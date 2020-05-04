THE ISSUE

Two news articles in the April 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline focused on initial plans and strategies for reopening the business and judicial infrastructure in Lancaster County. The Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County are creating an economic recovery plan with four core strategies, staff writer Tim Mekeel reported. And Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth is aiming for a “gradual re-opening of the Lancaster County Court system in a safe, efficient manner,” staff writer Dan Nephin wrote.

We cannot predict when Lancaster County will enter the “yellow” phase — and later the “green” phase — for reopening businesses and institutions under the benchmarks established by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, working in conjunction with public health experts.

But we believe now is the time to accelerate planning for the eventual reopening, even as the timetable remains unknown.

Being prepared is crucial right now. And we can’t simply go back to our old ways. We must seriously reevaluate how we’re going to conduct our daily business once we enter the new normal of the “green” phase.

So we appreciate the work being done by local leaders.

Regarding our court system, Ashworth understands both the urgency of getting the local justice system back on track and the reality that it cannot be structured as it was before.

Since the pandemic began, Lancaster County’s courts have been closed to all but essential business. The return will be gradual and, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nephin wrote, “don’t expect to get called for jury duty anytime soon.”

Two months ago — which seems like a lifetime ago — we addressed the problem of jury duty scofflaws and the responsibility we have to fulfill our civic duty when called as jurors.

But we are relieved now to hear Ashworth indicate that bringing in jurors isn’t a priority at the moment. Criminal jury trials are off at least until July, Nephin reported. Ashworth is concerned that jury duty notices must be mailed out 30 days in advance and that the response rate might be even lower than normal.

“I don’t want to create an environment where it’s doomed to fail even before it starts,” Ashworth told Nephin.

That’s the right call for now.

Beyond that, some trials that don’t require a jury could resume more quickly. Up first, though, is figuring out how to safely reconfigure the courthouse for both officials and the public. Having witnesses testify remotely, from a different section of the courthouse, is being considered.

“We’re really trying to be creative here,” Ashworth said.

Creativity is part of good planning, thinking through the possible scenarios in advance and brainstorming ideas and answers.

All businesses and institutions must do that. Which brings us to the Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Their initial task is immense — to envision the broad strokes of an economic recovery plan for the county.

They have come up with four core strategies, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mekeel reported:

— Deploying financial relief for businesses from existing and perhaps newly created programs, while advocating on local, state and federal levels for business needs, and monitoring regulatory changes.

— Guiding businesses through whatever new protocols are required to operate safely.

— Supporting the rebound of anchor institutions and employers that are outsize drivers of economic activity while protecting business segments that will be slower to recover or have fewer advantages.

— And measuring the recovery’s progress to build confidence and, if needed, to tweak the plan.

That approach drew deserved applause from the county commissioners and local business leaders.

With these defined strategies, everyone can be on the same page moving forward. And, as we’ve seen in other aspects of our nation’s response to this crisis, that can be half the battle.

“Without a guiding document like this, you’d have everybody doing the best they can, under really, really difficult, uncertain and confusing circumstances,” Economic Development Company President Lisa Riggs told Mekeel.

The plan will be overseen by a leadership team, consisting of Riggs, Lancaster Chamber President and CEO Tom Baldrige, a county commissioner “and experts in public health and business operations,” Mekeel wrote.

We are glad public health experts will be involved. We cannot afford the misstep of putting economic concerns ahead of public safety in the crucial weeks and months ahead.

While this economic recovery plan is promising in the way it brings government, business and health officials together to guide the county’s approach, there is still much excruciating work our individual business owners must do to get back on their feet. We only can imagine what they are going through as they contemplate how to keep their businesses — which in many cases represent a lifetime of investment — viable.

State Rep. Mike Sturla of Lancaster wrote in an op-ed last month of the importance of business owners and industries working collectively as they plot strategies for a post-pandemic existence.

“Now is the time to create a smart and intentional transition strategy,” Sturla wrote, suggesting that businesses that have statewide associations “could work with their members to develop safe social distancing, sanitation and logistics protocols that are, in most cases, unique to their industries or professions.”

That makes good sense. There is strength in numbers and collaboration.

Planning for the new normal will occupy much of our time and conversation in the coming weeks. It is heartening to see how much careful thought is being put into the important issues and decisions that will confront us.