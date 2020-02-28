THE ISSUE
The Ephrata Area School District school board voted unanimously Monday to push back school start times beginning in the 2020-21 school year, LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Alex Geli reported Tuesday. (One board member, Glenn Martin, was absent from Monday’s meeting.) The decision “makes Ephrata the first Lancaster County school district to significantly push back its start times, joining a national trend aligning school schedules with adolescent sleep patterns,” Geli wrote.
We applaud Ephrata for being the first public school district in Lancaster County to make this move. And we hope other local districts will watch and learn from it.
We believe it’s a necessary experiment, and we recognize that it’s never easy to be the first to raise your hand for something that creates a lot of extra work and might have unpopular tangential effects.
Last fall, we wrote about the state General Assembly report titled “Sleep Deprivation in Adolescents: The Case for Delaying Secondary School Start Times,” which was created by a team of educators, health professionals, transportation administrators, parents and students. The report concluded that schools could address sleep deprivation by moving secondary school start times to 8:30 a.m. or later.
We agreed that sleep deprivation is a serious health issue for our teenagers, but we also acknowledged that starting the school day later is a complex issue: “There are myriad interlocking pieces for families, businesses and communities related to the schedule of a school day. And so we believe careful examination of this issue is needed in Lancaster County. And that it might be best if some of our school districts join forces on that research.”
Enter Ephrata. The school district plans to shift school start times by five minutes at elementary schools, 30 minutes at the intermediate school, 45 minutes at the middle school and 40 minutes at the high school, Geli reported.
To make this happen, the overall school day would be shortened at most of the schools; elementary schools would add five minutes to their day.
The most important facets of the shift are the later start times at the higher grades. Middle schoolers would start at 8:05 a.m. instead of 7:20 a.m. High schoolers would start at 8:10 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m.
That’s not quite 8:30 a.m., as the state study recommended, but it’s a whole lot better than 7:30 a.m.
None of this will be easy. Some of it may present a logistical headache. And that’s why we applaud Ephrata. Maintaining the status quo would have been easier. But great change brings the possibility of great benefits for older students.
“Leaders at each school are looking at ways to adjust to the new schedules,” Geli reported, citing Ephrata Superintendent Brian Troop. “Possible changes include the duration of homeroom and time between classes, (and) it’s unclear at this point if instructional time will be cut.”
We hope there’s no significant reduction of instructional time. Later starting times are supposed to be about healthier outcomes for students, not less time in the classroom.
We understand there will continue to be some resistance to this idea.
One commenter on LNP | LancasterOnline called Ephrata’s plan “hogwash” and said “parents need to be responsible and have 9 p.m. bedtimes.” (With any combination of homework, extracurricular activities and part-time employment, a 9 p.m. bedtime would be impossible for most teens.)
A letter writer in Thursday’s edition also opposed the change: “So, waking up too early can cause anxiety and irritability? Then go to bed earlier,” Donna Becker of Providence Township wrote. “I’m thinking of the student recently profiled in LNP | LancasterOnline (‘Up and at ’em,’ Jan. 13) who gets up early each morning to do chores on her family farm, goes to school, participates in after-school activities and still achieves high grades. Schools need to prepare students for the real world of personal responsibility instead of coddling them.”
We respectfully disagree. It’s possible to praise students like Garden Spot’s Karli Stoltzfus (the one Becker mentioned) without saying that others are coddled.
Science supports that idea that teenagers need more sleep than they are generally getting.
“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends eight to 10 hours of sleep per day for teenagers; however, 73% of students nationwide — and 80% of students statewide — don’t meet that goal,” Geli reported last October, citing the state report. “That can lead to myriad health problems, from diabetes, heart disease and stroke to anxiety, depression and overall inattentiveness.”
Consider how early high school students in Ephrata must now rise to be at school by 7:30 a.m. They must dress, groom, eat, and in some cases rush to a bus stop before the sun is even up.
This is a matter of physiology, too: Puberty, the state report points out, causes a delayed release in melatonin, which affects sleep onset and wake times. Waking up a teenager at 7 a.m. is like waking up an adult at 4 a.m.
Adults fixated on their own stress, anxiety and workload might easily forget how acutely those things are felt by our teenagers, too.
“(Today’s students) are juggling homework, chores, extracurricular activities, college decisions and family life,” we wrote in an October editorial. “They are as affected as we are by local, national and international news.”
Ephrata is doing the right thing by adjusting its school schedules. Many details must still be worked out. We hope the public gives school officials some breathing room to work through those logistics in coming months.
We hope school officials take feedback from the public into consideration during final tailoring of new schedules.
And we hope other school districts are watching — and appreciate Ephrata’s willingness to take the lead on this important issue.