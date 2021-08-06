THE ISSUE: State Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, has requested a state hearing to review the 2017 expansion of the sale of fireworks in Pennsylvania and examine potential solutions for issues it has created, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported Thursday. “The 2017 fireworks expansion enabled Pennsylvania residents to buy a new class of fireworks they previously did not have access to, including ‘mortars,’ which are launched into the air to explode,” Walker explained. Aument, who voted against the 2017 expansion, says his office has fielded dozens of complaints about it.

We’re pleased to see Lancaster County’s Aument take this step, which we hope leads to a full repeal of a bad piece of state legislation.

It can’t happen soon enough.

As we wrote in an editorial last month, “It’s been clear from the beginning that the 2017 fireworks law is a dud, producing mostly sound and fury and not much fiscal or societal benefit.”

Even state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, the author of the law, has veered from telling its critics to “get over it” on June 30 to proposing changes via a “Fireworks Modification Act” in a July 20 state Senate memorandum.

It’s nice to see that public outcry can still have an effect on some issues in Harrisburg.

And this is an issue that has many constituents steamed.

“Fireworks-related complaints have been on the rise in recent years since the amendment,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported. “So have fireworks-related injuries, according to the Allentown-based Burn Prevention Network.”

This Fourth of July saw a fire in York County that killed one child and left another child and their two parents hospitalized. The apparent cause of the blaze, according to the West York Borough police chief, was “negligent fireworks disposal.”

Aument cited that tragedy, among others across the state, in his letter this week requesting a state hearing.

“These most recent examples of the loss of life and property were absolutely avoidable,” Aument stated. “Enough time has passed to allow for any initial issues stemming from the new law to work themselves out — unfortunately, we have only seen things get worse, not better. That is why I am respectfully requesting that the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee hold a hearing on how we can improve this law and prevent any further tragedies.”

We agree with Aument, and believe the law must be taken off the books as soon as possible. Certainly it must happen before next summer’s fireworks sales and spectacles. Getting it changed before another rowdy New Year’s Eve would be even better (though it appears that some fireworks enthusiasts don’t need a holiday to indulge their noisy hobby).

For his part, Yaw states that his proposed modifications would: focus on offering guidance to local governments on “reasonable controls for the use of fireworks”; limit the times of day that fireworks can be discharged; and increase criminal penalties for sales or use of fireworks that are in violation of the 2017 law.

That’s not sufficient. We need a repeal and a return to a pre-2017 state of permissible pyrotechnics in Pennsylvania.

We hope members of the General Assembly from both parties push for precisely that.

Aument is correct, too, that the current law puts too much pressure on local law enforcement for enforcement. That’s another reason that Yaw’s “modifications” don’t go far enough.

“My constituents are rightfully frustrated that their local police departments do not have the manpower, resources, or statutory flexibility to investigate their complaints or prevent the misuse of these fireworks in the first place,” Aument stated. “And I agree with them — we should not continue to expect our law enforcement and firefighters to fix and clean up the issues created through this law while simultaneously providing them no support to protect their communities.”

As we noted in last month’s editorial, the safety and enforcement issues with the 2017 law make any new revenue it generates seem “especially paltry.”

We look forward to a future in which our firefighters, police officers, emergency responders, ER doctors and nurses — and our dogs — have less to dread on the Fourth of July and other fireworks-themed holidays.

The General Assembly has the power to get us back to that future, and it must do so.