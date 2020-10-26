THE ISSUE

Things are looking up for Lancaster County’s streams. A new pilot project is being launched to get eight stream sections cleaned up and removed from the state’s list of impaired waterways, columnist Ad Crable reported in the Oct. 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. Separately, in the Oct. 19 edition of the newspaper, reporter Sean Sauro detailed Donegal Trout Unlimited’s latest stream restoration project in Martic Township. Since 1980, Donegal Trout Unlimited has spent more than $5 million to improve nearly 17 miles of county waterways.

It is regrettable that news and discussion about the environment has often been lost in the frenzy of this deadly pandemic and the presidential election.

The need to focus on the preservation of our land, air and water is no less now than it was in 2019. In fact, it’s more urgent than ever that we take aggressive and meaningful steps to protect this planet and its natural resources.

But it’s been harder to focus on the environment in 2020. So it was encouraging to read recently about the promising things happening with the waterways of Lancaster County. This news is well worth cheering.

Sauro detailed the accomplishments of Donegal Trout Unlimited, a group of conservation-minded anglers who have tackled 41 local projects over the past four decades. Part of the group’s latest effort, in Martic Township, involved creating a shallow pool that would serve as a trout habitat.

“(But) their work isn’t carried out simply with fishing in mind,” Sauro explained. “It’s also intended to improve water quality by reducing pollution that county residents — especially farmers — have long been on the hook to clean.”

Combating the ravages of erosion and runoff pollution is daunting. About half of the 1,499 stream miles in Lancaster County are considered impaired, Donegal Trout Unlimited board member Greg Wilson told Sauro.

These impairments are the culmination of centuries of decisions by human beings.

“In many cases, it’s a problem that can be traced back to at least the 1700s, when the county’s first settlers began cultivating land,” Sauro wrote.

Lamonte Garber, a watershed restoration coordinator from Chester County, explained further about Lancaster County’s long transition from forest to what we have today: “They just started cutting down the trees so they could start farming this incredibly rich farmland.”

But the “rich farmland” is an unfortunate contributor to the pollution that plagues the Chesapeake Bay. Runoff from some farms enters those 1,499 miles of streams, many of which join the Susquehanna River, which eventually empties into the Chesapeake.

The self-proclaimed “weekend warriors” from Donegal Trout Unlimited work to stabilize stream banks and counteract erosion, helping to mitigate the effects of runoff. They also spend significant time securing the grants and donor funding that underwrite their restoration projects.

And they aren’t the only ones doing great work for local waterways. In his Oct. 18 column, Crable explained how, “thanks to improvements farmers made on their land, two small tributaries to Pequea Creek were removed by the state from the list of impaired streams in Lancaster County.”

This is notable. These were the first county waterways to be removed from the state’s official list of polluted streams in more than two decades.

Now, conservationists want to build on those successes.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Stream delisting is important as something to really celebrate and potentially get landowners and local communities excited,” said Carly Dean, project manager for the Chesapeake Conservancy, which is funding a program to clean up eight more stream sections.

“The Rapid Delisting project, as it is called, is being drawn up with the considerable input of more than 30 local organizations and municipalities,” Crable explained. “They are close to finalizing the eight targeted streams from each of the county’s major watersheds.”

He also explained — and we find this fascinating — how technology is being used to choose the streams.

“The priority streams are primarily selected by people sitting at computers examining high-resolution aerial images of landscapes in the county,” Crable wrote. “From changes in elevation and land uses, trained Chesapeake Conservancy staffers can determine such things as the rate of runoff, where water concentrates, steep slopes, effectiveness of vegetation buffers, types of land cover and more.”

We find that pretty cool. We hope it gets some young people who are interested in STEM careers and also love the outdoors to sit up and consider potential careers in science, technology, engineering and math that might not have been on their radar.

Lancaster Clean Water Partners, the Lancaster County Clean Water Consortium and the Lancaster County Conservation District — in addition to Donegal Trout Unlimited — are groups that are focused on repairing the environment and protecting natural resources. Their work benefits all of us.

We applaud and support their efforts. And we hope others are inspired to join them.

“We are a little worried about who’s going to carry the torch,” Wilson, of Donegal Trout Unlimited, told Sauro.

Knowing the character of Lancaster County residents, we suspect he needn’t worry.

Please wear a mask at Trump’s appearance

It’s always a historic moment when a U.S. president makes an appearance in Lancaster County.

President Donald Trump, who is campaigning for reelection, is scheduled to be here today. A “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Airport, according to a schedule of events on Trump’s campaign website.

If you plan to attend, please be responsible and wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth for the duration of the event. Enthusiasm for the president and his bid for reelection can easily be conveyed while also fully following the COVID-19 guidance from health experts.

We can ill afford to have today’s visit become another superspreader event, as other Trump events at which attendees didn’t wear masks turned out to be.

Pennsylvania is in the midst of a new surge of COVID-19 cases. For the sake of your family members, friends and community, don’t give the virus an additional opportunity to spread within Lancaster. Please wear a mask.