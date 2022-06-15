THE ISSUE: “In Lancaster County, desirable farmland regularly sells for about $30,000 an acre, tens of thousands of dollars more than the statewide and national averages, local experts like Ann DeLaurentis have estimated,” staff writer Sean Sauro wrote in the June 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. “DeLaurentis, a state-certified appraiser at Lancaster-based Concord House Real Estate, cited recent sales fetching as much as $60,000 an acre. Some properties sell for even more; a local lender cited properties going for more than $70,000 an acre. As a comparison, 2021 statewide and national per-acre averages rested at $7,600 and $4,420, respectively, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.” But “determining a full-scale, countywide analysis of farmland values is difficult, with no current per-acre estimates available,” Sauro noted.

Farmland in Lancaster County is valuable — increasingly valuable — in more ways than one.

It’s essential to the county’s farming heritage and because of its contributions to putting food on people’s tables. It ensures that the Plain populations and others raised in farming communities have a means of making a living.

And many new farmers from disparate backgrounds continue to find creative ways to take advantage of the good soil here, despite its rising cost.

In 2017, as Sauro reported, “local farmland was valued at an average of $18,285 per acre, according to the USDA’s nationwide Census of Agriculture, which is taken every five years. ... At that time, Lancaster County’s per-acre land values already were well above statewide and national averages, which then were $6,470 and $4,030, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.”

Sauro noted that Lancaster County “has outpaced those averages in every USDA Census of Agriculture since 2002.” Another agriculture census is slated to be conducted this year.

What makes farmland here so valuable is partly Lancaster County’s “status as a leading agricultural community in the nation, experts said,” Sauro wrote. “It’s often billed as the most productive non-irrigated farming county in the United States, and farmland makes up more than 60% of the county’s entire landscape, according to the Lancaster County Agricultural Council.”

And there’s the benefit of Lancaster’s desirable farmland being so close to a vital infrastructure of farm-supporting businesses and markets, Sauro noted. Those support businesses themselves are crucial to the fabric of Lancaster County, and its economic successes.

Finally, there’s this factor: Farmland here becomes available for sale relatively infrequently, so the laws of supply and demand are at work.

Here you would expect the tale to turn into one of woe — of most would-be farmers being priced out of the region, and of farmland being devoured by commercial and residential development. And there certainly has been plenty of the latter.

But as Sauro found, it’s actually pretty difficult to buy farmland for development in Lancaster County.

“Many Lancaster County communities have implemented agricultural zoning restrictions, an effort to ensure that certain farm-heavy areas cannot easily be developed for nonagricultural uses,” he wrote.

And “more than 100,000 acres in the county have been permanently protected through preservation organizations, such as the Lancaster Farmland Trust, which purchase development rights from willing property owners, placing deed restrictions to guard against the loss of farmland.”

We think this is wonderful. The Lancaster Farmland Trust has been tenacious in its efforts to preserve farmland. And it should be difficult to turn a piece of farmland into yet another shopping center or high-end housing development.

What we found encouraging about Sauro’s reporting, though, is that the lack of availability of large tracts of farmland has not locked all young farmers out of the agriculture business.

Certainly, it’s daunting for some. We can empathize with Bryan and Brittany Donovan, who told Sauro that they finally settled in Montgomery County after a frustrating lack of progress finding and affording farmland in Lancaster County.

“It’s pretty infuriating when you are trying to grow your business and you are like, ‘I can’t find anything. I’m stuck,’ ” Bryan Donovan said. “The only way you can keep growing is if you find an acre here, an acre there. You are farming all over the place.”

But in many other cases — and because the acreage they seek to purchase or rent is smaller — new farmers are finding success here; often, they have chosen to cultivate one or a couple things and do it very well. So perhaps they’re growing vegetables or making cheese or raising beef cattle for Lancaster County’s farm-to-table restaurants, instead of trying to do all three.

Among the successes, Sauro noted the story of Tyler and Joella Neff, who were able to purchase 20 acres in Bainbridge for their niche beef, poultry and pork operation.

It took patience, planning and hard work, but they were able to achieve their goal.

“Like others, they started out on rented land, and they pursued additional revenue streams,” Sauro reported. “Eventually, they found more land to rent within the county, continuing to farm multiple plots as they grew.”

This kind of creativity, laced with the necessary foundation of sweat equity that hails back to the beginnings of agriculture here, shows that the definition of farming is evolving in a positive way. In a way we should embrace.

And it’s encouraging that programs exist to help nudge this evolution.

Pennsylvania’s Next Generation Farmer Loan Program, administered here by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, is one such program cited by Sauro. It assists 10 to 12 new farm properties in Lancaster County each year.

“This is a program that Lancaster County sort of dominates,” Economic Development Company President Lisa Riggs said. “The program that we run here ... is actually like a national leader.”

It seems only right that Lancaster County, home to the nation’s most productive farmland, is also leading the way in making sure there’s a strong future for agriculture in the decades ahead.