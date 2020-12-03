THE ISSUE

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who was just reelected to a third term, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick that he supports a Senate coronavirus relief package over the proposal brought forward by House Democrats. The House proposal — the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or HEROES Act — is filled with “poison pills,” Smucker said. An updated version of the HEROES Act, passed in the U.S. House on Oct. 1, was a $2.2 trillion package that contained more support for small businesses, including, according to the House Appropriations Committee, an updated Paycheck Protection Program and “targeted assistance to restaurants, nonprofits and event venues; additional assistance for airline industry workers; and more funds to bolster education and child care.”

We agree with Smucker on this: Congress, he said, “can have debate about those (Democratic proposals), but we should at least take the pieces that are in both bills and get it passed.”

The other bill, we presume, is the much leaner $500 billion proposal from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Said Smucker: “People need help now, and they don’t want to wait until the new president’s in or wait until after the Georgia (Senate special) election. It’s something we have to get done now.”

We couldn't agree more.

People do need help now, as they’re facing the end of pandemic-related protections against eviction, businesses losses and unemployment.

And Congress doesn’t have much time to deliver that help, having only returned to Washington, D.C., on Monday and facing another holiday recess before Christmas.

The House’s $2.2 trillion plan isn’t going to pass. But McConnell’s $500 billion proposal doesn’t meet the urgency of the moment — a point made by Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who said that a strictly partisan bill won’t become law, and she wants “a bill that will become law.”

Describing himself as a “deficit hawk,” Sen. Mitt Romney said this Tuesday: “I don’t like spending money we don’t have. But the time to borrow money, maybe the only time to borrow money, is when there is a crisis. And this is a crisis. We want to help people at this particular time.”

That is exactly right.

Spare us, please, the holier-than-thou deficit concerns of the likes of Sen. Pat Toomey, who supported the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which made the deficit worse.

Romney is part of a bipartisan group of senators who introduced a compromise bill Tuesday. Republican Sens. Collins, Bill Cassidy and Lisa Murkowski, and Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, Mark Warner, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, as well as independent Sen. Angus King, also were part of that group.

The Associated Press reports that the compromise bill “would revive a special jobless benefit, but at a reduced level of $300 per week rather than the $600 benefit enacted in March.” This lesser sum, we fear, will leave some people in difficult circumstances, but it is better than nothing. (The bill reportedly doesn’t contain direct cash relief, which we’d like to see for the Americans who most need it.)

According to Politico, “The bicameral, bipartisan compromise would provide $908 billion in aid and also shield businesses from coronavirus lawsuits for a few months to allow states to develop their own liability reforms.” That liability protection is something McConnell is seeking.

The legislation also includes $160 billion in state and local aid (something House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking), as well as “$180 billion in additional unemployment insurance and $288 billion for small businesses. It also has $82 billion for schools as well as $45 billion for transportation, according to a draft, and it includes money for health care.”

Interestingly, according to Politico, it is backed by at least some members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, to which Smucker belongs.

We hope he’s among the bill’s supporters, because it seems to us to be a sensible and necessary compromise.

Toomey has disputed the notion that state and local governments need help, but it’s easy to make that judgment from a comfortable office in the Russell Senate Building on Capitol Hill, far removed from the rooms where decisions about essential government services are being made.

When we made our last appeal for a federal stimulus bill on Nov. 20, America’s COVID-19 death toll had surpassed 252,000.

Now, just 13 days later, more than 273,000 Americans have died. COVID-19 cases are soaring nearly everywhere in the United States.

Small business owners worry about what the next couple of months will look like, as Americans wait for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that may return our lives to something resembling normalcy.

In our Nov. 20 editorial, we cited The Washington Post, which reported this: “An estimated 12 million people could lose unemployment payments on Dec. 26, potentially pushing many over the brink, if Congress is unable to pass a new stimulus bill before then.”

And we cited CBS News, which reported this: “The nationwide eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires at the end of the year, as does the student loan forbearance that President Trump implemented by executive order.”

Christmas and Hanukkah are approaching, and for many, the holiday season will be marred not just by sorrow but by anxiety, illness, unpaid bills and even hunger. The pandemic has exacted a brutal toll across this nation.

“It’s simply unacceptable for us to not respond in this circumstance,” Romney said Tuesday.

We truly hope that a majority of members of Congress agree. Now is not the time for partisan point-scoring.

This dire situation, like this season, demands genuine goodwill.

Congress also will need to pass a spending bill by Dec. 11 to avert a government shutdown.

In the long term, we’d like to see Congress come up with a transparent process to discuss, debate and adopt a rational multiyear budget based on clearly articulated priorities —and develop a rational taxation system that will generate funding sufficient to address fiscal needs rather than jumping from funding crisis to funding crisis and fighting to include tax breaks that benefit special-interest lobbyists.

This month, however, we need Congress to pass a relief bill for the great many Americans desperate for such relief.