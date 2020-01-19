Rob Miller waits outside of Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Millersville on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Miller's father died on Jan. 2, and after finding out that his father's body hadn't been cremated in nine days, Miller had his father's body transferred to another funeral home. On Dec. 19, the Pennsylvania Department of State intiated a disciplinary action against the business, outlining ten different instances -- not including Miller's ordeal.