THE ISSUE

The Lancaster County Prison Board hinted last week that the county is taking steps toward building a new prison, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported in the Oct. 16 edition. “There is bipartisan agreement that a new prison is needed,” Walker noted. “Some parts of the current structure, located at 625 E. King St. in Lancaster, date back to the 1800s, with the most recent additions built in the 1990s.”

While this is only a “signal,” as Walker termed it, of potential progress toward a new prison for Lancaster County, it’s welcome news.

Discussion of the need for a new facility to house inmates has been a topic for years in this newspaper and within the community.

In 2014, an article noted that mold had been found in the prison, necessitating costly renovations to the showers and ventilation system. Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman noted then — not for the first time — that it would be better to build a new prison than continue spending significant money on repairs.

Two years later, in early 2016, newly elected Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons detailed in an op-ed the “sobering” problems with the physical condition of the prison. While he acknowledged that “the building’s poor condition makes the already tough job of staff even tougher,” he cautioned then that the county’s debt level was too high to responsibly consider adding the cost of a new prison on top of it.

That same year, Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System, a local group that advocates for the rights of inmates, called for the Lancaster County Prison Board to adopt a 10-year plan for the replacement of the prison. Understanding that the process of planning for a new facility takes time, the advocacy group wanted to push things along.

Have a Heart’s president, Jean Bickmire, argued in a 2019 op-ed that, despite years of considerable county spending on the prison’s roof, ventilation system and sewer pipes, “the facility is still a deteriorating monstrosity unfit for human habitation and lacking the resources necessary for modern prison management.”

Bickmire decried the prison’s “excessive heat” during the summer and “extreme cold” during the winter and concluded: “Instead of continuing to foolishly spend taxpayer money on an antiquated structure, we need to look at a transitional plan to locate and invest in land for a new venue, and build an economical and modern facility.”

All of this discussion was before COVID-19. This year’s deadly pandemic has had two effects: to further spotlight the inadequacies and safety issues at the prison, and to temporarily stymie progress toward a new facility.

“If it hadn’t been for COVID, which literally occupied basically 100% of everyone’s time every day plus weekends for months and months, I think you might have seen something move forward already,” Parsons said at August’s prison board meeting, according to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker.

The prison, which is designed after an 18th-century castle in Lancashire, England, and saw its first inmates in September 1851, has been hit hard by COVID-19. It was reported last month that there have been 182 positive cases of the novel coronavirus there. More than two dozen of those cases have involved staff members.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

And so it’s understandable that the virus — and the need to protect the safety of staff and inmates at the facility — has been the top priority.

In April, we wrote about our mixed feelings regarding the release of some inmates in order to lessen the prison population and help mitigate the spread of the virus. “Prisons, with their tight confines and overcrowding in some instances, can be fertile ground for the spread of a virus,” we noted. But we also found the expedited decision-making process over whom to release troubling, especially from the perspective of victims’ rights.

And so, with all this swirling about and COVID-19 not even close to being in our rearview mirror, we hope last week’s “signal” regarding a new prison leads to substantive and steady progress toward that necessary goal.

Lehman, who has served as a Lancaster County commissioner since 2008, “has said on several occasions that the county will soon have a ‘historic opportunity’ to solve the prison issue,” Walker reported last week.

That refers to the county’s debt, which has been coming down for about a decade since it peaked at over $271 million in 2010. Additionally, “the county’s debt service level, the amount paid in interest and principal each year ... will begin dropping significantly starting in 2021,” Walker explained.

That will present the opportunity to plan for a new prison in a way that represents a more responsible use of taxpayer money, an approach and prerequisite Parsons has long stressed.

The first step is land acquisition, which must be done behind the scenes so that county officials can “discuss the purchase of property prospectively without alerting the owner or possible competitors who would otherwise gain a negotiating advantage,” the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association explained in Walker’s coverage.

We understand it will still take years before a new facility is ready to house inmates, but it’s imperative to start the countdown clock toward that end goal as soon as reasonably possible.

Lancaster County Prison is past its time as a viable facility. Reports from advocates, this newspaper’s coverage and statements from prison officials over the years lead us to conclude that it is not sufficiently safe for inmates or staff. Certainly, it is not an efficient use of taxpayer funds to keep making repairs on top of repairs.

Further, COVID-19 will not be the last health crisis faced by Lancaster County or its prison.

Planning for a new facility and getting everyone out of the castle-like structure that dates to 1851 as soon as reasonably possible is the sensible move.