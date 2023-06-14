THE ISSUE: “Moms for Liberty and FreePA, two political entities that have been at the vanguard of Republican politics in Lancaster County since 2021, were labeled (recently) as ‘antigovernment’ groups that oppose democracy,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brett Sholtis reported last week. “The Southern Poverty Law Center included the two organizations in its annual report on hate and extremism. Both groups have Lancaster County chapters and have been embraced by some Republican elected officials. The groups’ critics say the designation will help spread the word about broader threats to electoral democracy, while defenders accuse the Southern Poverty Law Center of playing politics.”

We can’t say we weren’t warned.

In January 2022, Joe Mohler — then the chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee — wrote a column for this newspaper decrying an election training partnership between the Republican Committee of Lancaster County and FreePA.

Who “a political party aligns itself with matters,” Mohler wrote. “FreePA is not an organization the county GOP has any business associating itself with. Its website has been a hub for spreading inflammatory and verifiably false information.”

He described FreePA’s conduct as “reckless, provocative and designed to exploit people’s base instincts.”

Mohler, of course, was right. But for the sin of being right he stepped down from his leadership position as members of the Lancaster Township committee prepared a resolution to remove him from it.

The Florida-based Moms for Liberty is cut from the same cloth as FreePA, but it wields far more power and influence. It’s a right-wing organization seeking to take over local school boards in the guise of protecting children from “dangers,” such as the accurate teaching of history, compassionate policies relating to transgender students and library books that reflect the realities of students’ lives and prepare them for the complexities of living in a diverse world.

Without the freedom to read, without free and fair elections, without truthful history, our democracy is doomed. Moms for Liberty is intent on speeding democracy’s demise at the local level, promoting liberty for its members and like-minded supporters — but for no one else.

We’re not surprised that Moms for Liberty and FreePA leaders were dismayed to be labeled “antigovernment” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. They view themselves as patriots, but the patriotism they espouse is narrow-minded and exclusionary.

We were startled, however, by the willingness of Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons to attack the Southern Poverty Law Center in response.

“This is a political tactic to try to oppose those groups who they see as conservative,” said Parsons, whose photo with FreePA activists is on the group’s website.

His fellow Republican commissioner, Ray D’Agostino, was more measured. He told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sholtis that he wanted more information about how the Southern Poverty Law Center came to its decision to place FreePA within “the antidemocratic hard-right movement.”

D’Agostino got perhaps more than he bargained for when Joseph Wiinikka-Lydon, the law center’s senior research analyst, provided a statement.

“Overall, FreePA trades in the rhetoric and goals of the larger antigovernment movement, fearing UN power and calling their political opponents Marxists and communists,” Wiinikka-Lydon wrote. “They demonize their opponents, attack inclusive education and scapegoat LGBTQ persons, and they work with other organizations to undermine faith in legitimate democratic elections. They have also engaged in extremist activities and with extremism groups, from the January 6th insurrection to Moms for Liberty.”

FreePA’s connections to violent extremism are exemplified by some members’ involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Wiinikka-Lydon added. Three members of FreePA were arrested for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot, including Sandra Weyer of Mechanicsburg, who was convicted earlier this month of obstructing Congress’ work and illegally entering the Capitol.

After Mohler’s forced exit from leadership in the local Republican Party, we asked this question in a February 2022 editorial: “What does it say that the county GOP does not have space for a Liberty University graduate who believes in Reagan Republicanism?”

We’d ask another question now: What does it say that some within the county GOP have made room for two organizations deemed to be “antigovernment” by the Southern Poverty Law Center?

What does it say about the local school boards that have cowed to demands from Moms for Liberty and FreePA to implement policies targeting transgender student-athletes and restricting access to certain library books?

Sholtis interviewed Elizabethtown Area School District board Vice President Michael Martin, who said FreePA members have taken over the local Republican committee and helped to get election deniers and conspiracy theorists such as Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth elected to the school board.

Martin is concerned the FreePA school board members and candidates may “embark on a Christian nationalist agenda that will end up tying up the school district in lawsuits.”

A self-described “fiscally conservative lifelong Republican,” Martin did not seek reelection this year. Like Mohler, he now feels he has nothing in common with the right-wing extremists seeking to take over local GOP politics.

County Republicans can slam the Southern Poverty Law Center all they want, but they’d be better off heeding this newest warning about the forces with which they’ve become aligned.