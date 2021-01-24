THE ISSUE

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 413,000 people in the United States since last January, when the infectious respiratory disease first emerged in Washington state. More than 24 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 — more than 794,000 of them in Pennsylvania, and more than 35,000 in Lancaster County. More than 20,000 Pennsylvanians — including more than 810 Lancaster County residents — have died. More than 486,000 Pennsylvanians, including more than 14,000 Lancaster County residents, have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

On the eve of Inauguration Day, 400 lanterns were lit along the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor the more than 413,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.

It was the first such national ceremony to mourn those lost to the pandemic. It was prayerful, powerful and necessary.

“For many months, we have grieved by ourselves,” Kamala Harris said at the ceremony. “Tonight, we grieve and begin healing together.”

A nurse from Michigan sang “Amazing Grace.”

And thus was the priority of the Biden-Harris administration made clear.

In his inaugural address the next day, President Joe Biden uttered a sentence we’d been longing to hear since the pandemic’s start a year ago: “We must set aside the politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation.”

He added: “I promise you this: As the Bible says, weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning.”

And this: “We will get through this, together.”

At a White House press briefing Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said something else we’d been yearning to hear. In the Biden-Harris administration, Fauci said, one “of the things that we’re going to do is to be completely transparent, open and honest. If things go wrong, not point fingers but to correct them and to make everything we do be based on science and evidence.”

Fauci said we’re “still in a very serious situation.” He said variations of the novel coronavirus identified in South Africa, Brazil and Britain appear to be much more contagious than the predominant U.S. strain. The U.K. variant has been detected in at least 20 states, including Pennsylvania.

This was not news we wanted to hear. But Fauci now works for a president who expects him to tell the plain truth, even when it’s painful. In a crisis, that’s essential.

Also on Thursday, the new president released his nearly 200-page “National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness.”

The Biden-Harris administration’s emphasis on science and data, and its commitment to executing a comprehensive national COVID-19 strategy, represent a marked and promising improvement over the detachment and disorganization of the last administration.

For the first time since the pandemic began, we have confidence that scientists and public health experts — not politicians — will be trusted to lead us out of the pandemic.

But it won’t be easy. As Biden noted in the introduction to his plan, “a true national strategy will take all of us working together,” which means heeding COVID-19 safety measures such as wearing masks.

“Beating this pandemic will be one of the most difficult operational challenges we have ever faced as a nation,” the president wrote.

“The honest truth is we are still in a dark winter of this pandemic. It will get worse before it gets better.”

The challenge

Among the Biden-Harris plan’s goals is to mount “a safe, effective, and comprehensive vaccination campaign.”

This cannot happen soon enough.

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program in Pennsylvania, as in much of the United States, has been abysmal.

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed helped to produce COVID-19 vaccines at impressive speed. But that administration failed to communicate and coordinate with the states, leaving them uncertain about vaccine supply — and unable even to plan for when more vaccine doses might arrive.

“It isn’t too late to get vaccination back on track, but acting now to scale up vaccine delivery is paramount and must become the nation’s top priority,” Peter Hotez, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development, wrote earlier this month in The Washington Post.

Toward this aim, the Biden-Harris administration’s plan says the federal government will work with state and local governments to create as many vaccination venues as needed. We’re pleased to learn that it plans to use demographic data to identify communities hit hardest by the virus so it can make sure vaccines reach those communities. That it plans a national vaccination public safety campaign. And that it plans to provide federal funding for staffing to administer vaccines.

But as we’re seeing in Lancaster County, what’s needed most are more COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Last week, when the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that it had expanded its first vaccination phase to include people age 65 and older and those ages 16-64 with high-risk health conditions, newly eligible Pennsylvanians scrambled to find places where they could get vaccinated against COVID-19. And most came up empty.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported, “The expansion increased the population of who could get the vaccine from 1 million state residents to 3.5 million instantly, while the number of vaccine doses allocated to the state remained at a little over 1 million.” Many of those doses already have been distributed.

Meko interviewed Lancaster County resident Kenneth Hartenstine, who, last Tuesday, first called the vaccine provider that the state’s map indicated was closest to his home — Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital, which directed him to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. A receptionist at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health directed him to call 2-1-1 for assistance; the person he reached told him to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Thus was Hartenstine placed in what he called “a never-ending loop,” which got him no closer to securing COVID-19 vaccines for him and his wife.

“We are well aware that we don’t have enough vaccines to meet the demand at this point,” Cindy Findley, the head of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, said Tuesday afternoon.

All that a spokesperson for the state Health Department could say was that there would be more “in the future.” Which was not at all helpful.

Meanwhile, county residents were left calling hospitals, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, hoping they’d be able to get an appointment, at least, for vaccination.

This is no way to run a vaccination campaign that’s key to overcoming a deadly pandemic.

The Biden-Harris plan

The Biden-Harris plan will seek to expand vaccine manufacturing “by fully leveraging contract authorities, including the Defense Production Act; deploying onsite support to monitor contract manufacturing operations; and purchasing additional FDA-authorized vaccines to deliver as quickly as possible.”

As the Boston Globe Media health website STAT noted last week, “The U.S. has already purchased 200 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as well as 200 million from Moderna, but the full orders won’t be delivered until the middle of the year. The country has the option to buy hundreds of millions more, but they wouldn’t be delivered until after that.” (Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.)

One option in the Biden-Harris plan: using the Defense Production Act to produce needles that could extract additional vaccine doses from Pfizer vaccine vials.

Shortly after taking his oath of office Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order establishing a White House COVID-19 national response structure to coordinate across the federal government. The order also restored the White House Directorate on Global Health Security and Biodefense, which had been established by the Obama-Biden administration.

Biden has promised that he and Harris and their COVID-19 team will “manage the hell out of this operation.”

One year after COVID-19 emerged in the United States — a year of incalculable sorrow — we truly hope they do.