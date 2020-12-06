THE ISSUE

As of Friday evening, more than 278,000 Americans had died of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The U.S. reported more than 2,800 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday — a record COVID-19 death toll for a single day. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this Wednesday: “The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they are going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.” Lancaster County reported 720 new coronavirus cases Friday, shattering the previous high mark of 482 cases on Nov. 27. Also Friday, Pennsylvania’s 11,763 new cases also set a record. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing the pandemic’s total here to 525.

Please read the searing column written by Lancaster County intensive care unit nurse Nikkee Asashon in today’s Perspective section.

In heartbreaking detail, she explains what it’s like to comfort patients as they prepare to be intubated — that is, to have a breathing tube threaded down their throats toward their lungs, so a ventilator can do the work their lungs are too weak and too sick to do. To comfort family members as they watch helplessly as their sedated loved ones slip away. To comfort co-workers as they care for COVID-19 patients.

“I have been a critical care nurse for almost 15 years and I have never felt this physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted — and all of that is intensified by realizing that, after all of these months, people still aren’t listening,” Asashon writes.

People still are not taking the necessary precautions that might help to stem the surge of COVID-19 precautions overwhelming hospitals now.

They’re still going to holiday and birthday parties. They’re still going out unmasked, despite a state order that requires that masks be worn wherever people from different households gather. They’re still assuming that should their loved ones get infected by the novel coronavirus, they’ll be fine because the president assured them COVID-19 was no big deal, back when he was acknowledging the pandemic and not trying desperately to undermine the November election and American democracy itself.

Please, heed Asashon’s words, and not those of Josh Parsons, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, who last week posted this on both Twitter and Facebook: “Hopefully at some point leaders will realize the most effective way to deal with Covid is to treat Americans like the free citizens they are, provide them with accurate information so they can make good choices for themselves/their families, and protect their constitutional rights.”

The most effective way to deal with COVID-19? Parsons wouldn’t recognize it if it walked up to him and introduced itself.

We’re angry

We admit we’re angry today.

Angry that hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients and nearing the point when they’ll not only run out of beds but might not have enough healthy employees to staff them.

Angry that many Lancaster County schoolchildren have seen their school year be disrupted because the pandemic is out of control.

Angry that health care workers like Asashon are being asked to carry the burden of this pandemic, because too many of us refused to embrace simple, effective measures like mask-wearing, social distancing and staying at home as much as possible.

Angry that the federal government still hasn’t developed a comprehensive national strategy for dealing with the pandemic.

Angry that Democrats in the state Legislature, including Lancaster state Rep. Mike Sturla, have been essentially nonfactors in the fight against COVID-19.

Angry that Republicans like Parsons continue to insist that restrictions aiming at curbing COVID-19 infection are somehow tyrannical, just because they were conceived by people on the other side of the political aisle.

Are we broken?

How did combating a pandemic become a partisan battle? Are we that broken as a country that we cannot respond to this dire moment with the sort of unified, all-hands-on-deck determination that enabled our parents and grandparents to prevail in World War II?

We understand that a streak of libertarianism runs through Lancaster County. But even stronger, we thought, were our shared ethics of decency, the golden rule and loving one’s neighbors. We still think those values are prized here. It just seems sometimes that they are drowned out by those espousing an every-person-for-himself, survival-of-the-fittest mentality. The land of the free isn’t meant to equate to “Lord of the Flies.”

We should be able to care about senior citizens and people of color dying disproportionately of COVID-19 — and the financial distress of small business owners. We should expect our leaders to make tough decisions for the common good even when those decisions aren’t politically expedient.

Months ago, even as evidence grew that widespread mask-wearing could curtail COVID-19 infection, Parsons resisted mandating masks in the Lancaster County Government Center. He told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email that there was “no legal basis in statute for requiring mask use and doing so would not be appropriate.” He also said personal liberty was a factor.

But government officials make judgments based on public health and safety all the time. Most people aren’t allowed to carry firearms in court buildings. Smoking isn’t permitted in government buildings.

Masks, however, were deemed to be oppressive by some on the political right, and President Donald Trump seemed to associate them with weakness, so when Parsons and other local Republican leaders attended Trump events, they circulated photographs of themselves on social media not wearing masks. What a lost opportunity for modeling good pandemic practices. What a missed opportunity to show some leadership.

Leaders needed

Because this crisis demands leadership — as well as a willingness to work with people across the political divide — Gov. Tom Wolf should have found some way to work with reasonable Republicans on COVID-19 mitigation. Republicans should have focused on the real enemy — the novel coronavirus — instead of on partisan arguments with Wolf.

This crisis also demands that we start preparing for the next one. Parsons and fellow Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino should admit that the county needs a public health department and begin working toward the goal of establishing one.

Last week, we learned that The Gardens at Stevens — a Denver Borough nursing home that previously had managed to keep COVID-19 infections at bay — has seen the virus infect at least 50 residents and kill 18 since mid-November.

“I don’t know specifically what happened in this facility; I can say generally that COVID-19 infections in the county continue to increase,” county Coroner Diamantoni said. “It’s hard to completely isolate people in the community from that facility.”

We’re struck by several things as we consider Diamantoni’s statement: that the county didn’t know that a nursing home was being overwhelmed by COVID-19 — affirming the need for a county health department that might have been able to deploy infection-control resources to that facility. That state oversight clearly needs to be strengthened. And, finally, that people in nursing homes cannot be isolated from the community.

What we do, what our elected officials do, will determine just what the next few months look like. We are failing now in our fight against COVID-19. We need to act. Our elected officials need to act.

Nikkee Asashon and her fellow health care workers need us to come through for them.