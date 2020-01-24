THE ISSUE
Former Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, now a county judge, wants the county to pay his legal bill for a lawsuit he brought against the county commissioners. On Dec. 5, he submitted a $74,139.06 bill from the Philadelphia law firm that represented him, Kleinbard LLC, to the county, LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Carter Walker reported Thursday. The commissioners have vowed not to pay for Stedman’s legal expenses. An attorney from the firm now is threatening to sue if his firm does not receive payment so, as Walker reported, another court battle seems inevitable.
Both Commissioner Josh Parsons and Judge Stedman are Republicans. So if you are unfamiliar with this sorry saga, you might be surprised by the anger with which Parsons reacted to Stedman’s attempt to get the county to handle his legal fees.
Parsons’ response was blistering. Understandably so.
“So he improperly spent DA’s office forfeiture account money on an SUV for himself, then when called on it filed a frivolous lawsuit to silence those who called him on it, and now to pay for the lawsuit he proposes to again improperly spend DA office account funds on something for which those funds were not intended,” Parsons, chairman of the commissioners, said in a statement. “Is your head spinning yet?”
It is indeed ridiculous.
For those unfamiliar with this sad chapter in Lancaster County history, here’s a brief rundown: Last March, LNP | LancasterOnline reported Stedman had used more than $20,000 of drug forfeiture funds — assets seized during drug arrests — to lease and maintain an SUV for himself outside of the county’s normal procurement process.
That money was intended for fighting drug crimes.
As Walker recounted this week, Stedman also filed for reimbursement for miles driven in the leased vehicle, “though he paid some of the reimbursement back after he was notified that LNP | LancasterOnline was requesting records about the vehicle.”
The commissioners raised questions about these actions and some personnel matters in Stedman’s office. Stedman argued essentially that the district attorney’s office was his fiefdom and he was its feudal lord, immune from what he viewed as unconstitutional interference from the commissioners.
So he sued them.
His lawsuit was petty and injudicious, which is ironic, given that he was on the path to becoming a judge.
In response, the commissioners “claimed they were merely exercising their First Amendment rights to comment on Stedman’s actions and had taken no steps to block his use of the drug forfeiture funds,” Walker reported. “They also said they had not authoritatively directed him on how to handle the personnel issues.”
Stedman filed his lawsuit in Commonwealth Court, which tossed it back to county court. Earlier this month, just four days after she took office, new District Attorney Heather Adams — sensibly — filed the paperwork to end the lawsuit.
Now, the prospect of another lawsuit looms, this time from Stedman’s lawyers.
The commissioners already had to pay $100,000 of taxpayer money defending themselves from Stedman’s lawsuit. For Stedman to request that the county now use public funds to cover his legal fees is the very definition of adding insult to injury.
As Walker reported, “Stedman asked the county controller to pay the bill out of the district attorney’s office’s legal fund, drug diversionary program and bad checks restitution funds accounts. The latter two accounts are funded by fees paid by participants of the programs and are generally used to purchase miscellaneous law enforcement equipment, office supplies, support nonprofits and fund drug investigations.”
In his statement, Parsons said he “would never willingly sign off” on Stedman’s request.
Mark Seiberling, of Kleinbard LLC, told LNP | LancasterOnline he is nevertheless hopeful the commissioners will pay the bill, which he contends they are “administratively required to do.”
“If not, we will have no choice but to file a lawsuit against them to compel them to perform their purely administrative role in this process,” Seiberling said.
We don’t blame Seiberling or his law firm for wanting to be paid.
This whole mess is the fault of the former district attorney turned judge. Because of Stedman's legal vanity project, money that ought to go toward Lancaster County law enforcement equipment and drug investigations may end up in the accounts of a Philadelphia law firm.
Stedman did some fine work as district attorney. As we noted last February, he established a special victims unit to prosecute perpetrators of child sexual assault, and created the Lancaster County Elder Abuse Prosecution Unit. He “championed early childhood education, victims’ rights and tougher sentences for repeat DUI offenders. His office secured a guilty plea in the agonizing case of murdered schoolteacher Christy Mirack, which had haunted this county for years.”
All of that should have been his legacy.
Now his legacy may end up being his temper tantrum over what he saw as the commissioners’ interference in the affairs of the district attorney’s office.
Stedman’s bitter feud with the commissioners has been costly in more ways than one.