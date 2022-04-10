THE ISSUE: Officials at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently warned that anglers could be “transporting invasive species on pieces of contaminated fishing equipment — boats, boots, waders and bait buckets, just to name a few,” LNP | LancasterOnline Sean Sauro wrote in last Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column. “Locally, that could mean the introduction of new, harmful species into Lancaster County’s freshwater systems on contaminated fishing gear. Or, conversely, equipment that becomes contaminated within the county — where some invasives already exist — could lead to spread elsewhere.” Trout season opened in Pennsylvania on April 2.

Anglers, please heed these warnings from state officials.

“We are really, statewide, trying to prevent the spread of invasive species anywhere,” Sean Hartzell, the Fish and Boat Commission’s aquatic invasive species coordinator, told Sauro.

Anglers are asked to “clean their fishing gear and watercraft when moving between different water bodies,” Sauro wrote.

In the “Lancaster Watchdog” column, he detailed some of the steps the Fish and Boat Commission want fishers to take.

— “Boaters, including paddlers, should inspect their watercraft, cleaning off any plants, mud or aquatic life before scrubbing hulls with stiff brushes and rinsing boats and equipment, like trailers, with high-pressure hot water.”

— “Anglers should take similar care to remove debris and water from their gear, which should then be washed with hot water or left to dry for five days before moving to a new waterway.”

— Hartzell said care also should be taken to inspect and clean shoes, boots and waders.

These measures may seem onerous, but they are necessary.

— And this is essential: “Never release plants, fish or animals into a body of water unless they came out of that body of water.”

So if you catch a northern snakehead (an invasive), that means killing it, not throwing it back. The benefit of that? Northern snakeheads are “good eating,” James McLamb, owner and fishing guide at Fallen Timber Outdoors LLC in Narvon, told Sauro.

It is important that fishers brush up on what may end up on their fishing hooks so they can identify aquatic invasives such as New Zealand mudsnails and flathead catfish. (See the helpful information on this poster and list from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.)

Experienced anglers know what’s what. But how does an inexperienced fisher tell the difference between a northern snakehead and a native bowfin or burbot?

“The key is education,” said John Wallace, a professor of aquatic entomology and director of the Center for Environmental Sciences at Millersville University.

This means that fishers will need to make themselves familiar with the signs the Fish and Boat Commission has posted at some popular boat launches and fishing access areas.

Images comparing the northern snakehead with the bowfin and burbot also are available on the commission’s website.

The northern snakehead, a native to Asia, is a long, slender fish with a mouth full of sharp teeth, and it can grow as long as 3 feet, Sauro wrote. It is believed to have been released “by aquarium hobbyists or those hoping to establish a local food resource,” according to officials at the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Since then, the fish have established a wild population, which has spread, including to Lancaster County, where, in 2020, snakeheads were confirmed in the Susquehanna River between the Holtwood and Conowingo dams,” Sauro wrote.

Their presence is problematic because snakeheads are considered an “apex predator,” which “feeds voraciously and will now consume local wildlife, possibly reducing the food sources that have long served native predators,” Sauro explained.

Invasive species disrupt native ecosystems, which cannot contend with the new threats.

“We are talking about an impact of reducing biodiversity and reducing species abundance,” Wallace told Sauro.

That is not a trifling matter. Consider the invasive spotted lanternfly, which has threatened Lancaster County’s fruit, nursery and timber industries.

When invasives are released into a nonnative ecosystem, predator-prey dynamics may change.

Wallace cited research he did with students dating back to 1999, when they conducted a survey of local crayfish and found an abundance of invasive rusty crayfish in county waterways.

“Rusty crayfish, once a popular fishing bait, are native to the Ohio River area, but they likely were introduced to local waters by anglers, possibly released from someone’s bait bucket, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” Sauro wrote.

Wallace said those large, yellowish invaders have been known to force native crayfish species out of their habitats.

Then there is the matter of hybridized breeding, in which an invasive species mates with a native species. This type of breeding “has the potential to produce genetically weak offspring, possibly making them more susceptible to human-induced environmental factors, like climate change, pollution and development, which can threaten populations,” Sauro wrote.

So the Fish and Boat Commission is asking anglers to be vigilant, and we hope they will. And experienced anglers may need to tell casual fishers to be aware of the potential harms caused by invasive species.

“These aquatic invasive species are damaging the excellent aquatic resources that we have in Pennsylvania,” Hartzell told Sauro. “We have lost some ground, so to speak, in Pennsylvania, but there is still a lot of ground, or I should say water, that we should protect.”

It’s an effort that those who care about fishing and aquatic life in Pennsylvania must tackle.