at least 10 votes in the May primary; he received only two.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Yabor reported, McAlanis had posted to Facebook numerous links to articles claiming widespread fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

This is not surprising. The insurrectionists, like too many political figures and candidates, zealously embrace the Big Lie, the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

As we wrote in May about Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth, the Elizabethtown Area school board candidates who attended the Jan. 6 Trump rally that preceded — and precipitated — the insurrection, the Big Lie is “a contradiction to the traditional American values of truth and adherence to the Constitution.” We need elected officials who, in the words of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, “follow truth as the only safe guide.”

Alarmingly, Stephen Lindemuth is also running for judge of elections in Mount Joy Township. It's important to note that he and his wife said they did not participate in the insurrection. But they've unabashedly promoted the Big Lie.

Which brings us to this point: We implore Lancaster County residents to study the school board and other election candidates in this November’s municipal election to ensure the candidates are on the side of democracy and truth. The positions for which they’re running may not seem consequential, but they will be making decisions that can impact the health of schoolchildren and shape our neighborhoods, our communities, our elections and our schools.

We’re glad that Smoketown kept McAlanis off the November ballot for judge of elections.

Now we’ll wait to see what a federal judge and prosecutors have to say about his alleged actions Jan. 6, when the U.S. Capitol suffered its most devastating breach since the British set it ablaze in 1814 — and we learned just how fragile a state our democracy is in, and just how important it is that we all protect it.