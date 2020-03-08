THE ISSUE
As of this section’s press deadline Friday, Pennsylvania had its first two presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Heather Stauffer explained, the cases first were identified as “presumed positive,” because at that point the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needed to confirm the tests. The two individuals are adults who are quarantined in their homes. One is in Delaware County in the southeast corner of the state, bordering Philadelphia; the other is in Wayne County, which lies on the state’s northeast corner, on the border with New York. Gov. Tom Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration Friday morning.
The governor learned at about 6:15 Friday morning that the commonwealth had its first two cases of COVID-19.
Three or so hours later, he was leading a news conference, with state health and emergency officials and Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine at his side.
They spoke to journalists and the watching public for a good half-hour, calmly and knowledgeably answering questions.
There was no sense of panic. Only competence, which is precisely what we need at this time.
Wolf and Levine explained that Pennsylvania had been preparing for five weeks for this moment, establishing an incident command center and stockpiling needed medical supplies.
As the federal government struggled to deliver coronavirus test kits and other requested supplies in adequate numbers, Pennsylvania began conducting tests at its public health laboratory in Exton, Chester County. By the weekend, the lab was expected to be able to test 125 to 150 people a day at no cost to them.
“We’re going to work to ensure that no one is denied a test that is medically necessary for COVID-19 because of the cost,” Dr. Levine said — welcome news to all of us who read of people in other states facing steep charges for having done the right thing and gotten themselves tested.
Wolf said state officials will do what it takes to keep Pennsylvanians safe. “We anticipated this very scenario and have been preparing for Pennsylvanians to become impacted by this virus,” he said.
Levine said health officials expect more cases to be confirmed. And she asked that everyone “take action to help prevent the spread of this novel coronavirus.”
If — or likely when — Lancaster County has its first COVID-19 case, who will step up to the microphone, as Wolf and Levine did Friday morning?
That’s what has us concerned.
Who’s in charge?
Lancaster County has excellent medical providers (two of them have written an op-ed for Perspective today). That’s not in question.
We’re just wondering who would take the lead if COVID-19 — or any significant threat to public health — took hold here.
In Delaware County, where one of the state’s COVID-19 patients is isolated at home, the same question is being addressed.
Delaware County now has no health department. As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday, “The newly elected Democratic County Council’s plans to change that will take about two years. Still, the county has long-established protocols for county officials to deal with something like coronavirus, officials say.”
“They have been working so long without a health department, they’ve been filling that gap,” Delaware Council Vice Chair Monica Taylor told the Inquirer.
Like Delaware County, and all but six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, Lancaster County lacks a public health department.
We have the Partnership for Public Health and the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Community Health Department. And, as LG Health Drs. Joseph Kontra and Michael Ripchinski detail in their op-ed today, hospitals are prepared to manage public health emergencies and have “practiced how to contain an outbreak, to adequately treat the sick, and to limit the spread of a virus.”
“Soon after the first cases of COVID-19 appeared in China,” they wrote, “Lancaster General Health started regular briefings — internally and with our colleagues across Penn Medicine — to prepare for its potential arrival to our region.” And a task force was activated at LG Health “that meets regularly to assess our readiness.”
But there is no county government entity staffed with people with public health expertise to, say, test or regulate the safety of well water, or lead a countywide effort against a new viral threat.
And it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
Retired pediatrician Albert Price lobbied the county commissioners for years to create a public health department.
Dr. Price told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2009 that he considered Lancaster County’s lack of a health department — a central agency that could respond to crises with speed and local focus — one of the most glaring lapses of official judgment he had ever witnessed.
“With a public health department, we could be preventing disease,” Price said then. “Type II diabetes, hypertension, Lyme disease, SARS, tuberculosis, flu. ... When I talk to doctors about this, their response is always, ‘You mean we don't already have a health department?’ ”
That, depressingly, was more than a decade ago.
The county commissioners, including Scott Martin, now a state senator, resisted the efforts of Price and others to create such an agency. Martin said he didn’t think another level of bureaucracy — one that would cost taxpayer money — was the answer.
But what is the role of government if it is not to promote the health and welfare of its citizens? Lancaster County government officials ought to seriously consider that question.
A website, a presser
The county commissioners have created a website with information about COVID-19. Commissioners Chairman Josh Parsons told LNP | LancasterOnline that the county’s emergency management department and LG Health hopefully will be holding a press conference this week.
As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported last week, the Chester County health department is “providing informational toolkits to schools and businesses, reviewing its continuity of government plan and communicating with local hospitals and physicians.”
Here, Parsons said, the board of commissioners will serve as the coordinating entity. That doesn’t strike us as sufficient.
We don’t expect the commissioners to create a county health department to respond to this initial wave of COVID-19.
But there will be more viral threats, as our world gets ever smaller, and we travel more often and bring new viruses home with us.
We ought to be thinking seriously now about how we’ll be equipped for the next one.
Do your part
In the meantime, please follow the recommendations of the state Department of Health and the CDC — and Drs. Kontra and Ripchinski.
Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds (the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice). Try to keep from touching your face. Prepare your household for the possibility that you might need to self-isolate for 14 days.
If you develop the symptoms of COVID-19 — a cough, fever, shortness of breath — call your physician’s office. Do not just turn up to the emergency room or urgent care center.
It is critical that we rely on credible sources of information: the state Department of Health, the CDC and this newspaper.
And Pennsylvania lawmakers: Please take seriously the governor’s call for the creation of a public health emergency declaration, which would allow the Department of Health to take proactive measures to address a health emergency.
Preparation, not panic, is essential.