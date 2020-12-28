THE ISSUE

After the Wolf administration’s temporary shutdown of “all in-person indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events” — a shutdown that lasts through the morning of Jan. 4 to help stem the deadly spread of COVID-19 — some Lancaster women “launched the ‘Lancaster PA Adopt a Server’ Facebook group, which connects furloughed and out-of-work servers in need with people who are willing and able to help,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker reported in the Dec. 19 edition.

We love focusing on all the good deeds, the silver linings, the acts of grace that have occurred around Lancaster County during this incredibly difficult year.

They sustain us — both giver and receiver. They give us light to focus on during what seem to be the darkest moments.

Throughout the year, this newspaper has highlighted — just to name a few — Headbands for Heroes, a fund to provide housing for homeless college students, spirit-boosting teddy bears in windows, people sewing masks in their homes, GoFundMe pages, volunteers working with at-risk students on their front porches and so many amazing deliveries of food and other comforts to front-line health care workers and first responders.

You made these things happen.

Because that’s who we are in Lancaster County.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Stairiker recently detailed another of these efforts.

After Gov. Tom Wolf announced the limited-time and necessary statewide mitigation efforts, which began Dec. 12, Melody Strayer, Kaci Willwerth and Kasey Crisler launched their Facebook page, which was up to 1,600-plus members late last week.

“It’s been so heartbreaking, there is just so much need,” Strayer told Stairiker. “I had one woman who I was able to deliver gift cards to, because she didn’t have groceries to weather the storm.”

Many of the gifts that have been put together by the Facebook page’s generous members have included gift cards and Christmas gifts for children.

“Other gifts are more esoteric,” Stairiker wrote. “For example, Strayer helped connect a server whose husband recently became handicapped with a person who built a ramp for the couple. In another case, a woman seeking children’s clothes matched up with another woman who, after several delays waiting for a yard sale opportunity, had plenty of clothes just sitting in her garage.”

These are wonderful examples of a community rallying to respond to a crisis. Neighbors helping neighbors, using 21st century digital platforms.

“I think that one thing that I've seen, certainly in the entertainment industry but also in the serving industry, is that there isn’t such a thing as ‘somebody else’s kids’ — we all belong to each other,” Strayer said. “I think because we’re all in similar situations, knowing how devastating it is to not know when you can go back to work or if you’re going back to work at all, it creates so much empathy. Whatever it is ... that we can share is a huge blessing to other people.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Speaking of 21st century technology, Stairiker also explained how Sierra Atwood has been complementing the work of the Facebook page by gathering cash donations from community donors to help furloughed and out-of-work servers.

“Atwood created a spreadsheet listing dozens of servers and their respective PayPal, Venmo and Cash App accounts,” Stairiker explained. “Atwood is using her spare time to track the spreadsheet. To reduce the potential for fraud, Atwood asks for a furlough letter or pay stub as proof of service industry employment.”

In scrolling through the “Lancaster PA Adopt a Server” Facebook page on Christmas Eve, we saw offers of last-minute gifts for children, diapers and other baby needs, winter apparel for children and frozen turkeys and other food.

And we read many grateful messages:

— “Thank you for organizing this! It felt so great to pay it forward during this crazy year!”

— “This group is amazing! Thank you to everyone who is making all of our holidays that much better through this tough time!”

— “Thanks again & again & again for this group. ... As I sit here crying happy tears I can’t stop thinking about how sweet you ladies are for putting this group together & to all the men & women reaching out to us in need.”

— “Thank you — Kindness is Contagious!”

We concur wholeheartedly. Seeing kindness spread like this in our county has brightened a surreal holiday season.