THE ISSUE

“The chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee resigned Friday, less than one week after publishing an opinion piece that criticized plans by the county GOP to provide election training to members of a local conservative activist group known for spreading disinformation,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported earlier this week. “Joe Mohler, 24, stepped down from his position as members of the township committee prepared a resolution to remove him from his leadership role.” Mohler wrote a column published in the Jan. 23 Sunday LNP Perspective section in which he decried the county GOP’s new alliance with FreePA. He accurately described the FreePA website as “a hub for spreading inflammatory and verifiably false information.”

We are sincerely worried about the direction of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County. We are sure that it is not the path that truly conservative Republicans in this county wish it would take.

Old-guard Lancaster County Republicans view radicalism as the antithesis of true conservatism. They advocate for business, lower taxes and small government. Many of them supported former President Donald Trump’s policies but not his conduct. They viewed him as an aberration — not a role model.

In December 2020, one of those old-guard Republicans, Bill Adams, wrote a column for LNP | LancasterOnline in which he expressed dismay that the “national party of Trump abandoned the spirit of Abraham Lincoln and the mainstream conservatism of Ronald Reagan and both Presidents Bush.”

Adams declared his faith that the county GOP would continue to hold true to its traditions of “servant leadership” and serving “the balanced best interests of the people of the county — people of all interests, personal identities and political persuasions.”

He noted that the local Republican Party was committed to good government, and emphasized both competence and character when endorsing candidates for office. And he lauded the county GOP’s screening and vetting process, carried out by GOP committee men and women.

Roughly 14 months later, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County essentially has forced Joe Mohler out of a leadership position, because he dared to tell the truth about the dangers of an alliance with a group that traffics in lies, among them the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

In a September 2021 LNP | LancasterOnline article about his appointment as an area chair, Mohler distanced himself from “the conspiratorial wing” of his party, and expressed his desire to help push the GOP back toward its conservative ideals and away from Trumpism. He spoke favorably of school choice — a basic tenet of modern Republicanism — and of his “natural skepticism” of “government-led solutions.”

Mark Fischer, identified in that article as secretary for the Lancaster Township Republican Committee, told LNP | LancasterOnline that Mohler was a “perfect fit” for the role of Lancaster Township area chair, given his youth and excitement about increasing voter engagement.

Kirk Radanovic, the chair of the county GOP, told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email that he looked forward to working with Mohler and pointed to “elected officials such as House Speaker Bryan Cutler, Senator Ryan Aument, Commissioner Josh Parsons, and others who began their political careers as Young Republicans.”

For his perceived crime of taking a public stand against what he viewed as the county GOP’s dangerous alliance with FreePA, Mohler apparently has strayed from the path of those other young Republicans.

Which begs this question: What does it say that the county GOP does not have space for a Liberty University graduate who believes in Reagan Republicanism?

What does it say that the county GOP now is seeking to accommodate people who protested outside of Cutler’s Drumore Township home and who support a primary election challenge against Aument, the two-term state senator from West Hempfield Township?

What happened to the county GOP’s emphasis on character as well as competence?

It took courage — character — for Mohler to write publicly about his concerns about FreePA. He correctly pointed out that the alliances that a political party forms matter. “Not everyone in the county GOP agrees that we should stand with FreePA,” Mohler wrote. “Some of us find that group’s conduct to be reckless, provocative and designed to exploit people’s base instincts.”

Unfortunately, three days after Mohler’s column was published, Kurt Dock, a member of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee, introduced a resolution asserting that Mohler could no longer “fulfill the responsibility to foster an environment in which Republicans with different priorities and perspectives can work together.”

So Mohler was punished for having a different perspective with a resolution declaring the need for Republicans of different perspectives to work together. Ironic.

The resolution noted that Mohler was warned about speaking with LNP | LancasterOnline after the September news article about him and was told he would “benefit from consulting with the Lancaster Township Republican Committee prior to any additional articles being submitted to or published in the paper.”

So the party of liberty wanted to limit the free speech of a young area chair?

Spreading false and harmless lies about an election, COVID-19 vaccination and mask-wearing — as FreePA does — is fine, but writing a column for Lancaster County’s community newspaper is a punishable offense?

We suspect that Mohler ruffled the feathers of county Republicans when he referred obliquely in his January column to the fact that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has disdained in-person town halls for constituents, but granted FreePA a “private audience” in July. He also noted that a photo of Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons is featured on the website of the Lancaster County chapter of FreePA. Mohler suggested wryly that “local media outlets, in an attempt to reconcile their strained relationships with the county GOP," perhaps should "embrace the baseless claims about COVID-19 vaccination.”

His criticisms were pointed, for sure. But an organization confident that it is taking the correct path would have welcomed the debate. Instead, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County has silenced Mohler by removing him from leadership.

The message is crystal-clear: Toe the party line, which continues to move sharply rightward. Accept the county GOP’s embrace of its right-wing fringe.

“Republicans offer the best opportunity to seek (the political) center and serve it — at every level,” Adams wrote in December 2020. “The GOP has not lost its way. We can trust it in the long run.”

If only this was still true.