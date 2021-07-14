THE ISSUE

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that students and teachers who are vaccinated will not need to wear masks when they return to school late next month. But unvaccinated children, the CDC’s new school guidance states, should wear masks indoors. The primary goal of the new guidance is to return children safely to the classroom for in-person learning.

The first “key takeaway” of the CDC’s revised guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools is one we think everyone can agree on: “Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority.”

We could practically hear the hallelujahs of parents when the CDC unveiled its new guidance Friday.

And no wonder.

Parents who weren’t trained as teachers had to figure out, on the fly, how to help their kids through remote learning — often while juggling job responsibilities and other demands on their time.

Despite the valiant efforts of all involved, studies have shown that student gains, particularly in math, slowed because of pandemic-related disruptions to education.

To address the issue, the Pennsylvania Legislature passed, and Gov. Tom Wolf signed, Act 66 in June. This act allows students to repeat a grade level during the 2021-2022 academic year. It also allows students with disabilities who have reached the age of 21 to apply for an additional year of schooling and educational services.

Parents who wish to apply for this for their kids have until Thursday to fill out a form (available here) and to return it to their child’s school district.

Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, co-sponsored the legislation and has sought to raise awareness of it on social media. We appreciate his efforts in this regard. This is a sensible and helpful piece of legislation.

Also sensible and helpful: the CDC’s new school guidance.

Nobody wants to return to the uncertainty and turmoil of the past two school years, so the new guidance is a boon.

But it’s also a reminder to school administrators and school directors that the pandemic, though hopefully ebbing in the United States because of vaccination, is not over. They still may need to impose and enforce safety protocols for unvaccinated students.

We were dismayed when, as the last school year ended, local school officials already were promising to do away with mask requirements this coming school year.

As we wrote in June, “Because we’ve seen how drastically trends can change with COVID-19, we think it’s premature to announce decisions now about whether masks will be required this fall.”

At the time, the more contagious delta variant was just manifesting in Britain. It’s now the predominant strain in the United States, according to the CDC.

Comprehensive analyses of British public health data indicate that the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 is “extremely low in children and teenagers,” according to the University of Bristol in England last week.

But the delta variant remains a wild card.

Dr. Inci Yildirim, a Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases specialist, told a Yale publication that the delta variant “seems to be impacting younger age groups more than previous variants.”

News out of Mississippi on Tuesday seemed to indicate that this is the case: The delta variant is fueling what that state’s health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, called “a surge of cases in kids.”

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that, according to the Mississippi State Health Department, seven children in that state are in intensive care with COVID-19, two of them on ventilators.

Another wild card: long COVID, which has been diagnosed in children as well as adults. Long COVID can develop even in those who were just mildly ill because of the novel coronavirus or had no initial symptoms.

Dr. Alok Patel, a pediatrician at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, told MIT Technology Review, that “long COVID is very debilitating, isolating and scary for families.”

It’s not something that families are going to want to risk. It’s not something that schools should ignore.

Militant anti-masking parents may kick up a fuss if schools bring back mask-wearing in the new school year, but their extremism shouldn’t drown out the CDC’s expertise. (Most children took to mask-wearing with ease. It was mostly grown-ups who made a mountain out of masking.)

The CDC says that masks “should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated. Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The CDC also “recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk. When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet ... it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies.”

Among those strategies: improved ventilation.

As we noted last month, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health has urged schools to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to address ventilation issues in facilities. We are pleased that some Lancaster County schools are using federal money for this purpose.

Many K-12 schools “in the United States do not have good ventilation,” the center stated in a report released in May. “This is a longstanding problem with demonstrably negative effects on student learning. ... During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important that ventilation problems in K-12 schools be addressed now.”

The hope is that COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to children younger than 12 sometime this fall. That would be the best-case scenario and the greatest means of keeping children safe from COVID-19.

In the meantime, though, local school districts should heed the CDC recommendations. If the overarching goal is to keep children in the classroom — and it should be — that may mean wearing masks and practicing social distancing until kids of all ages are vaccinated.